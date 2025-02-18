Kingsmen Reports New Geochemical Data Supports Selected Drill Targets

Vancouver, February 18, 2025 - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its continuing exploration program on its 100% owned Las Coloradas project, which is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico.

The Company completed a review of the geochemistry of samples collected from the Soledad and Soledad II structures/vein systems to ensure maximum value is extracted from the geochemical data base in defining the drill targets. A number of pathfinder elements vary significantly with silver. These variations are interpreted to indicate different pulses of mineralization and possibly indications of different styles of mineralization along and at depth in the two structures. These different targets will be tested in the upcoming drill program. The potential for intrusion-related precious metal mineralization and skarn mineralization has not been explored to-date. Similarly, the depth extents of Soledad and Soledad II and their hosted mineralization have not been explored.

President, Scott Emerson, commented: "The distribution of the pathfinder elements supports and confirms the drill target areas selected for testing in the upcoming drill program. In addition to testing the depth extent of known quartz vein, silver rich mineralization, the drill program will also test gold enriched targets along the Soledad and Soledad II structures/vein systems where intrusion-related precious metal mineralization may be present."

The variation of a number of elements with silver is presented on Figures 1 to 10. Figure 1 shows Ag values (previously reported) for all samples collected from the Soledad and Soledad II structures/vein systems. The previously reported principal target areas, Mine, Aguilar and Leona, are shown along with the location of ASARCO mine shafts Soledad and Rosario (1944-1952). Lead (Figure 2) closely tracks silver likely because silver is hosted in lead sulphide minerals. In contrast, the strongest zinc values occur in Aguilar (Figure 3). Copper values are very low throughout but it tracks silver (Figure 4). Gold (Figure 5) tracks silver with the better values occurring in Leona and Mine. Gold has an intimate relationship with silver, however, the potential for higher grade gold drill targets remains to be tested. Antimony, a key pathfinder element, tracks silver with the better values occurring in Leona and Mine (Figure 6). Its elevated levels here focus attention on Mine and Leona. Tellurium (Figure 7) is present throughout with silver, however, the better values are in Mine and Aguilar. Bismuth's best values (Figure 8) also occur in Aguilar and Mine. Tellurium and bismuth are useful in identifying intrusion-related gold deposits. Mercury's highest values (Figure 9) also occur in Aguilar and Mine. Mercury is highly mobile and often forms a halo around gold deposits. It is particularly useful in epithermal precious metal systems. Arsenic (Figure 10) tracks silver throughout even where silver values are low. Arsenic is one of the most reliable pathfinder elements for precious metals. Its presence in all samples is significant.





Figure 1 Silver analyses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/241209_a8cbfbb0c497da8e_003full.jpg





Figure 2 Lead analyses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/241209_a8cbfbb0c497da8e_004full.jpg





Figure 3 Zinc analyses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/241209_a8cbfbb0c497da8e_005full.jpg





Figure 4 Copper analyses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/241209_a8cbfbb0c497da8e_006full.jpg





Figure 5 Gold analyses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/241209_a8cbfbb0c497da8e_007full.jpg





Figure 6 Antimony analyses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/241209_a8cbfbb0c497da8e_008full.jpg





Figure 7 Tellurium analyses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/241209_a8cbfbb0c497da8e_009full.jpg





Figure 8 Bismuth analyses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/241209_a8cbfbb0c497da8e_010full.jpg





Figure 9 Mercury analyses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/241209_a8cbfbb0c497da8e_011full.jpg





Figure 10 Arsenic analyses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/241209_a8cbfbb0c497da8e_012full.jpg

All samples were analyzed by ALS Chemex, Chihuahua. All samples were assayed for gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. All samples were also analyzed for 35 elements by aqua regia extraction with ICP-AES finish.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project ( 8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hildago de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. As well, new major mining projects are currently being explored in the district; Cordero (Discovery Silver Corp.), 35 kms north of Parral, and La Cigarra (Kootenay Silver Inc.), 35 kms northwest of Parral. Click here to see locator map, https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

The Company's focus is on its Las Coloradas Project in Mexico. In addition, identifying district-scale, high -margin metallic mineral deposits in the prolific mining districts of Parral Mexico. In addition, the company holds a 1% NSR on the La Trini Project located within the Los Ricos North project in Mexico operated by GoGold Resources Inc. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

