SSR Mining Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") reports consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024, as well as an update on the February 13, 2024 incident at the Çöpler mine (the "Çöpler Incident").

(All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Operating results: Fourth quarter 2024 production was 124,154 gold equivalent ounces at a consolidated cost of sales of $1,295 per payable ounce and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,857 per payable ounce. For the full year 2024, the Company produced 399,267 gold equivalent ounces at a consolidated cost of sales of $1,307 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,878 per payable ounce. As operations at Çöpler remain suspended following the Çöpler Incident, SSR Mining's full-year AISC included $60.8 million in cash care & maintenance costs at Çöpler, or $155 per ounce of gold equivalent sold. Full-year 2024 production from Marigold, Seabee and Puna totaled 371,061 gold equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $1,317 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,542 per payable ounce. SSR Mining recognized two significant production milestones in 2024, including 5 million ounces of life of mine gold production from Marigold, achieved on December 30, 2024, as well as record full-year silver production at Puna.

Financial results: In the fourth quarter of 2024, SSR Mining reported net income attributable to SSR Mining shareholders of $5.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, while adjusted net income attributable to SSR Mining shareholders was $21.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. Under U.S. GAAP, care and maintenance costs are included in adjusted net income. For the fourth quarter care and maintenance costs totaled $35.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders for the full year of 2024 was $(261.3) million, or $(1.29) per diluted share, reflecting approximately $272.9 million in incurred and anticipated reclamation and remediation costs, $114.2 million in non-cash impairment charges, and $108.7 million in total care and maintenance costs incurred as a result of the Çöpler Incident. Adjusted net income attributable to SSR Mining shareholders for the full year of 2024 was $57.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, after adjusting for non-recurring items largely related to the Çöpler Incident. In the fourth quarter of 2024, SSR Mining generated $95.0 million in operating cash flow and $56.4 million in free cash flow. For the full-year 2024, SSR Mining generated $40.1 million in operating cash flow, while free cash flow was $(103.4) million, inclusive of the aforementioned care and maintenance costs as well as $127.6 million spent on reclamation and remediation efforts at Çöpler.

Cash and liquidity position: As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a cash and cash equivalent balance of $387.9 million and total liquidity of $887.5 million inclusive of its revolving credit facility and accompanying accordion feature. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company had no borrowings outstanding under the revolving credit facility, exclusive of de minimis letters of credit, and was in compliance with its covenants.

Mineral Reserves & Mineral Resources ("MRMR"): Total Proven and Probable gold equivalent Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2024 were 8.0 million ounces, up 3% on a year-over-year basis due in part to the declaration of an initial 523,000 ounces of gold Mineral Reserves at Marigold's Buffalo Valley deposit, as well as other Mineral Resource conversion and minor changes to metals price assumptions. SSR Mining increased the gold and silver price assumptions used in the calculation of 2024 Mineral Reserves at Marigold and Puna by approximately 3%, from $1,450 per ounce gold in 2023 to $1,500 per ounce in 2024, and from $18.50 per ounce silver in 2023 to $19.00 per ounce in 2024. Mineral Reserve gold price assumptions at Çöpler and Seabee of $1,450 and $1,600 per ounce, respectively, were unchanged. Total Measured and Indicated gold equivalent Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2024 were 5.2 million ounces, down 1% on a year-over-year basis. Metals price assumptions used in the calculation of Mineral Resources were unchanged from 2023. SSR Mining's consolidated 2024 MRMR figures exclude the Hod Maden project and the recently announced CC&V transaction (discussed below).

Marigold operations: In 2024, Marigold produced 168,262 ounces of gold, in line with its full-year guidance, at cost of sales of $1,457 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,711 per payable ounce. As planned, the fourth quarter of 2024 was Marigold's strongest, with gold production of 59,702 ounces at cost of sales of $1,406 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,638 per payable ounce.

Seabee operations: In 2024, Seabee produced 78,545 ounces of gold at cost of sales of $960 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,515 per payable ounce. Due to forest fires in the vicinity of the mine, operations at Seabee were suspended for more than 50 days. No employees were injured and the Seabee process plant and Santoy mine were not materially impacted. Operations were fully reinstated on October 11, 2024, and in the fourth quarter of 2024 Seabee produced 27,811 ounces of gold at cost of sales of $816 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,214 per payable ounce. Full-year 2024 production exceeded Seabee's revised guidance range at costs below guidance, driven by processed grades that averaged 9.7 g/t in the fourth quarter.

Puna operations: In 2024, Puna produced 10.5 million ounces of silver, a record for the operation and meeting the top end of the mine's previously increased full-year guidance range, at cost of sales of $16.14 per payable ounce and AISC of $15.56 per payable ounce. In the fourth quarter of 2024, silver production was 3.0 million ounces at cost of sales of $15.84 per payable ounce and AISC of $16.06 per payable ounce.

Çöpler update: As of December 31, 2024, all of the heap leach material displaced in the Çöpler Incident had been removed from the Sab?rl? Valley and moved to temporary storage locations. Reclamation and remediation spend in 2024 totaled $127.6 million, and the forecasted spend on Çöpler remediation and containment work from April 1, 2024 onwards remains unchanged at $250.0 to $300.0 million.

Hod Maden: Throughout 2024, engineering studies and site preparation activities continued as the Company advances the Hod Maden project through to a construction decision. In 2024, a total of $42.1 million was spent at Hod Maden, including approximately $14.0 million in the fourth quarter. The Company expects to provide information on its anticipated 2025 capital spend at Hod Maden with its annual guidance, which is expected within the first quarter of 2025.

