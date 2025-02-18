Bathurst Metals Corp. Amending Current Drill Permit to Increase Area for Drill Testing at Peerless Project in Goldbridge, B.C.

Vancouver - (February 18, 2025) - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV: BMV, OTC: BMVVF) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") - Bathurst is planning to amend the current diamond drill permit to increase the area on the Peerless Gold Project for drill testing based on 2024 soil sampling results.

Peerless Project

Based on the successful definition of highly anomalous, gold-in-soil results from the 2024 soil sampling programs the company needs to increase the drill permit area to cover these highly prospective targets.

These new targets occur in similar lithological and structural settings to historically proven gold deposits in area. Notably, in close proximity to thrusted ultramafic units intersected by later brittle-ductile structures.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has verified and approved the scientific information included in this news release for dissemination.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, CEO

info@bathurstmetalscorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.