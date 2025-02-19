Sailfish Royalty Highlights the Positive Results of Solidus Resources, LLC's Feasibility Study for the Spring Valley Gold Project

Tortola, February 19, 2025 - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to report that on February 18, 2025, Solidus Resources, LLC (the "Solidus") announced the results of their Spring Valley Gold Project ("Spring Valley") feasibility study.

Paolo Lostritto, CEO, stated, "We are excited to see Solidus announce key metrics from their 2025 feasibility study on Spring Valley. Solidus expects a Record of Decision in Q2/2025 with construction commencing in H2/2025. The feasibility study, as disclosed by Solidus, is highlighted by an after-tax net present value 5% of US$1.5 billion with an after-tax internal rate of return of 36%. Certain important key metrics of Spring Valley are highlighted in the Solidus' February 18, 2025 news release. We encourage Sailfish shareholders and potential shareholders to review the news release in detail. We expect our up-to 3% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on Spring Valley to positively impact our cash flow once Spring Valley is in production and is therefore a material asset for Sailfish."

For complete information on the results reported by Solidus, please visit Solidus Resources, LLC Announces Positive Feasibility Study.

Sailfish holds the following Spring Valley royalty assets:

up to a 3% NSR1 on a majority of the acres included in the proposed open pit at Spring Valley (royalty boundary in blue); a 1.5% NSR on a portion of the proposed open pit at Spring Valley (royalty boundary in pink); and a 0.5% NSR on a portion of the proposed open pit at Spring Valley (royalty boundary in yellow2).

(See Figure 1 on the next page)

Figure 1 - Sailfish Royalty Corp.'s various Spring Valley royalty holdings (boundaries are approximate).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5699/241438_0ebd29c994fc98bd_001full.jpg

1 For clarity, the up to 3% NSR owned by Sailfish is part of a total 7% NSR above $700/oz. Au. The sliding scale NSR royalty is not payable on the first 500,000 ounces of gold recovered from any commercial production.

2 Excluding the areas included in the blue and pink boundaries.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 100% interest in the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico (currently in the process of being converted into a 2% net smelter royalty).

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

