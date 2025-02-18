Vicuña District: Start of Exploration on New Exploration Ground

Toronto, February 18, 2025 - Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG) (FSE: OY4) ("Mogotes" or the "Company") announces the start of a field reconnaissance program and initial positive field observation of significant areas of previously unsampled breccias and vuggy silica alteration from the recently optioned CMP claims, adjoining Filo Corp.'s Filo Del Sol Cu-Ag-Au deposit and now part of the Mogotes Filo Sur project within the prolific Vicuña copper-gold-silver district straddling the Chile / Argentine border.

First pass field mapping, rock chip and soil sampling program initiated within the recently optioned CMP claims covering extensions into Chile of Mogotes high priority Meseta and Cumbre Cu-Au targets that have not been previously sampled The CMP Claims adjoin the Filo Corp's Filo Del Sol leases, 1.2 km south of the recently announced drill intersection of FSDH116 reporting 610.0m at 0.39 g/t Au, 0.15% Cu and 2.2 g/t Ag from 22.0m*, and are contiguous with the Companies Filo Sur project to the east into Argentina Initial field observations within the CMP claims by Mogotes Geologists confirm significant areas of intensely altered quartz-alunite breccias and vuggy silica in outcrop consistent with Advanced Argillic (AA) style alteration that can be related to high sulfidation epithermal (HSE) mineralisation. This confirms WV3 satellite alteration mapping showing continuation of the AA alteration system from the Filo Del Sol - Tamberias zones into Mogotes Filo Sur project Laboratory assays will be required to determine if the CMP claims breccias and vuggy silica zones are mineralised, however, it is consider encouraging that as previously reported, hydrothermal breccias and vuggy silica alteration from the Argentine side of the Mogotes Meseta prospect has returned rock chip assays up to 1.48 g/t Au and 3.6 g/t Ag, consistent with HSE style of mineralization seen in the adjoining Filo Del Sol project In parallel with the CMP reconnaissance program, the Mogotes exploration team is progressing the mapping, sampling and trenching program to test targets on the Argentine side of the Filo Sur Project resulted from integration of extensive Vale S.A. geophysical data with the Mogotes data sets outlining 9 priority large scale HSE and Porphyry targets within the Argentine side of the project (TSXV: MOG) (Windfall of historic geophysical data…)

Technical Summary

Mogotes controls approximately 10,000 Ha of claims at its Filo Sur Project straddling a north - south section of the late Oligocene to Miocene age Volcanic Arc known as the prolifically mineralized Vicuña Metallogenic Belt1 along the Chile - Argentine border region (Figure 1a).

The 25 to 30 km long Vicuña section of the Belt, that is predominantly controlled by NGEx Minerals and Filo Corp, now owned by BHP and Lundin Mining, is the epicenter of recent large Cu-Au-Ag discoveries containing a string of middle Miocene age (approx. 13 to 17 Ma1) PCD and HSE copper-gold-Silver epithermal deposits at Los Helados, Lunanhuasi and Filo Del Sol deposits.

Mogotes has systematically consolidated an approximately 10,000 Ha claims package at the Company's Filo Sur project that hosts the southern projection of the prolifically mineralized Vicuña Belt, (Figure 1a and 1b) that adjoins the Filo Corp's Filo Del Sol Cu-Au-Ag project.

The recently optioned CMP claims (TSXV: MOG) (January 15th 2025. Vicuña District Consolidation: Mogotes Signs Option on Exploration Claims Adjoining Filo Del Sol with CMP) host the direct southerly projection of the Filo Del Sol - Tamberas alteration trend and the intersection with the large transorogen Mucho Muerto Fault zone, that management believes may play an important role in localizing mineralization at the Filo Sur Project (Figure 1b).

Recent Filo Corp. drilling demonstrates that the Filo Del Sol - Tamberias mineralization remains open to the south on their claims with the recently announced drill hole FSDH116 reporting 610.0m at 0.39 g/t Au, 0.15% Cu and 2.2 g/t Ag from 22.0m, including 58m at 0.94 g/t Au3. This drill hole is located only 1.2 km north of Mogotes Filo Sur property boundary and on trend for the Company's priority Meseta and Cumbre Targets.