Sale of the non-core San Luis project: On May 23, 2024, the Company announced that it had closed the sale of the San Luis project to Highlander Silver Corp for which it received $5.0 million in cash on closing, and an additional up to $37.5 million in future cash contingent payments. A 4.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the project was also issued to SSR Mining concurrently with closing of the transaction.

CC&V acquisition: On December 6, 2024, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine ("CC&V") in Colorado for $100 million in upfront cash consideration and up to $175 million in additional milestone-based payments. The CC&V transaction is aligned with SSR Mining's long-stated focus on free cash flow generation, while continuing to diversify the portfolio through the acquisition, operation and development of long-lived, high return assets. SSR Mining expects to provide the 2025 outlook for CC&V with its annual guidance following the close of the CC&V acquisition, which is expected within the first quarter of 2025.

(1) The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders, adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders, free cash flow, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce sold (a common measure in the mining industry), to manage and evaluate its operating performance at its mines. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Update on the Çöpler Incident

On February 13, 2024, SSR Mining Inc. and its subsidiaries suspended all operations at its Çöpler property, in Türkiye, as a result of a significant slip on the heap leach pad. Nine employees lost their lives in connection with the Çöpler Incident. The Company continues to support the employees, families, and community members impacted by the Çöpler Incident.

In partnership with the Turkish authorities, the Company has worked to remediate the site. As of December 31, 2024, all of the displaced heap leach material in the Sab?rl? Valley has been moved to temporary storage locations. As part of the remediation work, the heap leach pad will be permanently closed, and heap leach processing will no longer take place at Çöpler. Public statements from Turkish government officials have consistently confirmed that there has been no recordable contamination to local soil, water or air in the sampling locations resulting from the displaced heap leach material.

Following the Çöpler Incident, the Company commissioned Call & Nicholas, Inc. ("CNI"), an international mining consulting firm that specializes in geological engineering, geotechnical engineering, and hydrology, to conduct an independent review of the heap leach failure at Çöpler. After analysis of the engineering design, construction, and operation of the heap leach facility, and comprehensive reverse-engineering of the failure, CNI determined that the most likely cause of the Çöpler Incident was a deeply-rooted flaw in the third-party engineered design of the heap leach pad. The review found that in the third-party engineered design, the assessment of the test data overestimated the shear strength properties of the liner system at the base of the heap leach, which inflated the calculated factor of safety values in the third-party engineered design. This error resulted in insufficient shear strength along the liner interface to support the as-designed heap leach facility. CNI also determined that in all material respects, the heap leach pad construction and operation was carried out in conformance with the issued-for-construction engineered design parameters. In addition, CNI's review did not find any substantiation that excess water, ground vibrations from blasting, nor stacking beyond the design caused the event.

As previously disclosed, on August 20, 2024, a local court issued a decision cancelling the Çöpler mine's environmental impact assessment, which was approved in 2021 (the "2021 EIA"). The Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change filed an appeal of the decision, and the Company filed a simultaneous intervener appeal as well. On February 11, 2025, the Turkish Council of State affirmed the finding of the lower court. As previously disclosed, with the cancellation of the 2021 EIA, the operating guidelines at Çöpler revert to those outlined in the Company's prior Environmental Impact Assessment, which was issued in 2014 (the "2014 EIA"). Among other operating considerations, the 2014 EIA prescribes a lower throughput rate for the sulfide plant operations of 6,000 tonnes per day, as compared to 9,000 tonnes per day under the 2021 EIA.

SSR Mining continues to work closely with the relevant authorities to advance the restart of the Çöpler mine. When all necessary regulatory approvals, including the operating permits, are reinstated, it is anticipated that initial operations at Çöpler could restart within 20 days and would consist of processing a combination of stockpiled ore and ore mined from Çakmaktepe, while the remediation work continues. At this time, we are not able to estimate or predict when and under what conditions we will resume operations at Çöpler.

For additional information on the Çöpler Incident, including a discussion of the associated risks, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on February 18, 2025.

Financial and Operating Highlights

A summary of the Company's consolidated financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are presented below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial Results Revenue $ 323,187 $ 425,897 $ 995,618 $ 1,426,927 Cost of sales $ 153,040 $ 219,340 $ 514,032 $ 804,147 Operating income (loss) $ 34,382 $ (297,623 ) $ (322,285 ) $ (130,244 ) Net income (loss) $ (3,135 ) $ (264,360 ) $ (352,582 ) $ (120,225 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders $ 5,555 $ (217,845 ) $ (261,277 ) $ (98,007 ) Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders $ 0.03 $ (1.07 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (0.48 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders $ 0.03 $ (1.07 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (0.48 ) Adjusted net income attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (2) $ 21,266 $ 127,077 $ 57,591 $ 276,494 Basic adjusted net income per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (2) $ 0.11 $ 0.62 $ 0.28 $ 1.35 Diluted adjusted net income per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (2) $ 0.10 $ 0.59 $ 0.28 $ 1.29 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital (2) $ 89,623 $ 216,922 $ 112,395 $ 554,406 Cash provided by operating activities $ 94,979 $ 203,159 $ 40,130 $ 421,725 Cash used in investing activities $ (39,560 ) $ (59,050 ) $ (143,116 ) $ (339,261 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 2,308 $ (24,450 ) $ 6,918 $ (182,256 ) Operating Results Gold produced (oz) 89,178 178,677 275,013 590,264 Gold sold (oz) 86,320 172,917 279,121 585,171 Silver produced ('000 oz) 2,970 2,759 10,500 9,688 Silver sold ('000 oz) 2,709 2,830 9,642 9,920 Lead produced ('000 lb) (3) 15,409 13,814 53,703 45,772 Lead sold ('000 lb) (3) 14,276 13,758 49,631 48,640 Zinc produced ('000 lb) (3) 687 1,322 3,641 7,127 Zinc sold ('000 lb) (3) 531 1,992 3,121 8,166 Gold equivalent produced (oz) (4) 124,154 211,226 399,267 706,894 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (4) 118,220 206,310 393,216 704,594 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 2,603 $ 1,976 $ 2,381 $ 1,950 Average realized silver price ($/oz sold) $ 31.53 $ 23.23 $ 29.16 $ 22.82 Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold (4) $ 1,295 $ 1,064 $ 1,307 $ 1,141 Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold (2, 4) $ 1,203 $ 1,008 $ 1,200 $ 1,083 AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold (2, 4) $ 1,857 $ 1,326 $ 1,878 $ 1,461 Financial Position December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,882 $ 492,393 Current assets $ 1,029,034 $ 1,196,476 Total assets $ 5,189,020 $ 5,385,773 Current liabilities $ 218,877 $ 170,573 Total liabilities $ 1,242,159 $ 1,081,570 Working capital (5) $ 810,157 $ 1,025,903

