Seahawk Gold Corp. Corporate Update

Vancouver, February 14, 2025 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTC Pink: SEHKF) ("Seahawk" or the "Company") provides the following corporate update.

FLEX GPU Transaction

The Company announced on June 26, 2024 that it was undertaking the acquisition of FlexGPU, an AI data center development company, which would constitute a "change of business" for the Company under the policies of the CSE. The Company's shares were halted on this announcement. The Company subsequently announced a number of extensions to the deadline for entering into a definitive agreement for the Flex GPU transaction, the most recent of which expired on January 30, 2025.

The Company concluded that the proposed business of Flex GPU is not sufficiently advanced to support a change of business. However, the Company believes that in view of the continuing depressed state of the market for junior resource issuers, it remains in the Company's best interests to continue to seek potential change of business opportunities. As part of this initiative, the Company has agreed pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated February 14, 2025 to acquire a 10 acre property in Williams County, North Dakota through the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of FlexGPU. FlexGPU has no business or assets other than its ownership of the North Dakota property, and while the property may be used as part of a future change of business transaction, no such transaction is being undertaken at this time. Consideration for the purchase is $350,000, payable by the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company. The acquisition of FlexGPU is an arm's length transaction. These shares will be subject to a four month hold period commencing on the date of closing of the acquisition. A further announcement will be made when the transaction has been closed and the consideration shares have been issued.

Quebec Property Update

Seahawk has renewed all of its Touchdown claims for another two years ending 2027. It will continue to assess work program options and opportunities, and will provide the market with further updates when its plans have been determined.

Resumption of Trading.

The Company has applied to the CSE for the resumption of trading in the Company's shares.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

