Northern Lights Announces Application for a Multi-Year Exploration Permit for the Horetzky Project

Vancouver, February 19, 2025 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it has applied for a multi-year area-based exploration permit (MYAB Permit) for the Horetzky Project.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The filing of the application of the MYAB Permit for the Horetzky Project is an important first step in the execution of our exploration plan. Our initial compilation flags the core of what we believe to be the largest copper soil anomaly in the Babine porphyry belt and has not yet been tested by drilling. The plan for this year includes the drilling of up to 20 drill holes at 5 sites within the copper anomaly zone (see Figure 1). With the recent removal of the Mirabel debt overhang, Northern Lights is now well positioned to drive the exciting Horetzky Project forward"

The Horetzky Project MYAB Permit

Northern Lights has applied for a five-year MYAB exploration permit with the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Metals ("BC MMCM") to conduct exploration activities on the Horetzky Project located in the Babine Porphyry Belt in Central British Columbia. The MYAB permit includes an application to complete up to 100 diamond core exploration drill holes and up to 250 metres of exploration trenching on the Horetzky Project. The MYAB permit is subject to review by applicable First Nations groups associated with the Horetzky Project. Pending approval of the MYAB permit, Northern Lights intends to begin exploration work on the Horetzky project in July 2025 including diamond drilling of the copper anomaly zone identified by historical soil and rock sampling located to the south of 1973 drill locations (see Figure 1).



Figure 1 - Horetzky Project Exploration Plan Year 1

Qualified Person Statement

Information in this report relating to exploration results and permit applications is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For Further Information

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 616

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. There is no assurance any further advances of funds from the Investor will be forthcoming. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

