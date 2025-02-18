Cornish Metals Inc. Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on March 18, 2025

Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, announces that a special meeting of its shareholders is scheduled to take place in a virtual-only format conducted via live audio teleconference on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 9am (Vancouver time) / 4pm (London time) (the "Meeting") to seek the shareholder approvals necessary to complete the previously announced fundraising to raise gross proceeds of £57.4 million (see news releases dated January 28, 2025 and January 31, 2025 here).

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company will be asked to pass: (i) an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders of the Company to approve the creation of the National Wealth Fund Limited as a new "control person" of the Company; (ii) an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company to authorise the directors of the Company to allot shares in the Company; (iii) an extraordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company to authorise the directors of the Company to allot certain equity securities for cash in connection with the fundraising without first having to offer them on a pre-emptive basis to existing shareholders; and (iv) an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company to approve a proposed performance share plan.

Further information in respect of the resolutions that shareholders will be asked to pass at the Meeting, and details of how to vote and participate in the virtual Meeting are provided in the Management Proxy Circular in respect of the Meeting, which has been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's corporate website at www.cornishmetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Don Turvey"

Don Turvey

Engage with us directly at our investor hub. Sign up at: https://investors.cornishmetals.com/link/8r63GP

For additional information please contact:

Cornish Metals



Fawzi Hanano

Irene Dorsman investors@cornishmetals.com

info@cornishmetals.com Tel: +1 (604) 200 6664

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Richard Morrison

Charlie Bouverat

Grant Barker Tel: +44 203 470 0470



Hannam & Partners

(Financial Adviser) Matthew Hasson

Andrew Chubb

Jay Ashfield

cornish@hannam.partners

Tel: +44 207 907 8500



Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

(Joint Broker) Derrick Lee

Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 131 220 6939



BlytheRay

(Financial PR) Tim Blythe

Megan Ray tim.blythe@blytheray.com

megan.ray@blytheray.com

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

