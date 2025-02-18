Primary Unveils 2025 Exploration Plan To Advance Natural Hydrogen Discovery

VANCOUVER, February 18, 2025 - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (the "Company" or "Primary"), a leading exploration company focused on identifying and developing natural hydrogen resources, is set to embark on an ambitious 2025 exploration program, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to unlock Canada's vast natural hydrogen potential.

Primary's 2025 exploration program follows a strategic, phased approach, utilizing advanced remote sensing, field sampling, and geophysical techniques to refine and prioritize high-potential targets. The ultimate goal is to delineate viable drill targets for testing. Key phases include:

Phase 1: Remote Sensing Studies - Q1-2/2025

Using satellite imagery and airborne hyperspectral analysis, Primary will identify hydrogen anomalies which will help refine target selection and optimize field investigations.

Phase 2: Field Sampling & Mapping - Q2-3/2025

Building on remote sensing insights and geological modeling, Primary will launch a preliminary on-the-ground field program, conducting surface sampling and geological mapping. This phase aims to validate remote sensing data, analyze geochemical indicators, and improve geological models for future exploration.

Phase 3: Geophysical Surveys - Q3/2025

This phase will focus on geophysical surveying to assess subsurface structures and pinpoint potential structures for natural hydrogen accumulations. These studies will enhance drill target prioritization.

Phase 4: Expanded Site Sampling - Q3/2025

Alongside geophysical surveys, Primary will conduct an expanded site sampling program to refine geochemical models and validate early findings. This work will involve soil gas sampling, focusing on understanding hydrogen generation rates and improving resource characterization.

"This exploration program is a crucial step toward mapping Canada's natural hydrogen potential," said Peter Lauder, VP of Exploration at Primary. "By integrating state-of-the-art technologies, we are positioning Primary Hydrogen Corp at the forefront of the global hydrogen transition."

The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices and will continue to actively engage with stakeholders, local communities, and industry partners as the program progresses.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is committed to pioneering the natural hydrogen sector, leveraging cutting-edge exploration techniques to identify and develop sustainable energy solutions. The Company has an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in British Columbia. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ben Asuncion

Chief Executive Officer

Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Email: ben@primaryh2.com

