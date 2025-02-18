Carolina Rush Provides Exploration Update on Brewer Gold-Copper Project

Toronto, February 18, 2025 - Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Carolina Rush," "Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, USA.

Highlights:

2025 Strategic Focus: Advance exploration of Brewer's deep porphyry potential.

Q1 2025: Publish maiden Brewer NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate. Conduct inaugural deep-sensing geophysical survey to map lithology and identify potential geological structures and mineralization down to at least 1 km below surface.

Q2 2025: Develop deep drill targets to test for porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

Ongoing: Engage potential strategic partners for a large-scale deep drill program. Evaluate Brewer's critical mineral potential, specifically for tellurium, gallium, bismuth, tin, antimony and arsenic.

Meet at PDAC: Visit RUSH at booth #2440 at PDAC in Toronto this March 2-5.

Carolina Rush President and CEO Layton Croft stated: "In 2024 we reported 8 of our 15 best Brewer drill results, all of which end less than 270 meters below surface (see Table 1). In 2025 we are sharpening our focus on Brewer's deeper porphyry copper-gold potential. We will soon conduct a deep-sensing IP and MT geophysical survey that will produce useful data to at least 1,000 meters below surface, guiding our deep drilling strategy. Our goal is to determine whether Brewer hosts a porphyry deposit, and if it does, to then assess its mineralization and evaluate its scale. Unlocking Brewer's porphyry potential is the best way to drive long-term shareholder value. In alignment with this strategy, we will soon drop our Sawyer and New Sawyer exploration projects in North Carolina."





Table 1. 15 Best Drill Results at Brewer to Date



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/241012_8a48c5b354427a25_003full.jpg

Brewer NI 43-101 Report

In March, RUSH will complete its maiden Brewer Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report compliant with the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). The Company retained the consulting services of independent geologist and Qualified Person (QP) Mr. P.J. Hollenbeck, CPG, MBA to contribute to the NI 43-101 report.

Brewer Deep-Sensing Geophysical Survey

Carolina Rush has contracted Zonge International Geophysical Services (Zonge) to conduct both a direct current induced polarization (IP)/Resistivity and magnetotelluric (MT) deep-sensing geophysical survey at Brewer (see Figure 1). The survey will commence on February 24, with interim results expected in March and final results in April. The IP/Resistivity and MT survey is expected to generate high resolution resistivity down to 1,500-meter depths and chargeability imaging down to 750-meter depths.

Survey Objectives:

Lithological mapping: different rock types exhibit varying electrical resistivity properties, and the IP/Resistivity and MT surveys can help distinguish between lithological units and create detailed geological maps.

Identify geological structures: IP/Resistivity and MT surveys can help identify variations in subsurface resistivity and chargeability, which can be indicative of different geological structures such as faults, fractures or mineralized zones.

Delineate mineralization: the resistivity and chargeability contrast between mineralized and non-mineralized rocks can be captured by IP/Resistivity and MT surveys, enabling the identification and delineation of mineralized zones.





Figure 1. Planned Zonge IP/Resistivity and MT Brewer Survey Grid



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/241012_8a48c5b354427a25_004full.jpg

Evaluating Brewer's Critical Mineral Potential

The U.S. Government's latest critical minerals list includes six found at Brewer - tellurium, gallium, bismuth, tin, antimony, and arsenic - alongside gold and copper (see: https://www.usgs.gov/news/national-news-release/us-geological-survey-releases-2022-list-critical-minerals). Based on its more than 8,000 high-quality geochemical analyses, RUSH believes these six critical elements are present in elevated concentrations at Brewer. The Company plans to further assess their significance, as well as evaluating potential collaboration with government and private sector entities to better understand Brewer's critical mineral potential.

RUSH at PDAC 2025

Please come visit with RUSH President and CEO Layton Croft, Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager Patrick Quigley, and Corporate Communications Manager Jeanny So at the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference from March 2-5, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto. Visit RUSH at booth #2440.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, the Company's Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine.

For additional information please visit our new website at http://www.TheCarolinaRush.com/ and our X feed: https://twitter.com/TheCarolinaRush.

