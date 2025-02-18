Cornish Metals Inc. Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on March 18, 2025
At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company will be asked to pass: (i) an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders of the Company to approve the creation of the National Wealth Fund Limited as a new "control person" of the Company; (ii) an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company to authorise the directors of the Company to allot shares in the Company; (iii) an extraordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company to authorise the directors of the Company to allot certain equity securities for cash in connection with the fundraising without first having to offer them on a pre-emptive basis to existing shareholders; and (iv) an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company to approve a proposed performance share plan.
Further information in respect of the resolutions that shareholders will be asked to pass at the Meeting, and details of how to vote and participate in the virtual Meeting are provided in the Management Proxy Circular in respect of the Meeting, which has been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's corporate website at www.cornishmetals.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Don Turvey"
Don Turvey
