Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) has extended the closing date of the $20 million Convertible Note with Taykwa Tagamou Nation ("TTN"), announced on December 16, 2024. Completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the receipt of all other required third party consents.

"We remain committed to completing our investment partnership with Canada Nickel," said Chief Bruce Archibald of TTN. "TTN continues to believe that this important collaboration paves the way for future generations to thrive while maintaining our commitment to environmental stewardship and community well-being. We look forward to working with all parties for this investment to close quickly."

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the emerging Timmins Nickel District. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions.

