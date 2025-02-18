Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Sierra Metals Subsidiary in Peru, Sociedad Minera Corona Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results

18.02.2025  |  Business Wire

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT | OTCQX: SMTSF | BVL: SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") announces the filing at the Lima Stock Exchange ("BVL") by its subsidiary, Sociedad Minera Corona S.A. ("Corona") of its unaudited Financial Statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("Q4 2024").

The Company holds an 81.84% interest in Corona. The unaudited Financial Statements and MD&A can be viewed at:

SMV -- Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores -- Información Financiera

To search for the Company's financial statements, enter the following parameters in the empty fields:

Empresa: Sociedad Minera Corona S.A.
Periodo: 2024 and Trimestre IV

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a Canadian mining company focused on copper production with additional base and precious metals by-product credits at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and Bolivar Mine in Mexico. The Company is intent on safely increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at each of its mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com or contact:



Contact

Investor Relations
Sierra Metals Inc.
Tel: +1 (866) 721-7437
Email: info@sierrametals.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sierra Metals Inc.

Sierra Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1J9PT
CA82639W1068
www.sierrametals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap