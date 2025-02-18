West Red Lake Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2025 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to announce the filing of its independent pre-feasibility study ("PFS") technical report for its 100% owned Madsen Mine project located in the Red Lake Gold District of northwestern Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of January 7, 2025 (the "PFS Technical Report").

The PFS Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its January 7, 2025 news release announcing the results of the PFS. There are no material differences in the PFS Technical Report from the information disclosed in the January 7, 2025 news release (available here: https://westredlakegold.com/west-red-lake-gold-announces-positive-pre-feasibility-study-results-for-madsen-gold-mine-with-315m-after-tax-npv-and-70m-average-annual-free-cash-flow/).

TECHNICAL INFORMATION AND TECHNICAL REPORT FILING

A copy of the PFS Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.westredlakegold.com. Readers are encouraged to read the PFS Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks that relate to the Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserves and life of mine plan. The PFS Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

The technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd., and by Mr. Maurice Mostert, P.Eng., Vice President Technical Services of West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd., each a Qualified Person ("QP"), as defined in NI 43-101.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.





