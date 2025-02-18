Opawica Explorations Mobilizes Drill at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, has begun mobilizing its drill to the Bazooka Project ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. The objective is to evaluate 20 drill targets previously identified in collaboration with ALS Geoanalytics (formerly ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd.) and Opawica.

RJLL Forage Drilling ("RJLL") of Rouyn-Noranda, QC, will conduct the drilling program at Bazooka. With over 100 years of drilling expertise, RJLL has extensive prospecting experience in the Abitibi region and a proven track record of successful drill programs with numerous exploration and Major companies in the area..

The Bazooka property occurs along one of the most prolific auriferous structures in the world, the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault. This geological anomaly marks the boundary between the Archean Abitibi sub-province in the north and the predominantly metasedimentary Pontiac sub-province south of the fault.

Gold mineralization at Bazooka is hosted within a mixed zone of strong quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists, derived from sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic protoliths. This zone, known as the Main Zone, is up to 60m wide (estimated true width) and is spatially associated with the Cadillac-Larder Lake fault zone.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica, stated: "The team is excited to commence drilling at the high-grade Bazooka property. With extensive data from multiple work programs, we are eager to confirm the deposit's size and grade. Our strategy focuses on maximizing asset value, including further investment in the Rouyn-Noranda camp. We aim to drill key targets to enhance our understanding of gold mineralization and advance the project."

Blake Morgan further added: "I am thrilled to collaborate with our team and management to drive our projects forward. Our immediate focus is on the high-potential Bazooka and Arrowhead properties. I am confident in our ability to advance these projects while maximizing value for all stakeholders."

The exploration program at Bazooka benefits from unimpeded road access and ready hydroelectric power, serving to keep exploration costs low. Located in one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions, the property is surrounded by multiple active mines within 7 km, highlighting the area's significant potential. Extensive work has provided a strong understanding of the region's structure and gold mineralization, guiding our Phase Two drill program. Since 2021, over $6 million has been invested in our assets, including two previous drill programs.

Recently Completed on the Bazooka Property

Identification of over 20 high priority drill targets at Bazooka.

Successfully permitted the Bazooka drill holes.

Oversubscribed Private Placement; raising a total of $2.4M in November 2024.

Completion of a 384-line-kilometer geophysical survey at Bazooka, contiguous to the south of the Wasamac deposit*, covering the vast extent of the shear zones governing mineralization on the greenstone belt.

Established strong communications with the first nations, and local contractors to make a successful project for all stakeholders..

Historical data compilation and direction identified for future exploration on our gold targets in Rouyn-Noranda.

Reviewed Phase 1 one drilling program at Bazooka with multiple high-grade zones and visible gold.

Completed the acquisition data from historical sources from government and previous exploration efforts on our portfolio.

Developed geological models and geological targets based on the data acquired to date from drilling, geophysics, and AI Machine Learning.

Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng. has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. * The Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information on the adjacent properties. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. The company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

