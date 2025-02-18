REV Exploration Appoints Jeremy Polmear to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, February 18, 2025 - REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX), formerly Gitennes Exploration, is pleased to announce that Mr. Jeremy Polmear has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Jordan Potts, CEO of REV, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy Polmear to our Board of Directors. With his extensive experience in financial management across multiple industries, Jeremy will be an important asset as we launch into the natural hydrogen space in Saskatchewan. His strategic perspective and expertise in driving financial success will play a crucial role as we push forward with our mission. We look forward to the value Jeremy will bring to our team as we continue to accelerate our efforts at building shareholder value."

Mr. Polmear stated, "I'm excited to join the Board and work with Jordan, Shayne and others to help make REV Exploration a huge success. This is a ground floor opportunity in my view."

With over a decade of hands-on experience in accounting and financial management, Mr. Polmear brings a wealth of expertise across a range of industries, including construction, property development, technology, and junior mining. His dynamic career has seen him take on pivotal roles in driving financial strategy and operational success, consistently delivering exceptional results for both private and public companies.

As the current Chief Financial Officer for F4 Uranium and controller for multiple public companies, Mr. Polmear has played an integral role in overseeing complex financial operations, helping to navigate intricate regulatory landscapes and spearheading nearly $50 million in public financings. His ability to ensure strict compliance while simultaneously enhancing shareholder value has made him a trusted leader in the financial sector.

Mr. Polmear is highly skilled in financial reporting, budgeting, and forecasting, with a keen eye for improving efficiency and maximizing resources. His strategic approach has consistently driven profitability and long-term growth. Known for his problem-solving mindset, he thrives on tackling challenges-whether by implementing cost-saving measures or developing innovative financial models.



Mr. Polmear's calculated method, combined with his extensive knowledge and track record of success, allows him to drive long-term value and foster growth at every level of the business.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV Exploration is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of gold and battery metal properties in Quebec, specifically in the Sept-Iles region (nickel, niobium and tantalum) and the Chapais-Chibougamau area (gold). All properties in Quebec are 100% owned by the Company. REV is also pursuing exploration opportunities in the natural hydrogen sector in Saskatchewan.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Jordan Potts

Interim CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:?

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753??????

Email: info@revexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made only as of the date of this news release. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

REV Exploration Corp. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.