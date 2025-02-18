Durango Identifies Two More Target Areas at Babine West Copper Gold Project from Artificial Intelligence-Powered Exploration Study

Vancouver, February 18th, 2025 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V: DGO) (Frankfurt: 86A1) (OTCQB: ATOXF) ("Durango" or the "Company") is pleased to share promising new results from exploration work on the Company's 100% owned Babine West copper gold exploration project located in the Babine Porphyry Belt north of Smithers, British Columbia.

For reference, the Babine West property covers three mineral claims and is directly adjacent to American Eagle's NAK property (TSXV-AE) and also borders Amarc Resources Duke property (TSXV-AHR) (Figure 1). American Eagle has encountered significant drill intervals of high-grade copper and gold mineralization at NAK. Of particular note is hole 23-17, located on the western portion of NAK, not far from the eastern edge of Durango's Babine West Property, that intercepted 302m at 1.09% CuEq.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Location of Durango's Babine West Property with respect to American Eagle Gold and Amarc Resources Ltd.

The AI-Powered Exploration Study Results

Given the general prospectivity of the area, the Company has been leveraging novel artificial intelligence-powered exploration technology developed by ExploreTech to help re-process historical geological and geophysical data and identify the highest prospective areas for mineralization on the property.

In completing this study, ExploreTech has identified a total of 4 locations of possible alteration hypothesized to be linked to a porphyry system (circled areas on Figure 2). ExploreTech believes that the magnetic anomalies observed at Babine West could be caused by northwest trending structures that host early stage porphyry alteration. Given the mineralization that has been found throughout the Babine camp, ExploreTech and the Company's technical team feel this alteration could indicate the presence of a larger porphyry system at depth.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Four locations of possible deep alternation, based on ExploreTech's processing of historical geophysics data. (Gold is from study area 1, white is from study area 2)

Babine West Sampling Program

Deepening the potential for discovery at Babine West, the Company has also received results from a field mapping and sampling program that was completed in the fall of 2024. A total of 43 samples were collected from outcrop and subcrop (under a thin layer of soil) (11 samples), and float/scree (32 samples) in this program. Highlights of this sampling include returns as high as 5.72 grams per ton ("gpt") gold, 1.68% copper, 691 gpt silver, 33.2% lead, 15.7% zinc, and 1100 gpt cadmium. The sampling focused around an area demonstrating a curious topographical feature named Scorched Hill, which coincidentally is also within close proximity to several of the target areas identified through the Company's AI study. The property is covered by glacial till and vegetation with the central part of the area having the most outcrop and subcrop locations. Figure 3 shows the rock sample locations from 2024 field work.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Babine West AI areas of possible alteration and field rock sample locations.

Samples underwent fire assay and ICP-OES and/or ICP-MS multi-element analysis. Table 1 below summarizes sample locations, lithology and assays. The sampling program was concentrated mainly in the central portion of the claim where most of the Scorched Hill outcrop is located (see Figure 3). Marked as yellow stars on Figure 3, notable high grade sample results from Babine West in more detail include:

24END024 - Andesite (subcrop) - 0.025 gpt Au, 1.68% Cu

24END026 - Rusty quartz (scree) - 0.647 gpt Au, 691 gpt Ag, 1100 gpt Cd, 0.0992% Cu, 33.2% Pb, 15.7% Zn.

24END032 - Andesite (float) - 0.044 gpt Au, 1.41% Cu

24END042 - Andesite (float) - 4.88 gpt Au

24END048 - Rusty quartz (float) - 5.72% gpt Au

Table 1. Babine West field rock samples assay summary

* Rock type was identified as andesite in the field. Petrography work is needed to differentiate between andesite, rhyolite, rhyodacite and dacite because these are identified by determining the percentage of quartz and plagioclase feldspar minerals.

Full assay results can be reviewed on our website at: Durango Resources Inc. - Babine Copper Projects

Geological and Technical Interpretations and Future Plans

The Company believes these promising returns from both studies reinforce the potential for Babine West to host a mineralized porphyry system within the Company's claims. The historical geophysics data (magnetics) has been used to identify the most likely areas of early stage alteration throughout the property. Meanwhile, several of the float samples taken were porphyritic from a porphyry stock on the property, which is significant given these are associated with copper mineralization throughout the Babine Porphyry trend including the NAK and Duke discoveries, and the historic Bell and Granisle mines. The Company now has several options at its disposal to advance the project. These include:

Drill clearly defined target areas.

