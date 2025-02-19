Fuerte Metals Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, February 18, 2025 - Fuerte Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) ("Fuerte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on February 18, 2025 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Fuerte's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Tim Warman, Charlie Ronkos, Scott Hicks, Colinda Parent and Shannon McCrae as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration and approving the Company's long-term incentive plan as described in the Management Information Circular.

About Fuerte Metals Corporation

Fuerte Metals is a well-funded resource company adding value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and precious metals projects in the Americas. The company is carrying out a 21,000-metre drilling campaign at its Cristina precious metals project in Chihuahua Mexico, with the goal of significantly expanding the existing mineral resource estimate with a focus on underground mining. In Chile, the Placeton/Caballo Muerto project hosts several untested porphyry copper targets situated between the large-scale Relincho and El Morro/La Fortuna copper-gold deposits of the Nueva Union joint venture between Teck and Newmont Mining.

