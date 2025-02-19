Ellis Martin Report: Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.: James Longshore, Self-Funded Gold Exploration in Ghana

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin now for a conversation with James Longshore, the Co-Founder and CEO of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) (OTCMKTS:XTGRF). Xtra Gold has a dominant land position in the highly prospective Kibi Greenstone Belt which represents the last greenstone belt to be drilled and developed in Ghana. The Company holds the mineral rights to 5 concessions totaling 226 square kilometers (55,095 acres) within the Kibi Gold Belt, a Birimian greenstone belt geologically analogous to the neighboring Ashanti Gold Belt with 140 million ounces of proven gold reserves discovered to date.The company has made a gold discovery on its southern most property - the Apapam Concession. Xtra-Gold is conducting an extensive drill program with the goal of significantly increasing the mineral resource. The company has a strong treasury with $13 million plus in cash and liquid assets, with zero debt and has a contracted alluvial mining project with locals, that generates the majority of the funds for exploration activities.Mr. Longshore has been with Xtra Gold since 2009 overseeing the mining project and exploration activities of the Company. James has more than 25+ years of business investment experience in resource companies.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/X3IO26JT





Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) (OTCMKTS:XTGRF) is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana's main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.



Xtra-Gold holds 5 Mining Leases totaling approximately 226 sq km (22,600 ha) at the northern extremity of the Kibi Gold Belt.



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