Complete detailed surface geological mapping, trenching, and/or sampling.

Refine or rule out certain target areas with an IP survey.

Management will consider its options internally, as well as in discussions with stakeholders to determine how best to proceed with the project.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango Resources, commented, "these promising results from both studies reinforce our belief in the potential for Babine West to host a mineralized copper-gold porphyry system. Given the growing global demand for copper, we believe the time is now for the Company to advance this project and unlock its full potential for our shareholders."

About the Babine West Copper Gold Project

Durango's Babine West property covers three mineral claims and is bordering the west side of American Eagle's NAK property (TSXV-AE) and also borders Amarc Resources' Duke Property (TSXV-AHR).

American Eagle has encountered significant drill intervals of high-grade gold and copper mineralization at NAK. Notably, drill hole 23-17 returned 302m @ 1.09% CuEq on the western portion of the property not far from the eastern border of Durango's Babine West Property.

Amarc's Duke Property covers 722 km2 in the "DUKE District", which hosts the DUKE Deposit, which is open to expansion, and includes a series of deposit-scale exploration targets.

The geology of the Babine West claims consists of a granodiorite stock containing phases of quartz monzonite and hornblende biotite feldspar porphyry of the Eocene Babine Intrusion. These cut grey, locally graphitic siltstones of the Middle to Upper Jurassic Ashman Formation. Stratified intermediate composition tuffs and/or greywacke and mudstone with minor silicification and some graded sandstones occur locally. The units are locally and strongly fractured and cemented with quartz and/or pyrite. Minfile showing 093M196 noted that historically, pyrite had been identified in six outcrops and chalcopyrite in one.

For more information on the Company's entire Babine portfolio, please visit: https://durangoresourcesinc.com/projects/babine-copper-projects/

About the Artificial Intelligence - Powered Exploration Study

The ExploreTech AI Exploration Software and process was developed by Stanford University PhD graduates Alex Miltenberger and Tyler Hall. The ExploreTech founders completed their PhDs in Geophysics and Geology, respectively, and have also previously worked with majors such as Freeport McMoRan, Glencore, and Rio Tinto.

Their proprietary AI technology and process leverages government geophysical data, historical property information, and thousands of potential geological scenarios to pinpoint the highest-probability deposit locations and drill targets for a project, if deemed warranted. The technology is particularly effective in porphyry exploration, making it an ideal fit for the Babine West project, but is also effective for other deposit scenarios as well. By providing precise, drill-ready targeting data, including depth, width, orientation, and optimal drill locations, this AI-powered approach significantly reduces the time, cost, and complexity associated with early-stage evaluation, targeting, and exploration. Their innovative platform has already demonstrated proof of concept, achieving significant results for other projects globally. The technology's success in delivering accurate, high-value exploration targets in the Company's portfolio provides great promise in its potential to unlock further value for Durango's shareholders across the Company's portfolio and the Company intends to continue its work with Explore-Tech across all of its projects.

About Copper

Copper is a critical metal essential to modern infrastructure and technology, playing a vital role in electrical grids, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and telecommunications. Recognizing its importance, both Canada and the United States have designated copper as a critical mineral, underscoring its significance to economic and national security.

The global copper market is poised for significant growth, driven by the accelerating transition to green energy and the electrification of transportation. Industry experts project a 3% increase in global mine output in 2025, supported by strategic capacity expansions in key mining regions such as Chile and the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, supply constraints persist due to limited new mining projects and regulatory challenges, underscoring the need for enhanced recycling efforts. Notably, copper production from scrap is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% over the next decade, outpacing the 2.1% CAGR of primary production.

Geopolitical factors further influence the copper market. China's substantial investments in the Democratic Republic of Congo have solidified its position as a major copper supplier, with 36.7% of China's copper imports sourced from the DRC in 2024. Additionally, trade policies, such as potential U.S. import tariffs on copper, could impact global pricing and supply chains, leading to market volatility.