Mogotes Worldview3 satellite alteration processing demonstrates advanced argillic alteration patterns associated with the Filo Del Sol - Tamberas Cu-Au-Ag mineralization, project into the Mogotes Filo Sur project (TSXV: MOG) (July 8, 2024. Vicuña Exploration Update: Filo Sur Project - positive initial results from the New Filon Alunita and Rincon prospects). A key area of the advanced argillic alteration mapped by WV3 extends from the Filo Corp ground directly into the Mogotes CMP claims and is associated with what are interpreted to be unexplored extensions of the priority Mogotes Meseta target (Figure 2). Mogotes data suggests that the Meseta target is prospective for both HSE Au-Ag mineralization in the near surface and porphyry Cu mineralization at depth, as suggested by large permissive open ended geophysical anomalies underling the surface alteration in Argentina and trending into the CMP claims in Chile (Figure 3).

Initial positive reports from the field team confirm that the WV3 alteration processing has accurately mapped the presence of significant areas of advanced argillic alteration associated in the field with previously unsampled outcrops of intense quartz-alunite altered breccia and large structurally controlled breccias and vuggy silica zones (Figure 3).

Laboratory assays will be required to determine if the breccias and vuggy silica identified to date in the CMP claims are mineralized. However, the initial observations are considered encouraging as hydrothermal breccias and vuggy silica alteration with similar characteristics within the Argentine section of the Mogotes Meseta prospect have returned assays up to 1.48 g/t Au and 3.6 g/t Ag (TSXV: MOG) (July 8, 2024. Vicuña Exploration Update: Filo Sur Project - positive initial results from the New Filon Alunita and Rincon prospects) (Figure 1b and 2). Additionally, stream sediment sampling by Minera CMP in the optioned claims show a strong Cu and Au stream anomaly vectoring toward the Meseta and Cumbre targets suggesting the potential for an unrecognized source of Cu-Au mineralization within the boarder priority reconnaissance area of the CMP claims (Figure 1b and 2).

Mogotes geophysics has also outlined large scale IP and MT anomalies at both Meseta and Cumbre that may be indicative of concealed HSE and PCD style mineralization (TSXV: MOG) (July 8, 2024. Vicuña Exploration Update: Filo Sur Project - positive initial results from the New Filon Alunita and Rincon prospects). In both targets the geophysical anomalies with associated surface alteration and geochemistry remain open to the west, potentially extending into the CMP claims (Figure 4).

1 Perello, et al., 2023. Geology of Porphyry Cu-Au and Epithermal Cu-Au-Ag Mineralization at Filo del Sol, Argentina-Chile: Extreme Telescoping During Andean Uplift

2 Sillitoe, et al., 2019. Geology of the Josemaría Porphyry Copper-Gold Deposit, Argentina: Formation, Exhumation, and Burial in Two Million Years 3 TSX: FIL. Nov 21, 2024. Filo Drills 1,270m at 0.92% CuEq in Aurora and 529m at 0.97% CuEq in Bonita





Figure 1a: Map of District Figure 1b: Zoomed Map of District



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10597/240896_481c403e64f62810_005full.jpg





Figure 2: Geophysics, Alteration and New Optioned Claims in Plan View



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10597/240896_481c403e64f62810_006full.jpg





Figure 3: Photographs from the Filo Sur Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10597/240896_481c403e64f62810_008full.jpg





Figure 4: Geophysics and Drill Hole Assays Section View



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10597/240896_481c403e64f62810_010full.jpg

Further to the Company's press release of January 15, 2025, the Company would like to correct the disclosure with respect to the aggregate maximum number of common shares to be issued within the 12 months and 60 months from signing of the option agreement with Compañía Minera del Pacífico to 12,809,778 common shares.

About Mogotes Metals Inc.

Mogotes Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company exploring for copper and gold in the prospective Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. Mogotes flagship project, Filo Sur, adjoins the large Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver discovery, and is along the N-S trending belt with the Filo Del Sol - Aurora and NGEx Minerals Lunahuasi and Los Helados copper-gold deposits.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination, but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation, nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical disclosure for the Filo Sur project included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Stephen Nano who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Nano is a Director and Technical Advisor for the Company.

Mogotes applies industry standard exploration sampling methodologies and techniques. All geochemical soil, stream, rock and drill samples are collected under the supervision of the company's geologists in accordance with industry practice. Geochemical assays are obtained and reported under a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program. Samples are dispatched to an ISO 9001:2008 accredited laboratory in Argentina for analysis. Assay results from drill core samples may be higher, lower or similar to results obtained from surface rock, channel, trench samples due to surficial oxidation and enrichment processes or due to natural geological grade variations in the primary mineralization.