(2) The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted net income attributable to SSR Mining shareholders, adjusted net income per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders, cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital, cash costs and AISC per ounce sold to manage and evaluate its operating performance at its mines. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. AISC includes the cash component of care and maintenance costs. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to net income (loss), cost of sales, and cash generated by operating activities, which are the most comparable GAAP financial measures. (3) Data for lead production and sales relate only to lead in lead concentrate. Data for zinc production and sales relate only to zinc in zinc concentrate. (4) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average London Bullion Market Association ("LBMA") prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. (5) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.

Marigold, USA

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gold produced (oz) 59,702 82,794 168,262 278,488 Gold sold (oz) 58,250 81,173 167,669 275,962 Ore mined (kt) 7,343 3,705 27,690 21,846 Waste removed (kt) 17,271 25,793 72,028 74,800 Total material mined (kt) 24,615 29,499 99,718 96,646 Strip ratio 2.4 7.0 2.6 3.4 Ore stacked (kt) 7,343 3,705 27,690 21,846 Gold grade stacked (g/t) 0.42 0.43 0.28 0.45 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 2,601 $ 1,971 $ 2,438 $ 1,950 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 1,406 $ 1,095 $ 1,457 $ 1,047 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (6) $ 1,408 $ 1,097 $ 1,459 $ 1,049 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (6) $ 1,638 $ 1,170 $ 1,711 $ 1,349

(6) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Marigold. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Marigold produced 59,702 and 82,794 ounces of gold, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Marigold reported cost of sales of $1,406 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,638 per payable ounce.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Marigold produced 168,262 and 278,488 ounces of gold, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Marigold reported cost of sales of $1,457 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,711 per payable ounce. In addition, Marigold achieved a significant milestone of 5 million ounces of life of mine gold production on December 30, 2024.

Seabee, Canada

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gold produced (oz) 27,811 38,757 78,545 90,777 Gold sold (oz) 26,350 32,050 81,070 83,610 Ore mined (kt) 90 117 365 443 Ore milled (kt) 92 122 366 445 Gold mill feed grade (g/t) 9.66 10.14 6.93 6.62 Gold recovery (%) 97.2 97.0 96.4 96.7 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 2,632 $ 1,988 $ 2,362 $ 1,965 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 816 $ 666 $ 960 $ 991 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (7) $ 817 $ 666 $ 961 $ 992 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (7) $ 1,214 $ 916 $ 1,515 $ 1,427

(7) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Seabee. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Seabee produced 27,811 and 38,757 ounces of gold, respectively, with the temporary suspension of operations at Seabee offset by strong grades of approximately 9.7 g/t in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Seabee reported cost of sales of $816 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,214 per payable ounce.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Seabee produced 78,545 and 90,777 ounces of gold, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Seabee reported cost of sales of $960 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,515 per payable ounce.

Puna, Argentina

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2024 2023 2024 2023 Silver produced ('000 oz) 2,970 2,759 10,500 9,688 Silver sold ('000 oz) 2,709 2,830 9,642 9,920 Lead produced ('000 lb) 15,409 13,814 53,703 45,772 Lead sold ('000 lb) 14,276 13,758 49,631 48,640 Zinc produced ('000 lb) 687 1,322 3,641 7,127 Zinc sold ('000 lb) 531 1,992 3,121 8,166 Gold equivalent sold ('000 oz) (8) 31,900 33,393 114,095 119,423 Ore mined (kt) 750 545 2,328 1,926 Waste removed (kt) 1,337 1,377 5,900 6,240 Total material mined (kt) 2,087 1,921 8,228 8,166 Strip ratio 1.8 2.5 2.5 3.2 Ore milled (kt) 489 450 1,862 1,728 Silver mill feed grade (g/t) 194.0 196.7 181.0 181.1 Lead mill feed grade (%) 1.48 1.46 1.37 1.27 Zinc mill feed grade (%) 0.18 0.26 0.20 0.34 Silver mill recovery (%) 97.3 96.9 96.9 96.3 Lead mill recovery (%) 96.3 95.7 95.6 94.3 Zinc mill recovery (%) 36.3 51.6 44.2 54.6 Average realized silver price ($/oz sold) $ 31.53 $ 23.23 $ 29.16 $ 22.82 Cost of sales ($/oz silver sold) $ 15.84 $ 14.07 $ 16.14 $ 16.49 Cash costs ($/oz silver sold) (9) $ 11.47 $ 10.32 $ 11.64 $ 12.64 AISC ($/oz silver sold) (9) $ 16.06 $ 15.51 $ 15.56 $ 15.37

(8) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. (9) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of silver sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Puna. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Puna produced 3.0 million and 2.8 million ounces of silver, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Puna reported cost of sales of $15.84 per payable ounce and AISC of $16.06 per payable ounce.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Puna produced 10.5 million ounces of silver and 9.7 million ounces of silver. Production in 2024 was a record in Puna's more than 15-year operating life and met the top end of the mine's previously increased full-year production guidance range. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Puna reported cost of sales of $16.14 per payable ounce and AISC of $15.56 per payable ounce.

