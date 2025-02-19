Guanajuato Silver Highlights Community Relations Programs

VANCOUVER, February 19, 2025 - Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's community relations initiatives and sustainability programs in Mexico.

Carlos Silva, COO, said, "Not only are we the largest employer within the City of Guanajuato, we are also committed to enhancing the wellbeing of the entire community through targeted social and environmental enhancement programs that are generating tangible impacts."

Medical Clinics: Two Company sponsored medical clinics are currently operating seven days per week, thereby providing much needed medical care for thousands of people. Over the past six months, the Company's Cata clinic in Guanajuato has treated over 700 people, whereas the Company's clinic in Topia has seen over 350 visits during the same period. In addition to providing essential care services, the clinics also coordinate and run important health education campaigns, vaccination drives, and mental health awareness and support facilities. Those frequenting the Company's Topia clinic also include those from surrounding rural communities, which often have limited access to health services.

James Anderson, CEO & Chairman, added, "The establishment of these health facilities is one of the legacies Guanajuato Silver has brought to the communities within which we operate. We are very proud of our work in establishing these medical clinics and thankful to those who are working with us to provide these critical services. The medical clinics dovetail well with the Company's "3H Health and Safety Management System" that provides a holistic perspective to support the physical and mental health of Guanajuato Silver's workforce of approximately 950 employees."

Water Management: Water at the mines is largely recycled, while essential water services are often provided to rural communities. With priority placed on schools, kindergartens, and community spaces, Guanajuato Silver provides water for sanitation and non-potable consumption, and water for controlling dust on the local roads during the dry season.

Environmental Initiatives: Guanajuato Silver is also committed to generating zero biodiversity loss from operations. In the Villalpando area at the El Cubo Mines Complex, over 100 participants have reforested over one hectare of land with native flora species, including nopal, huisache, and mesquite trees; in parallel, over 1000 pine seedlings have been planted at Topia.

In a separate initiative, the Company also matches employee donations for a "Godparent" program offered to vulnerable children in the Topia region. In this program, GSilver matches all employee donations, which has provided items such as shoes, blankets, and school supplies for the Children's Refuge of Topia.

Additionally, the Company coordinates sports academies for kids and teenagers, supports numerous cultural, educational, and religious events, and provides education and coaching for the prevention of drug abuse and domestic violence.

¡Somos Guanajuato!

About Guanajuato Silver

GSilver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mine, Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

