Andean Precious Metals Recognized as a Top Performer of the TSX Venture Exchange in 2024 with the Inclusion in the 2025 TSX Venture 50 List

Toronto, February 19, 2025 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange during 2024. Andean's share price increased 84% by year-end highlighting strong market performance, operational execution, and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO stated, "We are honoured to be recognized as a top performer on the TSX Venture Exchange. This achievement reflects the strength of our operations, the dedication of our team, and our commitment to sustainable growth, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

The ranking is determined from a pool of around 1,600 companies, with each company's performance in 2024 evaluated equally across three key metrics: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. To learn more about the 2025 TSXV 50 rankings, visit: www.tsx.com/venture50.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

For more information, please contact:

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241362