Çöpler, Türkiye

(amounts presented on 100% basis)

Operations at Çöpler were suspended following the Çöpler Incident. During the suspension, care and maintenance expense has been recorded which represents depreciation and direct costs not associated with the environmental reclamation and remediation costs.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gold produced (oz) 1,665 57,126 28,206 220,999 Gold sold (oz) 1,720 59,694 30,382 225,599 Ore mined (kt) - 1,223 266 4,501 Waste removed (kt) - 7,533 3,571 25,197 Total material mined (kt) - 8,756 3,837 29,698 Strip ratio - 6.2 13.4 5.6 Ore stacked (kt) - 182 184 813 Gold grade stacked (g/t) - 1.24 1.17 1.36 Ore milled (kt) - 710 343 2,733 Gold mill feed grade (g/t) - 2.55 2.39 2.56 Gold recovery (%) - 88.2 78.9 87.5 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 2,230 $ 1,989 $ 2,103 $ 1,945 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 3,921 $ 1,160 $ 1,192 $ 1,191 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (10) $ 4,419 $ 1,146 $ 1,222 $ 1,175 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (10) $ 18,051 $ 1,535 $ 3,814 $ 1,433

(10) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Çöpler. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources ("MRMR") for Year-End 2024

The following information should be read in conjunction with Item 2. Properties in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on February 18, 2025 and the Technical Report Summaries for each of our material properties included as exhibits to our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SSR Mining reported its updated MRMR as of December 31, 2024, reflecting depletion that occurred through mining activity, stockpile changes, new Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources delineated through drilling activity, Mineral Resource conversion and minor changes to metals price assumptions used in the calculation of Mineral Reserves. SSR Mining continues to advance exploration and resource development activities at each of its assets, and this data will be incorporated into MRMR statements as the accompanying technical work so dictates.

As per Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, the Company's year-end 2024 MRMR are presented on an attributable basis, reflecting the Company's ownership interest in each material property. See the Company's Annual Report for more information.

Commodity price assumptions largely unchanged: SSR Mining's gold and silver price assumptions used in the calculation of Mineral Reserves at Marigold and Puna increased 3%, from $1,450 per ounce gold in 2023 to $1,500 per ounce in 2024, and from $18.50 per ounce silver in 2023 to $19.00 per ounce in 2024. The gold Mineral Reserve prices of $1,450 per ounce and $1,600 per ounce used at Çöpler and Seabee, respectively, were unchanged from 2023 to 2024, as were the lead price of $0.90 per pound and zinc price of $1.05 per pound. Mineral Resource prices of $1,750 per ounce of gold, $22.00 per ounce of silver, $0.95 per pound of lead, $1.15 per pound of zinc and $3.95 per pound of copper were unchanged from 2023.

CC&V acquisition: In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the CC&V Gold Mine. The closing of this transaction is expected within the first quarter of 2025. As a result, CC&V's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources were not included with the Company's MRMR for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Hod Maden: SSR Mining has not reflected the Hod Maden Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources into its consolidated MRMR. On an attributable basis reflecting SSR Mining's forecasted 40% ownership, Hod Maden hosted 0.98 million ounces gold and 114.8 million pounds copper in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves: Gold Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2024 were 7.6 million ounces, excluding any contribution from Hod Maden or CC&V, up 4% or 0.3 million ounces as compared to year-end 2023. SSR Mining declared an initial Mineral Reserve of approximately 523,000 ounces of gold at Marigold's Buffalo Valley deposit, providing potential mine life extension opportunity at Marigold. This Mineral Reserve growth was partially offset by mined depletion and the removal of heap leach processing at Çöpler. Total Proven and Probable gold equivalent Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2024 were 8.0 million ounces.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources: Gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2024 were 4.4 million ounces, excluding any contribution from Hod Maden, up 9% or 0.4 million ounces as compared to year-end 2023. Total gold equivalent Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources were 5.2 million ounces.

Inferred Mineral Resources: Gold Inferred Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2024 were 2.3 million ounces, down 14% or 0.4 million ounces as compared to year-end 2023. Total gold equivalent Inferred Mineral Resources were 2.6 million ounces.

