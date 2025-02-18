Forge Resources Corp Announces the Completion Portal Construction at Fully Permitted La Estrella Coal Project, Commences Underground Works

Vancouver, February 18, 2025 - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the main portal construction at La Estrella, fully permitted coal project in Santander, Colombia.

The portal is the primary access point for the underground operations and has been constructed to the highest standards of safety and efficiency by AB INGENIERÍA Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SAS. The completion of this critical infrastructure paves the way for the Company to advance its underground exploration activities at the La Estrella coal project.

This significant development milestone marks the commencement of the next phase of the project, as the Company transitions to underground operations to develop the 170-metre decline to the first planned crosscut to bulk sample 6 seams, securing a 20,000 Metric tonne bulk sample of metallurgical and thermal coal.

The Company is now focusing on a seamless transition into the underground phase with the continued development of key infrastructure and the initiation of underground exploration activities.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources Corp. states: "We are thrilled to reach this important milestone in the development. The completion of the mine entrance portal is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it positions us to move forward with the underground works as planned."

Forge Resources Corp. remains committed to advancing the La Estrella project in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, with a focus on maximizing value for its shareholders and contributing to the local economy.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada. The Company holds a 40% interest, with a definitive agreement in place to acquire up to 60% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241256