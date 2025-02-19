Vizsla Copper Defines Strong Ip Chargeability Anomaly At The Copperview Project, South-central Bc

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2025 - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a recently completed first phase induced polarization (IP) survey across part of the M5 target at the Copperview project (the "Project" or "Copperview") in central British Columbia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

Newly defined broad and open-ended chargeability anomaly at the M5 target supports the strong prospectivity for porphyry-related mineralization at Copperview

The M5 chargeability-high anomaly is coincident with significant magnetic and EM anomalies which have never been drill tested

The largely covered and concealed M5 target represents a priority area for further exploration including expanded IP surveying, soil geochemistry and drilling

"The newly defined IP anomaly at the M5 target is coincident with other important geophysical anomalies, which could be caused by concealed porphyry-related mineralization" commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "The overlapping geophysical anomalies are analogous to the Gate Discovery, 6.5 kilometers to the south, on Kodiak Copper's MPD project. We are currently designing a follow-up multidisciplinary exploration program, set to commence this spring which will consist of expanding the IP survey grid, soil geochemical surveys and a Phase 1 drill program."

The Copperview IP Survey

Recently completed MobileMT1 and high-resolution magnetics2 (see November 2nd, 2023 News Release) surveys across the Copperview Project outlined a regional-scale, north trending magnetic-high lineament (Figure 1). The lineament is disrupted by at least two east-west trending magnetic lows that are locally coincident with conductivity-high anomalies. The southernmost magnetic-low defines the M5 target area (Figure 2).

The M5 target area was selected for first pass IP surveying as it's along trend to the north from Kodiak Copper's Gate discovery3. Porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization at the Gate discovery is spatially associated with a strong chargeability-high coincident with a similar break in the regional-scale magnetic-high lineament (Figure 1).

The 2024 Copperview IP survey consisted of 8 line kilometers across two east-west survey lines spaced 300 meters apart. The reconnaissance-style survey was designed to characterize and detect subsurface sulfide mineralization associated with the M5 target. The two IP lines outlined an open-ended, strong chargeability-high that increases with depth (Figure 3). The anomaly spans 1.8 km east-west and is open to the north and south. The M5 target has never been drill tested and represents a priority area for further investigation.

Next Steps

The new IP data significantly enhances the M5 target and supports the strong prospectivity of the dominantly till-covered area for concealed porphyry-related mineralization. Planning is underway to expand the IP grid north and south (Figure 2) as well as grid-based soil geochemistry across the M5 and other target areas. Based on these results, targets will be ranked for follow-up drill testing planned for later in 2025.

Figure 1. Map of the Copperview Project showing the location of the M5 target in relation to a regional magnetic-high lineament and Kodiak Copper's Gate discovery.3

Figure 2. Project scale high-resolution magnetic data showing the location of the IP survey and the strong chargeability anomaly across the M5 target (300m depth slice).

Figure 3. Section through the M5 chargeability 3D voxel model showing the strong-chargeability anomaly which has never been drill tested. Section line A to A' shown in Figure 2.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Vizsla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Vizsla Copper's projects.

References

1. Weicker, R. (2021), Report on geochemistry and geophysics activities 2021 on the Copperview North Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 39955, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. 2. Borg, I. and Bateman, C. (2023), Assessment report for 2023 exploration on the Copperview Project south-central British Columbia, Canada, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 41573, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. 3. Kodiak Copper October 22nd, 2020 News Release, kodiakcoppercorp.com