SSR Mining Attributable Mineral Reserves and Resources as of December 31, 2024 (11)

Gold y/y Silver y/y Lead Zinc AuEq (12) y/y koz % koz % Mlb Mlb koz % Total P+P Reserves 7,567 4% 25,640 (4%) 111 17 7,970 3% Total M&I Resource (13) 4,398 9% 46,354 (30%) 70 341 5,242 (1%) Total Inferred Resource 2,264 (14%) 16,689 (20%) 2 212 2,614 (16%)

(11) Refer to Item 2. Properties in the Company's Annual Report for asset level detailed summary by asset. MRMR are shown as attributable to SSR Mining only. As of December 31, 2024, SSR Mining owns 80% of the Çöpler district. Hod Maden and CC&V Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are not included in SSR Mining's consolidated MRMR tables as of year-end 2024. (12) All gold equivalent ounces (GEO or AuEq) figures are based on the above-mentioned commodity prices. Metal equivalence is calculated for the respective and applicable metals as follows: GEO = Au oz + ((Ag oz * Ag price) + (Pb lb * Pb price per pound) + (Zn lb * Zn price per pound) + (Cu lb * Cu price per pound)) / (Au price per ounce). (13) Measured and indicated Mineral Resources are shown exclusive of Mineral Reserves.

Hod Maden 40% Attributable Mineral Reserves and Resources as of December 31, 2024 (14)

Gold koz Copper Mlb AuEq (15) koz Total P+P Reserves 980 115 1,233 Total Inferred Resource 92 8 111

(14) Refer to Item 2. Properties in the Company's Annual Report for asset level detailed summary of Hod Maden. As of December 31, 2024, SSR Mining's ownership in Hod Maden is 10%. MRMR shown in the above table based on 40% attributable to SSR Mining to reflect interest available to SSR Mining upon completion of earn-in structured cash milestone payments. (15) All gold equivalent ounces (GEO or AuEq) figures are based on the above-mentioned commodity prices. Metal equivalence is calculated for the respective and applicable metals as follows: GEO = Au oz + ((Ag oz * Ag price) + (Pb lb * Pb price per pound) + (Zn lb * Zn price per pound) + (Cu lb * Cu price per pound)) / (Au price per ounce).

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or www.ssrmining.com.

Conference call and webcast: Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 5:00 pm EST.

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (844) 763-8274 All other callers: +1 (412) 717-9224 For the webcast or to register for expedited access to the call: ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

The webcast will be available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 1783400 All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 1783400

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included certain non-GAAP financial measures to assist in understanding the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are employed by us to measure our operating and economic performance and to assist in decision-making, as well as to provide key performance information to senior management. We believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors and other stakeholders will find this information useful to evaluate our operating and financial performance; however, these non-GAAP performance measures - including total cash, total debt, net cash (debt), cash costs, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce sold, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders, cash generated by (used in) operating activities before changes in working capital, free cash flow, and free cash flow before changes in working capital - do not have any standardized meaning. These performance measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Measure - Net Cash

Net cash (debt) are used by management and investors to measure the Company's underlying operating performance. The Company believes that net cash (debt) is a useful measure for shareholders as it helps evaluate liquidity and available cash.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to net cash:

As of (in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,882 $ 492,393 Restricted cash $ - $ 101 Total Cash $ 387,882 $ 492,494 Face Value of 2019 Convertible Notes $ 230,000 $ 230,000 Other Debt $ - $ 920 Total Debt $ 230,000 $ 230,920 Net Cash (Debt) $ 157,882 $ 261,574

In addition to net cash and net debt, the Company also uses Total liquidity to measure its financial position. Total liquidity is calculated as Cash and cash equivalents plus Restricted cash and borrowing capacity under current revolving credit facilities, including accordion features. As of December 31, 2024, no borrowings were outstanding on the Company's $400 million credit facility with a $100 million accordion feature.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Total liquidity:

As of (in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,882 $ 492,393 Restricted cash $ - $ 101 Total cash $ 387,882 $ 492,494 Borrowing capacity on credit facility $ 400,000 $ 400,000 Borrowing capacity on accordion feature of credit facility $ 100,000 $ 100,000 Total liquidity* $ 887,882 $ 992,494 * Excludes $0.4 million in letters of credit. Inclusive of these letters of credit, total liquidity is $887.5 million.

Non-GAAP Measure - Cash Costs and AISC

Cash Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") per payable ounce of gold and respective unit cost measures are non-U.S. GAAP metrics developed by the World Gold Council to provide transparency into the costs associated with producing gold and provide a standard for comparison across the industry. The World Gold Council is a market development organization for the gold industry.

The Company uses cash costs per ounce of precious metals sold and AISC per ounce of precious metals to monitor its operating performance internally. The most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is cost of sales. The Company believes this measure provides investors and analysts with useful information about its underlying cash costs of operations and the impact of byproduct credits on its cost structure. The Company also believes it is a relevant metric used to understand its operating profitability. When deriving the cost of sales associated with an ounce of precious metal, the Company includes by-product credits, which allows management and other stakeholders to assess the net costs of gold and silver production.

AISC includes total cost of sales incurred at the Company's mining operations, which forms the basis of cash costs. Additionally, the Company includes sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining mine-site exploration and evaluation costs, reclamation cost accretion and amortization, and general and administrative expenses. This measure seeks to reflect the ongoing cost of gold and silver production from current operations; therefore, growth capital is excluded. The Company determines sustaining capital to be capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain current production and execute the current mine plan. The Company determines growth capital to be those payments used to develop new operations or related to projects at existing operations where those projects will materially benefit the operation.

The Company believes that AISC provides additional information to management and stakeholders that provides visibility to better define the total costs associated with production and better understanding of the economics of the Company's operations and performance compared to other producers.

