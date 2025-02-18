Super Copper Returns Multiple High-Grade Copper Assays, up to 10.3% Cu

Total of 11 Rock Grab Samples Exceed 5.0% copper (Cu) with a high of 10.3% Cu, confirming high grade tenor of a number of different mineralized zones

Total of 46 Rock Grab Samples with >1.0% Cu, demonstrates widespread high-grade oxide copper mineralization across the property in a renowned copper district of Chile

Significant Silver (Ag) values (up to 296 grams per tonne [g/t]) accompany almost all samples with high Cu

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2025 - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of its recent maiden phase 1 field program at its flagship Cordillera Cobre Property, northeast of Copiapo, north-central Atacama, Chile (Figure 1). Selective rock grab and character sampling was conducted across the property testing a number of copper-silver mineralized zones, favourable structures and favourable lithologies to begin the assessment of grade and continuity at a number of these zones.

The program returned multiple high-grade copper assays, with 46 out of 122 rock grab samples exceeding 1% Cu, including peak values up to 10.3% Cu and 296 g/t Ag (Tables 1 and 2). Follow up exploration is being planned that will include one or more of additional sampling, trenching, ground and airborne geophysics leading to drill testing a number of these targets as time and funding permit.

Table 1: Ranges of rock sample copper assay results.

Range No of Samples No of Mineralized Zones >5% 11 5 1 - 5% 35 5 0.5 - 1% 5 3 0.1 - 0.5% 14 3 <0.1% 57 5

Table 2: Details of Cordillera Cobre >5% Copper Grab Sample Results

Sample ID Mineralized Zone Sample Type Copper Grade (%) Silver Grade (g/t) K089744 El Alto Outcrop 10.30 296.0 K089738 Anima Mine Float 8.23 64.9 K089758 Calcite Hill Float 7.47 42.4 K089750 El Alto Subcrop 7.34 164.0 K089832 Cu Tuffs Outcrop 7.09 27.5 K089722 Eastern Mine Outcrop 6.86 34.0 K089745 El Alto Float 6.58 143.0 K089839 Anima Mine Float 6.09 17.1 K089807 N/A Outcrop 5.98 42.6 K089846 El Alto Outcrop 5.64 63.7 K089742 El Alto Float 5.20 119.0

CEO Commentary

"The results from our first phase of exploration at our flagship property are very exciting. Identifying multiple high-grade copper samples exceeding 5% Cu-peaking at 10.3% Cu-at surface is a rare and compelling indicator of a mineralized system. The presence of widespread copper mineralization in a renowned jurisdiction reinforces our confidence in the project's scalability. Our next steps will focus on geophysics and drilling to define continuity and unlock the full potential of what we believe could be a significant copper discovery in one of the world's most productive mining regions." said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper Corp.

Exploration Program Overview

The sampling program was conducted from November 21 to December 2, 2024, and targeted multiple high-priority zones identified through historical data, satellite imagery, and hyperspectral analysis. Sampling focused on key targets, including El Alto, Calcite Hill, and Copper Tuffs, all of which returned significant copper values (Figures 2 and 3; Tables 1 and 2).

The highest-grade sample (10.3% Cu) was collected from the El Alto Zone, an area with historic workings and visible copper oxide mineralization in fracture zones and in Volcanic to Volcaniclastic rocks. Calcite Hill and Cu Tuffs also produced high-grade results, with multiple samples returning between 3% and 7% Cu. These findings of widespread copper oxide mineralization along with alteration support the presence of a potentially significant mineralized system.

Highlights:

46 samples above 1% Cu, demonstrating widespread high-grade copper mineralization (Tables 1 and 2).

Multiple samples grading between 5% and 10.3% Cu, with standout results including:

10.3% Cu, 296 g/t Ag (Sample K089744)



8.23% Cu, 64.9 g/t Ag (Sample K089738)



7.47% Cu, 42.4 g/t Ag (Sample K089758)



7.34% Cu, 164 g/t Ag (Sample K089750)

Copper mineralization is present in carbonate-bearing structures, volcaniclastics, and brecciated volcanic units. The mineralization is associated with strong hematite and carbonate alteration, potentially consistent with an Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) or porphyry-related skarn system, both of which are known to host significant copper deposits in Chile.

Mineralization includes malachite, tenorite, chalcocite, and bornite, suggesting a well-developed copper oxide system with sulfide potential at depth.

The Cordillera Cobre Property is located in a world-class mining district, just 43 km northeast of Copiapó, north-central Chile.

Next Steps

Based on these results, Super Copper plans to advance the project with the following next steps:

Geophysical Surveys - A VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey, ground magnetometry, and induced polarization (IP) surveys will be conducted to define subsurface structures and refine drill targets.

Additional Surface Sampling - Further trenching and detailed mapping will be carried out at high-priority zones to extend known mineralized trends.

Drill Program Planning - An initial drill program of approximately 2,000 meters is in the planning stages, with the goal of testing the continuity and thickness of high-grade copper zones at depth, as well as identifying potential feeder structures.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Santiago, Chile, a a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish for gold. For multielement analysis, including copper and silver samples were digested utilizing a four-acid digestion followed by wet chemical Multispectral Analysis. The Company's consultants inserted blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. A secure chain of custody was maintained by the consultants in transporting and storing of all samples.

Qualified Persons



The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Cordillera Cobre Property

The Cordillera Cobre Property is located in the Atacama Region of Chile, approximately 43 km east-northeast of Copiapó, a major industrial and mining hub. The property consists of exploitation license applications, forming a contiguous land package of approximately 7,430 hectares. These licenses are currently in the application process and are being pursued as exploitation licenses under a joint venture partnership. Recent exploration at Cordillera Cobre has returned geochemical results, with multiple high-grade copper and silver assays. Preliminary sampling has identified widespread copper mineralization, reinforcing the project's potential for a significant copper system.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company with a Material Science and Technology Division focused on developing innovative chemical solutions to improve metal recovery processes and reduce chemical waste in the mining industry. The Company is also advancing its flagship copper project in Atacama, Chile-a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

