Desert Mountain Energy: Arizona Senate Committee Passes Responsible Helium Exploration And Production Bill

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2025 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (U.S. OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company. DME is pleased to announce significant progress on Senate Bill 1444, which aims to streamline helium exploration in Arizona, requiring that operations are 'designed, constructed, operated, and maintained to not discharge a contaminant into an aquifer.' The bill successfully passed the Senate Committee on Natural Resources with a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, and has advanced to the Rules Committee. A full Senate vote is expected shortly, after which the bill will proceed to the Arizona House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation has garnered strong support from key industry organizations, including the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Technology Council, and Americans for Prosperity. These endorsements underscore the importance of clear and concise regulations to facilitate safe and responsible helium extraction and production in Arizona.

"We are pleased with the progress of Senate Bill 1444 and the support it has received from key industry organizations," comments Robert Rohlfing, CEO and Executive Chairman of DME. "This legislation represents an important step towards establishing clear and concise regulations for helium extraction in Arizona. We remain committed to working closely with legislators, regulators, and stakeholders to ensure the safe and responsible development of Arizona's helium resources."

Additionally, this bill helps to provide a viable new source of revenue for the state to support education in some of the most economically challenged counties in Arizona.

DME expresses its gratitude for the backing received from industry partners and advocacy groups who have actively participated in this legislative process. The Company remains committed to engaging in meaningful dialogue with both House and Senate members, addressing their insightful questions, and continuing discussions with Arizona regulators.

This collaborative effort aims to balance economic opportunities with environmental stewardship, ensuring Arizona's position as a leader in helium production while protecting its natural resources.

1 Arizona Senate Bill 1444, Fifty-seventh Legislature, First Regular Session (2025). https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/57leg/1R/bills/SB1444P.pdf

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen, natural gas and condensate. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.



For more information, contact: Don Mosher, President & Director, (604) 617-5448, E-mail Don@desertmountainenergy.com