In deriving the number of ounces of precious metal sold, the Company considers the physical ounces available for sale after the treatment and refining process, commonly referred to as payable metal, as this is what is sold to third parties.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Cost of sales to cash costs and AISC:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (16) $ 6,744 $ 81,898 $ 21,507 $ 42,891 $ - $ 153,040 By-product credits $ (80 ) $ (29 ) $ (13 ) $ (13,610 ) $ - $ (13,733 ) Treatment and refining charges $ 938 $ 154 $ 43 $ 1,793 $ - $ 2,927 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 7,601 $ 82,023 $ 21,537 $ 31,074 $ - $ 142,235 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 3,609 $ 12,411 $ 7,623 $ 4,958 $ - $ 28,601 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ - $ 272 $ - $ - $ - $ 272 Care and maintenance (17) $ 19,344 $ - $ 1,663 $ - $ - $ 21,008 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 493 $ 722 $ 1,164 $ 7,475 $ - $ 9,855 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 17,558 $ 17,558 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 31,048 $ 95,429 $ 31,987 $ 43,507 $ 17,558 $ 219,528 Gold sold (oz) 1,720 58,250 26,350 - - 86,320 Silver sold (oz) - - - 2,708,581 - 2,708,581 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (19) 1,720 58,250 26,350 31,900 - 118,220 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold $ 3,921 $ 1,406 $ 816 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A $ 15.84 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 3,921 $ 1,406 $ 816 $ 1,345 N/A $ 1,295 Cash cost per gold ounce sold $ 4,419 $ 1,408 $ 817 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 11.47 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 4,419 $ 1,408 $ 817 $ 974 N/A $ 1,203 AISC per gold ounce sold $ 18,051 $ 1,638 $ 1,214 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 16.06 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 18,051 $ 1,638 $ 1,214 $ 1,364 N/A $ 1,857

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (16) $ 69,259 $ 88,920 $ 21,338 $ 39,822 $ - $ 219,340 By-product credits $ (849 ) $ (55 ) $ (13 ) $ (15,310 ) $ - $ (16,227 ) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 157 $ 28 $ 4,685 $ - $ 4,869 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 68,410 $ 89,023 $ 21,353 $ 29,197 $ - $ 207,982 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 21,398 $ 4,453 $ 6,774 $ 3,293 $ - $ 35,918 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ - $ 872 $ - $ - $ - $ 872 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization (18) $ 427 $ 609 $ 1,239 $ 11,302 $ - $ 13,578 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 1,384 $ - $ - $ 114 $ 13,582 $ 15,080 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 91,619 $ 94,957 $ 29,365 $ 43,906 $ 13,582 $ 273,429 Gold sold (oz) 59,694 81,173 32,050 - - 172,917 Silver sold (oz) - - - 2,830,057 - 2,830,057 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (19) 59,694 81,173 32,050 33,277 - 206,194 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold $ 1,160 $ 1,095 $ 666 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A $ 14.07 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,160 $ 1,095 $ 666 $ 1,197 N/A $ 1,064 Cash cost per gold ounce sold $ 1,146 $ 1,097 $ 666 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 10.32 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,146 $ 1,097 $ 666 $ 877 N/A $ 1,008 AISC per gold ounce sold $ 1,535 $ 1,170 $ 916 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 15.51 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,535 $ 1,170 $ 916 $ 1,319 N/A $ 1,326

(16) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. (17) Care and maintenance expense only includes direct costs not associated with environmental reclamation and remediation costs, as depreciation is not included in the calculation of AISC. (18) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company identified an adjustment of $10.5 million related to 2023 asset retirement cost depreciation, which was erroneously excluded from Puna's AISC calculation. The Company recognized the total adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the impact to prior periods was not material. The adjustment only impacts the AISC calculation and does not impact Reclamation and remediation costs or Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations. (19) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated using the silver ounces produced or sold multiplied by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include copper, lead, or zinc as they are considered by-products. Gold equivalent ounces sold may not re-calculate based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (20) $ 36,215 $ 244,312 $ 77,846 $ 155,659 $ - $ 514,032 By-product credits $ (425 ) $ (113 ) $ (64 ) $ (50,271 ) $ - $ (50,873 ) Treatment and refining charges $ 1,322 $ 420 $ 145 $ 6,889 $ - $ 8,776 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 37,112 $ 244,619 $ 77,927 $ 112,277 $ - $ 471,935 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 15,977 $ 37,561 $ 31,808 $ 16,794 $ - $ 102,140 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ - $ 1,690 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,690 Care and maintenance (21) $ 60,813 $ - $ 9,376 $ - $ - $ 70,189 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 1,965 $ 2,943 $ 3,690 $ 20,938 $ - $ 29,536 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 62,885 $ 62,885 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 115,867 $ 286,813 $ 122,801 $ 150,009 $ 62,885 $ 738,375 Gold sold (oz) 30,382 167,669 81,070 - - 279,121 Silver sold (oz) - - - 9,641,677 - 9,641,677 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (23) 30,382 167,669 81,070 114,095 - 393,216 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold $ 1,192 $ 1,457 $ 960 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A $ 16.14 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,192 $ 1,457 $ 960 $ 1,364 N/A $ 1,307 Cash cost per gold ounce sold $ 1,222 $ 1,459 $ 961 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 11.64 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,222 $ 1,459 $ 961 $ 984 N/A $ 1,200 AISC per gold ounce sold $ 3,814 $ 1,711 $ 1,515 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 15.56 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 3,814 $ 1,711 $ 1,515 $ 1,315 N/A $ 1,878

