Snowline Gold Corp. Receives Yukon Sustainability Award At ECO Impact 2025

Snowline Gold Corp. (TSXV:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is honoured to announce its receipt of ECO Canada's Yukon Sustainability Award for Medium to Large Businesses. The annual awards are delivered through a partnership between Environmental Careers Organization (ECO) Canada and the Government of Yukon. They recognize Yukon businesses-from any industry-leading the charge towards a greener economy, with a focus on Indigenous reconciliation and collaboration.

Figure 1 - Brian Hegarty (VP Sustainability & External Relations) receives the 2025 Yukon Sustainability Award for Medium to Large Businesses on behalf of Snowline Gold at the 2025 ECO Impact Awards in Calgary, Alberta.

"We are delighted to receive the Yukon Sustainability Award in the Medium to Large business category," said Brian Hegarty, VP Sustainability & External Relations for Snowline. "Snowline's sustainability efforts and approach to our daily work are grounded by our guiding principles of environmental respect, building community and doing things right. Any recognition we receive as a company extends to the entire team, our contractors, First Nation and local community partners. We benefit immensely from these open and honest working relationships, with the room to share new ideas and innovative approaches.

"Credit also goes to the Yukon Government for being the first jurisdiction in Canada to launch a dedicated set of green business recognition awards through its partnership with ECO Canada. The awards bring Yukon businesses to an important national forum for environmental best practice and responsible, sustainable economic growth."

Award recipients are selected by a jury made up of industry, academic and government professionals from across Canada and beyond. Businesses are assessed based on corporate sustainability practices, environmental management systems and how they support the Yukon's strategy towards climate change, energy and a green economy. The Medium to Large Business category covers businesses from all sectors operating in the Yukon with 11 or more full time employees, of which any number are conducting activities within the Yukon.

"When we launched Snowline in 2021, we envisioned building a new kind of resource company, with environmental stewardship and local partnership at the forefront of our exploration efforts," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "It is encouraging to see how far we have come, and to see how thoroughly this culture has taken root with our team. Congratulations-and thank you-to the many people whose efforts and mindsets have taken Snowline to where we are today. We look forward to building on this momentum and finding new ways to support a sustainable resource industry and the incredible Territory that many of us call home."

Award recipients were recognized in February at the 2025 ECO Impact Awards in Calgary, Alberta on Feb 12th, 2025. Snowline congratulates fellow Yukon Sustainability Award winners Future Proof My Building Consulting Inc. for recognition in the Small Business category and Tincup Wilderness Lodge in the Regional Business category.

The ECO Impact Award complements recent recognition of Snowline's commitment to community and sustainable practices in the form of the Yukon's Robert E. Leckie Award for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship in both 2023 and 2024, recognizing the Company's cleanup of historical exploration camps in the vicinity of the Company's project areas over multiple seasons, a renewable energy collaboration with the Na-Cho Nyak Dun Development Corporation (NNDDC) and progressive reclamation practices overseen by NNDDC-owned Yukon Seed and Restoration.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with an eight-project portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley deposit-a large, low-waste, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.

+1 778 650 5485

info@snowlinegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential for investors to participate in multiple future discoveries, the Rogue Project having district-scale prospectivity, the creation of a new gold district and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.

