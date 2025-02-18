LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

Announces Agreement to Acquire Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Quebec

Vancouver, February 18, 2025 - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at Suite 1500 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:00 am (Pacific Time). Shareholders who intend to attend the meeting via telephone conference must submit votes by Proxy ahead of the proxy deadline of 10:00 am (Pacific Time) on March 5, 2025. The Company has filed Management Proxy Materials for its Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and on its corporate website at lafleurminerals.com/investors.

Acquisition of Mineral Claims within Swanson Gold Project

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a Property Purchase Agreement with a third-party arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") dated February 10, 2025 (the "Agreement"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is entitled to acquire 100% interest to 13 mining claims covering approximately 642 hectares (the "Claims") contiguous with the Company's Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") in the Barraute region, north of Val-d'Or, Québec (Figure 1). These Claims include the 1694 Au-Ag showing (Source: Gestim) with a reported historical grab sample that assayed 2.5 g/t Au associated with quartz veins in a felsic volcanic rock.

Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals commented, "We are pleased to acquire these 13 claims within our Swanson Gold Project, which is over 150 km2 in size with numerous gold occurrences and deposits. These claims are strategically located between our Bartec and Jolin deposits and within several significant structures that host numerous gold showings. This acquisition continues our strategy of consolidating claims in the Swanson region and developing additional areas with significant gold potential."

The purchase price for the Claims consists of a cash payment totaling $12,000 and the issuance of 100,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor within 7 business days of approval of the Agreement by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or February 28, 2025, whichever date occurs earlier.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.





Figure 1: Location map for 13 claims contiguous with the Swanson Gold Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6526/241352_6915e1a494b21a3f_001full.jpg

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is focused on the development of district-scale gold Deposits in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining Deposits with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Deposit and the Beacon Gold Mill and Property, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Deposit is over 15,000 hectares (150 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Deposit. The Swanson Gold Deposit is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold Deposits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