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (20) $ 268,628 $ 289,063 $ 82,898 $ 163,558 $ - $ 804,147 By-product credits $ (3,523 ) $ (154 ) $ (54 ) $ (56,773 ) $ - $ (60,504 ) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 666 $ 101 $ 18,649 $ - $ 19,416 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 265,105 $ 289,575 $ 82,945 $ 125,434 $ - $ 763,059 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 50,982 $ 79,151 $ 32,994 $ 13,193 $ - $ 176,320 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ - $ 983 $ - $ - $ - $ 983 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization (22) $ 1,709 $ 2,628 $ 3,347 $ 13,598 $ - $ 21,282 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 5,479 $ - $ - $ 246 $ 61,721 $ 67,446 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 323,275 $ 372,337 $ 119,286 $ 152,471 $ 61,721 $ 1,029,090 Gold sold (oz) 225,599 275,962 83,610 - - 585,171 Silver sold (oz) - - - 9,920,262 - 9,920,262 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (23) 225,599 275,962 83,610 119,423 - 704,594 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold $ 1,191 $ 1,047 $ 991 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A $ 16.49 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,191 $ 1,047 $ 991 $ 1,370 N/A $ 1,141 Cash cost per gold ounce sold $ 1,175 $ 1,049 $ 992 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 12.64 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,175 $ 1,049 $ 992 $ 1,050 N/A $ 1,083 AISC per gold ounce sold $ 1,433 $ 1,349 $ 1,427 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 15.37 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,433 $ 1,349 $ 1,427 $ 1,277 N/A $ 1,461

(20) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. (21) Care and maintenance expense only includes direct costs not associated with environmental reclamation and remediation costs, as depreciation is not included in the calculation of AISC. (22) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company identified an adjustment of $10.5 million related to 2023 asset retirement cost depreciation, which was erroneously excluded from Puna's AISC calculation. The Company recognized the total adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the impact to prior periods was not material. The adjustment only impacts the AISC calculation and does not impact Reclamation and remediation costs or Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations. (23) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated using the silver ounces produced or sold multiplied by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include copper, lead, or zinc as they are considered by-products. Gold equivalent ounces sold may not re-calculate based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SSR Mining Shareholders and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to SSR Mining Shareholders

Adjusted attributable net income (loss) and adjusted attributable net income (loss) per share are used by management to measure the Company's underlying operating performance. We believe this measure is also useful for shareholders to assess the Company's operating performance. The most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP are net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders and net income (loss) per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the after-tax impact of specific items that are significant, but not reflective of the Company's underlying operations, including the expected impacts of Çöpler Incident; inflationary impacts on tax balances; transaction, integration; and other non-recurring items.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (GAAP) $ 5,555 $ (217,845 ) $ (261,277 ) $ (98,007 ) Interest saving on 2019 notes, net of tax $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) used in the calculation of diluted net income per share $ 5,555 $ (217,845 ) $ (261,277 ) $ (98,007 ) Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income (loss) per share Basic 202,403 203,566 202,258 204,714 Diluted 202,877 203,566 202,258 204,714 Net income (loss) per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (GAAP) Basic $ 0.03 $ (1.07 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (0.48 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ (1.07 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (0.48 ) Adjustments: Effects of the Çöpler Incident (24) $ 1,013 $ - $ 320,994 $ - Reclamation costs (25) $ 14,310 $ - $ 14,310 $ - Impairment charges (26) $ - $ 338,097 $ 369 $ 340,734 Devaluation of ARS (27) $ - $ 26,074 $ - $ 26,074 Changes in fair value of marketable securities $ (927 ) $ (3,656 ) $ (7,676 ) $ (4,221 ) Loss (gain) on sale of mineral properties, plant and equipment $ - $ (1,610 ) $ - $ - Transaction and integration costs (28) $ 1,698 $ (406 ) $ 1,698 $ - Income tax impact related to above adjustments $ 232 $ (9,041 ) $ 1,440 $ (9,826 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss and inflationary impacts on tax balances $ (615 ) $ (4,536 ) $ (12,267 ) $ (16,907 ) Impact of income tax rate change in Türkiye $ - $ - $ - $ 37,170 Other tax adjustments (29) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,477 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (Non-GAAP) $ 21,266 $ 127,077 $ 57,591 $ 276,494 Adjusted net income per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (Non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.62 $ 0.28 $ 1.35 Diluted (30) $ 0.10 $ 0.59 $ 0.28 $ 1.29

