Westgold Resources Limited: Response to press speculation

PERTH, Feb. 19, 2025 - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) - (Westgold or the Company) refers to an article published in The Australian Financial Review on 18 February 2025 in respect of the possible divestment of non-core assets. Westgold would like to clarify that, consistent with its strategic portfolio review announced in its December 2024 Quarterly Report dated 23 January 2025 and its September 2024 Quarterly Report dated 31 October 2024, it continues to assess strategic options and how best to rationalise its expanded portfolio of assets, including its non-core assets, which includes a potential sale of the Lakewood processing facility. Westgold's strategy remains to focus on expanding its larger, lower cost processing plants and mines to reduce operating cost and maximise cash flow.

This review is ongoing and Westgold will advise the market if or when definitive and legally binding agreements are entered into in respect of any such divestment in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limite







Contact

Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations and Media, Kasun Liyanaarachchi | Group Manager Investor Relations & Communications, investor.relations@westgold.com.au, +61 458 564 483

