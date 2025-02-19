Libero Copper & Gold Corp. Strengthens Team With Appointment Of Porphyry Expert Frank Balint

Libero Copper & Gold Corp. (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H) ("Libero Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frank Balint as Strategic Advisor, a role in which he will be actively engaged in guiding the Company's ongoing exploration and growth at its flagship Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in Colombia.

Mr. Balint is a highly respected mining executive and Professional Geologist (P.Geo) with over 40 years of industry experience-most notably at Inmet Mining Corporation, where he served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Vice President of Exploration. Under his leadership, Inmet's market capitalization grew from under $200 million to over $5 billion, culminating in its acquisition by First Quantum Minerals. He was instrumental in advancing Cobre Panama, one of the world's largest porphyry copper deposits, and contributed to multiple exploration initiatives and M&A transactions globally.

Beyond Inmet, Mr. Balint has held directorships at Wolfden Resources (TSX, sold to Zinifex for CAD $363 million), GoldQuest Mining Corp., and Doré Copper Mining Corp. He holds a P.Geo (Retired) designation in Ontario and earned an HBSc in Geology from Lakehead University.

"Frank's proven track record-from discovery and financing to readying world-class porphyry mines for construction-makes him the ideal strategic advisor as we advance our flagship Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in Colombia," said Ian Harris, President & CEO of Libero Copper. "His geological perspective complements the strong technical expertise we already have, and he'll be actively involved on the ground-helping interpret new data and guide the design of upcoming drill holes."

Accelerating Mocoa's Growth

In his new role, Mr. Balint will work closely with Libero's geology and technical teams to review and rank newly identified porphyry centers, advising on how best to refine each target for future drilling. He will also provide critical input on hole planning for the ongoing 14,000-meter program, aiming to maximize resource expansion and explore potential extensions of the known deposit. By guiding the refinement of geological models and interpreting new data, he will offer fresh perspectives on managing geological complexities while enhancing Mocoa's long-term potential.

About the Mocoa Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Deposit

The Mocoa deposit is located in the department of Putumayo, 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa. Libero Copper's district scale holdings cover over 1,000 km2 through titles and applications, encompassing most of the Jurassic porphyry belt in southern Colombia. Mocoa was discovered in 1973 when the United Nations and the Colombian government conducted a regional stream sediment geochemical survey. Between 1978 and 1983, an exploration program was carried out that consisted of geological mapping, surface sampling, ground geophysics (IP, magnetics), 31 diamond drill holes totaling 18,321 metres and metallurgical test work B2Gold subsequently executed diamond drill programs in 2008 and 2012.

The Mocoa deposit appears to be open in both directions along strike and at depth. Current work on the property has identified additional porphyry targets including the possible expansion of known mineralization. The Mocoa deposit is situated in the Central Cordillera of Colombia, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt underlain by volcano-sedimentary, sedimentary and intrusive rocks that range in age from Triassic-Jurassic to Quaternary and by remnants of Paleozoic metasediments and metamorphic rocks of Precambrian age. This belt hosts several other porphyry-copper deposits in Ecuador, such as Mirador, San Carlos, Panantza and Solaris' Warintza. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is associated with dacite porphyry intrusions of the Middle Jurassic age that are emplaced into andesitic and dacitic volcanics. The Mocoa porphyry system exhibits a classical zonal pattern of hydrothermal alteration and mineralization, with a deeper central core of potassic alteration overlain by sericitization and surrounded by propylitization. Mineralization consists of disseminated chalcopyrite, molybdenite and local bornite and chalcocite associated with multiphase veins, stockwork and hydrothermal breccias. The Mocoa deposit is roughly cylindrical, with a 600-metre diameter. High-grade copper-molybdenum mineralization continues to depths in excess of 1,000 metres.

1 For further information refer to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report on the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia", dated January 17, 2022, prepared by Michael Rowland Brepsant, FAusIMM, Robert Sim, P.Geo, and Bruce Davis, FAusIMM. with an effective date of November 01, 2021.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience-having advanced projects from post-resource discovery to the path of construction, including some of the few large copper projects built in the last 20 years. This real-world expertise drives Libero Copper's focus on relationships, responsibility, trust, and a relentless commitment to sustainable progress.

At the core of Libero Copper's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia-a cornerstone asset where the Company is actively drilling. In a market increasingly hungry for new copper supply, Libero is focused on systematically expanding and de-risking Mocoa's resource base.

Now, with the Fiore Group's bold company-building vision behind it, Libero Copper is uniquely positioned to fill a crucial gap in the copper industry-advancing large-scale projects toward construction. Through this approach, Libero Copper is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders while positioning itself at the forefront of meeting the growing global demand for copper-the metal driving progress in the modern economy.

