Hi-View Resources Plans Data Compilation and Work Program for Mineral Claim Applications Package in Ville Marie

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2025 - Hi-View Resources Inc. ('HI-VIEW' OR THE 'COMPANY') (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) is pleased to announce it is planning a Phase 1 work program and data compilation for its recently acquired, 100% owned portfolio of highly prospective mineral claim applications consisting of 2 separate claim packages in close proximity to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4, 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiscaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie, Quebec, located between two major mining cities and is accessible by road (Route 101).

Hi-View Resources CEO R. Nick Horsley, "We are excited to begin exploration for clean energy Hydrogen in this newly discovered and highly prospective camp. Hi-View will be planning an initial work program to compile regional data and test for Hydrogen near QIMC's recent hydrogen discovery. The proximity demonstrates potential for new discoveries of Hydrogen with its ideal location and infrastructure. This new property represents an exciting opportunity to expand into a clean energy portfolio of projects while focusing on exploring our BC Gold and Copper properties contiguous to Amarc Resources Ltd. (TSX.V "AHR") and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE "FCX") that recently announced significant drilling discoveries at the Gold-Silver-Copper rich porphyry AuRORA discovery."

Initial Hydrogen exploration program, once the applications are approved, could include but not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence and target mapping algorithms which utilize the known hydrogen occurrences to outline target areas having a similar spectral response to QIMC's hydrogen occurrences.

Gas sampling from the soil. These surveys can be used to locate degassing zones associated with faults in the Témiscamingue rift.



Gravimetry and audiomagnetotellurism (AMT) geophysics to assess variations in the thickness of local sedimentary rock deposits (gravity troughs) over the Archean basement. AMT data will assist in locating graben-related faults in the St-Bruno-de-Guigue area that are covered by quaternary sediments.



Regional remote sensing gas surveys to identify specific Hydrogen targets using drones can also be realized to provide useful remote sensing data for hydrogen and helium exploration.



Fieldwork can be carried out mainly in the Municipality of St-Bruno-de-Guigues sector.



The Company is currently reviewing regional geologic data to assist in the evaluation of potential additional acquisitions in the immediate area as well as the formulation of an initial exploration plan with further details to be provided in due course.





Figure 1. Claim Location Map





Figure 2. Southeast Block of Mineral Claim Applications (shown in red)





Figure 3. North Block of Mineral Claim Applications (shown in red)

These claim blocks consist of 2 separate packages, covering applications for 45 cells and totaling over 3,000 hectares to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen sample discoveries. These claim blocks are in close proximity to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mitchell Lavery, P.Geo.(QC), who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the company has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the company's properties.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds a 100% interest in interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper and spanning over 9,649 hectares, as well as the 100% owned Babine Copper-Gold property and the 100% owned portfolio of highly prospective mineral claim applications consisting of 2 separate claim packages in close proximity to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm.

