GoldHaven Highlights Gold Potential at Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2025 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce the significant gold potential of its 100%-owned Copeçal Gold Project, located in the highly prospective Juruena Gold Province in Brazil. This region has a long history of gold production and continues to be a focal point for exploration and development.

"We are incredibly excited to advance our Copeçal Gold Project at such a pivotal time in the gold sector," stated Bonn Smith, CEO of GoldHaven. "Thanks to AngloGold Ashanti's systemic exploration from 2010 to 2016 which identified multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization, the stage is set for what we believe will be an exciting diamond drill campaign. The Copeçal Gold Project represents not just a great opportunity for GoldHaven, but also for the broader gold market, as we look to contribute to an ever-precious resource that has stood the test of time as the ultimate safe-haven asset."

Gold Potential in a Prolific Mining Region of Brazil

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven's tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining's Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

Figure 1: Regional geology and Copeçal Gold Project's proximity to known deposits and mineralized occurrences

Historical Work by AngloGold Ashanti

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti's exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

Key historical work includes:

Stream Sediment Sampling: Early-stage exploration by AngloGold Ashanti identified gold anomalies in regional stream sediment surveys, providing the initial targeting foundation.

Grid-Based Soil Geochemistry: The property underwent detailed geochemical sampling using a systematic 400m x 40m grid pattern, which led to the discovery of several gold-bearing zones.

Auger and Air-Core Drilling: 49 auger holes and 6 air-core holes were completed to further define geochemical anomalies and improve subsurface characterization.

Induced Polarization (IP) & Ground Magnetic Surveys: Geophysical surveys helped delineate major structural trends and hydrothermal alteration zones correlated with known gold occurrences.

Historical Exploration Follow-Ups: AngloGold Ashanti's exploration efforts resulted in the identification of multiple high-priority targets. The data generated from these efforts provides the foundation for subsequent exploration programs, including refining geological interpretations and guiding future drilling campaigns.





Figure 2: AngloGold soil sample grid and Au geochemistry results (ppb)

Infrastructure to Fast-Track Development

The Copeçal Gold Project is exceptionally well positioned for expedited development, supported by strong infrastructure in the region.

Key infrastructure advantages include:

Established Road Access: The project is accessible year-round via the BR-163 paved highway, connecting it to major industrial centers and export hubs.

Proximity to Mining Services: The nearby towns of Alta Floresta, Sinop, and Colider provide skilled labor, mining equipment suppliers, and logistical support.

Reliable Power Supply: The project area is served by high-tension power lines connected to the São Manoel hydroelectric plant, ensuring a stable energy source for future mining operations.

Permitting & Land Access: Exploration permits are in place, with no major environmental or indigenous restrictions identified, streamlining the path to further drilling and potential development.

Climate and Accessibility: The region benefits from a tropical climate, allowing exploration and drilling activities to be conducted year-round without significant weather-related delays.





Figure 3: Copeçal Gold Project location in relation to local infrastructure

Next Steps for GoldHaven at the Copeçal Gold Project

With a strong foundation of historical work and robust infrastructure, GoldHaven is well-positioned to accelerate its exploration efforts at Copeçal. The Company plans to initiate an expanded drill program to test priority targets identified through geochemical and geophysical analysis. This program will include:

Systematic Auger Drill Program: To date drill targets are identified in two geochemical anomalies in the east and west. The auger program will collect soil down to the bedrock in a grid over the anomalies further delineating the number and direction of the diamond drill targets.

Diamond Drill Program: Following the auger program including desktop review and interpretation of all the results to date, the Company will be initiating a minimum 1,000m diamond drill program.

Infill and Step-Out Drilling: Further delineating the mineralized structures by tightening drill spacing and expanding on known anomalies identified in the maiden diamond drill program.

Deep Drilling to Test Structural Controls: Targeting deeper extensions of the mineralized zones to assess potential for larger-scale gold mineralization.

Expanded Geophysical Surveys: Conducting additional IP and magnetometry surveys to refine the geological model and identify new prospective areas.



About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Bonn Smith, Chief Executive Officer

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, , the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

