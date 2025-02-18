Harvest Gold Provides Updates on Drill Permitting, 23 New Claims Staked on its Mosseau Gold Project and Claims Management in Quebec

Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the permitting process for the planned 2025 diamond drilling at its Mosseau Project in Quebec is progressing and that it expects to have the required permits by mid-March. The Company is working with government regulatory authorities and First Nation communities to ensure compliance with all environmental and operational requirements.

Rick Mark, President and CEO, stated: "Harvest Gold is dedicated to working in partnership with the Quebec Government and First Nations communities to ensure that our exploration activities are conducted in a responsible and respectful manner. I'd also like to thank the new Vior Exploration Team for assisting us in increasing the footprint of the Kiask River Fault area of the Mosseau Project by staking 23 adjacent claims. Finally, we are very pleased to report that In Good Standing, an Ontario based land management service provider, has been hired to manage the essential reporting responsibilities on our large claim holdings in Quebec."

A key milestone in the permitting process is obtaining the approval of local First Nations communities. Harvest Gold is committed to meaningful engagement and collaboration with Indigenous groups and recognizes the importance of their participation in the project's development.

On January 14, 2025, Vior Inc. ("Vior") staked a total of 23 claims, totaling 1,218.15 ha adjacent to the Mosseau project (Figure 1). According to a provision in the Mineral Property Option Agreement between Harvest Gold and Vior executed on December 18, 2023, if "either Party stakes, applies for, and obtains or otherwise acquires, directly or indirectly, additional property, such Party shall promptly give written notice (the "Acquisition Notice") to the other Party (the "Other Party") of such Acquisition". Harvest Gold is pleased to announce that it has accepted these additional mining claims, increasing the size of the Mosseau Project. The newly acquired claims expand the Company's exploration footprint and provide further potential for discovery, particularly along the Kiask River Fault Zone.

The Company is awaiting analytical results from the fall prospecting and soil geochemistry program, which are still being processed at the lab. These results are expected to provide valuable insights into the central Kiask River fault zone component of the Mosseau project.

Harvest Gold's claims management agent, In Good Standing, provides comprehensive lands management services for clients in the mining and exploration industry including, but not limited to, proactive monitoring and reporting of regulatory and agreement obligations, permitting, work report submissions, credit management, geomatics, general support and advocacy.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 361 claims covering 18,757.4 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover approximately 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Mosseau Project - Recently Staked Claims

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark

President and CEO

Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

