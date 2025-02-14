Alpha Copper Announces Consulting Services Agreement with Upswitch Media

VANCOUVER, February 14, 2025 - Alpha Copper Corp. ("Alpha" or the "Company") (CSE:ALCU) is pleased to announce that it entered into a consulting services agreement dated effective as of February 14, 2025 (the "Agreement") with Upswitch Media Corp. ("Upswitch"), to provide the Company with certain marketing and investor relations services to expand awareness of the Company's business and to communicate with the investment community (the "Services").

The Services may include, among other things, engaging copywriters, designing ad content and campaigns promoting the Company, providing translation services, onboarding ad campaigns with publishers, tracking, organizing and executing the Services through testing and analytic studies. The Services will be provided and disseminated through a variety of news and investment community online communications channels and may further include print publications where applicable. It is anticipated that Upswitch will commence providing the Services on March 15, 2025 (the "Term"), for a period of 90 days unless the Agreement is terminated, or the parties agree to extend the Term. Either party may terminate the Agreement at any time upon providing 30 days' written notice to the other party, or by providing the other party payment in lieu of the notice. The Agreement may also be terminated by either party immediately in the event the other party is in material breach of the Agreement. In consideration of the Services, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Upswitch an aggregate fee of C$350,000 over the course of the Term.

Jeff Gillis, the principal of Upswitch, is located at 2709B 43rd Ave 1013, in the City of Vernon, in the Province of British Columbia, and will act as primary representative and service coordinator. Mr. Gillis may be contacted at 1 604-373-5875 and info@upswitchmedia.com. Upswitch and Mr. Gillis do not currently own securities in the capital of the Company.

About Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE:ALCU)(OTC:ALCUF)(FWB:PP0)

Alpha Copper is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The Company is positioned to earn a 60-per-cent interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north-central British Columbia. The Company has also acquired 100% of the Star copper-gold porphyry project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, as well as the 100% owned Quesnel project in the middle of the Quesnel Trough, host to a number of alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposits running northwest across western British Columbia. The company further holds a 100% interest in the Copper-Molybdenum Okeover project north of Powell River.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(s) Darryl Jones

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Contact Alpha Copper Corp.

Invictus Investor Relations

+1 (604) 343.8661

walter@invictusir.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Agreement, the anticipated commencement and completion of the Term, or the anticipated benefits of the Agreement and the Services to be provided by Upswitch. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

