Supernova Engages Senergy for Marketing Services

Vancouver, February 18, 2025 - Supernova Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:SUPR) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S) announces that it has retained Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") to provide digital media and capital markets communications services to the Company commencing on February 18, 2025.

Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with online communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the Company and its projects. In consideration for these services, the Company has agreed to pay Senergy $25,000 towards direct expenses and costs for a one month period. The engagement of Senergy may be extended by mutual consent of the Company and Senergy.

Senergy, along with its principal and CEO, Aleem Fidai, is independent of the Company and has stated that it does not own any Company securities, except for stock options that are concurrently being granted to acquire up to 100,000 common shares in the Company, held by Senergy's sole director. The stock options are exercisable for eighteen months at price $0.50 per share and they vest over a 12 month period in accordance with the Company's omnibus compensation plan.

Supernova Metals Corp. is an energy and resource exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities globally.

