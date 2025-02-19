Global Battery Metals Announces Proposed Consolidation

Vancouver, February 19, 2025 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "GBML") (TSXV: GBML; OTCQB: REZZF; Frankfurt: REZ), an international critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium, copper and battery metal projects, announces that, further to receiving shareholder approval in respect of consolidating the common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the Annual General and Special Meeting of its shareholders held January 31, 2025, the board of directors of the Company has approved the consolidation on the basis of 10 pre-consolidation securities for each every one post-consolidation security (the "Consolidation").

The Company currently has 78,539,280 pre-Consolidation Common Shares outstanding and, when effected, the Consolidation would reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares to approximately 7,853,928 post-Consolidation Common Shares. The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of any outstanding stock options, Common Share purchase warrants or other securities convertible into Common Shares will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the proposed Consolidation. Any fractional Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share.

The Consolidation is subject to the receipt of regulatory approval, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). A subsequent news release will follow, upon receipt of TSXV approval, announcing the effective date of the Consolidation, the new CUSIP and ISIN of the post-Consolidation Common Shares and all other relevant details regarding the Consolidation. The Company anticipates that its current trading symbol will remain unchanged.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium, copper and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in four battery metal projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Leinster Lithium Property (which is the subject matter of the Settlement Agreement); (2) an option to acquire an additional six licenses contiguous to the Leinster Lithium Project from Tancred Resources, covering 249 km2 adjacent to the Knockeen Lithium Pegmatite Project; (3) a 100% interest in the drill-ready Lithium King Property in Utah; and (4) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter return royalty. GBML's common shares are listed on the Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Consolidation, including the receipt of regulatory approval and the timing thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to obtain the acceptance of the TSXV and to effect the Consolidation on the basis anticipated or at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Readers are urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