(24) The effects of the Çöpler Incident represent the following unusual and nonrecurring charges: (1) reclamation costs of $9.0 million and remediation costs of $209.3 million (amounts are presented net of pre-tax attributable to non-controlling interest of $54.6 million); (2) impairment charges of $91.4 million related to plans to permanently close the heap leach pad (amount is presented net of pre-tax attributable to non-controlling interest of $22.8 million); and (3) contingencies and expenses of $11.3 million (amount is presented net of pre-tax attributable to non-controlling interest of $2.8 million). Refer to Note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for further details related to the impact of the Çöpler Incident. (25) Represents revisions in cost estimate assumptions associated with water management and tailings storage facilities at Puna that have no substantive future economic value. See Note 7 to our Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (26) For the year ended December 31, 2024, impairment charges are related to remote equipment damaged due to forest fires at Seabee. For the year ended December 31, 2023, impairment charges represent $279.3 million related to Çöpler mineral properties and exploration and evaluation assets (amount is presented net of pre-tax attributable to non-controlling interest of $69.8 million), $49.8 million related to Seabee goodwill, $9.0 million write-off of capitalized cloud computing arrangement (amount is presented net of pre-tax attributable to non-controlling interest of $0.8 million), and $2.6 million related to supplies inventories during the year ended December 31, 2023. See Note 8 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for further details. (27) Represents the foreign exchange net loss due to the measures implemented by the Argentine government during the fourth quarter of 2023 which included foreign exchange losses due to the official ARS exchange rate change, foreign exchange gains related to the conversion of a portion of export proceeds at a market exchange rate, and the foreign exchange loss on the utilization of blue chip swaps to convert ARS to USD and manage currency risk. See Currency Risk in Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk for further details. (28) For the year ended December 31, 2024, represents the transaction costs of $1.7 million related to the CC&V transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. (29) Represents charges related to a one-time tax imposed by Türkiye to fund earthquake recovery efforts, offset by a release of an uncertain tax position during the year ended December 31, 2023. (30) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders is calculated using diluted common shares, which are calculated in accordance with GAAP. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, $1.2 million interest saving on 2019 Notes, net of tax, and potentially dilutive shares of approximately 13.0 million were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per common share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders as they were antidilutive. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, $1.2 million interest saving on 2019 Notes, net of tax, and potentially dilutive shares of approximately 12.9 million were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per common share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders as they were antidilutive. These interest savings and shares were included in the computation of adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, $5.0 million interest saving on 2019 Notes, net of tax, and potentially dilutive shares of approximately 12.9 million were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per common share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders in the Consolidated Statement of Operations as they were antidilutive. 0.3 million shares were included in the computation of adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2023, $4.9 million interest saving on 2019 Notes, net of tax, and potentially dilutive shares of approximately 12.9 million were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per common share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders in the Consolidated Statement of Operations as they were antidilutive. These interest savings and shares were included in the computation of adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measure - Free Cash Flow, Cash Flow From Operating Activities Before Changes in Working Capital, and Free Cash Flow Before Changes in Working Capital

The Company uses free cash flow, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital, and free cash flow before changes in working capital to supplement information in its condensed consolidated financial statements. The most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP is cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the ability of the Company to generate cash flow after capital investments and build the Company's cash resources. The Company calculates free cash flow by deducting cash capital spending from cash generated by operating activities. The Company does not deduct payments made for business acquisitions.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 94,979 $ 203,159 $ 40,130 $ 421,725 Expenditures on mineral properties, plant, and equipment $ (38,573 ) $ (58,789 ) $ (143,534 ) $ (223,422 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 56,406 $ 144,370 $ (103,404 ) $ 198,303

We also present operating cash flow before working capital adjustments and free cash flow before working capital adjustments as non-GAAP cash flow measures to supplement our operating cash flow and free cash flow (non-GAAP) measures. We believe presenting both operating cash flow and free cash flow before working capital adjustments, which reflects an exclusion of net changes in operating assets and liabilities, will be useful for investors because it presents cash flow that is actually generated from the continuing business. The Company calculates cash generated by (used in) operating activities before changes in working capital by adjusting cash generated by (used in) operating activities by the net change in operating assets and liabilities. The Company also calculates free cash flow before changes in working capital by deducting cash capital spending from cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to cash generated by (used in) operating activities before changes in working capital, and free cash flow before changes in working capital:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 94,979 $ 203,159 $ 40,130 $ 421,725 Net change in operating assets and liabilities $ (5,356 ) $ 13,763 $ 72,265 $ 132,681 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in working capital (non-GAAP) $ 89,623 $ 216,922 $ 112,395 $ 554,406 Expenditures on mineral properties, plant, and equipment $ (38,573 ) $ (58,789 ) $ (143,534 ) $ (223,422 ) Free cash flow before changes in working capital (non-GAAP) $ 51,050 $ 158,133 $ (31,139 ) $ 330,984

Supplemental Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Information

The following table provides a reconciliation of MRMR between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The Company believes this information provides investors and analysts with useful information associated with changes in Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as compared to the prior year period. This information is meant to supplement information available in Item 2. Properties in the Company's Annual Report. (31)

Gold Silver Lead Zinc Copper Gold Equivalent koz koz Mlb Mlb Mlb koz (32) Total P+P Reserves as of December 31, 2023 7,275 26,806 113 20 27 7,764 Mining depletion in 2024 (279 ) (11,244 ) (66 ) (8 ) - (466 ) Impact of Çöpler Incident (49 ) - - - (27 ) (109 ) Changes due to commodity price 102 134 - - - 96 Additions and model adjustments 518 9,945 64 5 - 686 Total P+P Reserves as of December 31, 2024 7,567 25,640 111 17 - 7,970 Total M&I Resource as of December 31, 2023 (33) 4,034 66,218 196 404 30 5,307 Changes due to commodity price - - - - - - Impact of Çöpler Incident - - - - (30 ) (69 ) Additions and model adjustments 363 (19,864 ) (127 ) (62 ) - 4 Total M&I Resource as of December 31, 2024 4,398 46,354 70 341 - 5,242 Total Inferred Resource as of December 31, 2023 2,642 20,932 24 227 24 3,121 Changes due to commodity price - - - - - - Impact of Çöpler Incident - - - - (24 ) (54 ) Additions and model adjustments (378 ) (4,243 ) (22 ) (15 ) - (454 ) Total Inferred Resource as of December 31, 2024 2,264 16,689 2 212 - 2,614

(31) MRMR are shown as attributable to SSR Mining only. SSR Mining owns 80% of the Çöpler district. Figures may not add due to rounding. (32) All gold equivalent ounces (GEO) figures are based on the above-mentioned commodity prices. metal equivalence is calculated for the respective and applicable metals as follows: AuEq = Au koz + ((Ag koz * Ag price) + (Pb klb * Pb price per pound) + (Zn klb * Zn price per pound) + (Cu klb * Cu price per pound)) / (Au price per ounce). (33) Measured and indicated Mineral Resources are shown exclusive of Mineral Reserves.