Given copper's indispensable role in the energy transition and technological advancement, securing a stable and sustainable supply is paramount. This involves not only expanding mining activities but also investing in recycling and exploring alternative sources to meet the escalating demand.

About Gold

Gold has long been esteemed as a store of value and a hedge against economic uncertainty. In 2024, gold prices experienced a remarkable surge, climbing 28% through November and reaching record highs. This upward trajectory is attributed to robust central bank purchases, heightened investor demand amid geopolitical tensions, and concerns over inflation. Analysts project that gold will continue its ascent, with forecasts suggesting prices could approach or exceed $3,000 per ounce in 2025. Factors contributing to this bullish outlook include anticipated lower interest rates, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, and sustained central bank acquisitions.

In parallel, discussions about the transparency of the United States' gold reserves have gained momentum. Recently, Senator Rand Paul and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk have advocated for an audit of the gold held at Fort Knox, emphasizing the importance of verifying the nation's substantial reserves, estimated at approximately $425 billion. This renewed interest in auditing Fort Knox underscores the enduring significance of gold in national economic security and monetary policy.

While not currently designated as a "critical metal", as global economic dynamics evolve, gold remains a pivotal asset for investors and nations alike, offering stability and confidence amid financial fluctuations.

About Zinc

Zinc is a critical mineral essential for galvanizing steel, producing alloys, batteries, and supporting renewable energy technologies. Recognizing its importance, both Canada and the United States have classified zinc as a critical mineral due to its role in infrastructure, manufacturing, and national security. The global zinc market has faced supply challenges, with the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) reporting a 164,000-ton supply deficit in 2024 due to declining mine output and production constraints. However, forecasts for 2025 indicate a potential shift to surplus as mining operations ramp up and new projects come online. The zinc market is projected to grow from $28.82 billion in 2024 to $31.15 billion in 2025, reflecting an 8.1% CAGR, driven by increasing demand in construction, automotive, and clean energy sectors.

Geopolitical factors significantly impact zinc supply chains. China, Australia, and Peru dominate global zinc production, while disruptions such as sanctions on Russia's Ozernoye mine and trade tariffs have contributed to market volatility. Meanwhile, investment in zinc recycling is expected to grow as industries seek to reduce dependence on primary production. As infrastructure expansion, electric vehicle production, and green energy adoption accelerate, securing stable and diversified zinc supplies remains a top priority for governments and industries worldwide.

About Critical Metals

Critical metals are essential components in modern technologies, including renewable energy systems, defense applications, and advanced electronics. Both the United States and Canada have identified specific lists of critical minerals vital to their economic and national security. The U.S. Geological Survey's 2022 list includes 50 critical minerals, while Canada in 2024 has designated 34 minerals as critical.

Recent geopolitical developments have heightened concerns over the supply chain security of these critical metals. China, which holds a dominant position in the production and processing of several critical minerals, has implemented export bans affecting the West. These actions underscore the strategic importance of diversifying supply chains and developing domestic sources for critical metals to mitigate geo-political risks and ensure the stability of essential industries.

Assay QA/QC

Rock samples were collected from the field and placed in geological plastic bags. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay and AAS finish and elemental analysis using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES/MS finish. Fire assay was completed at AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay Ontario and multi-element analysis was completed at AGAT Laboratories in Calgary. AGAT Laboratories is accredited for ISO/IEC 17025:2017 General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories for for gold fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy finish and mineral assaying with sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-OES/MS for all elements assayed except silver.

QA/QC measures included collection and analysis of duplicate field samples and round robin testing at a secondary laboratory for silver for select samples. All QAQC samples were reviewed by project geologist Melanie Mackay PGeo.

Melanie Mackay, PGeo, EGBC (Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia) 35256, APEGA (Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta 305012), is a director and qualified person for Durango and approves the technical content of this news release. None of the historical information in the release has yet been verified by the Company and should not be relied upon.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company's holdings currently include a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia, claims near the Troilus Gold Camp, claims in the Nemaska Camp known for lithium and high grade polymetallic nickel copper PGM, as well as claims in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp of Québec.

For further information on Durango, please visit www.durangoresourcesinc.com and www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

