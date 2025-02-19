MAX Power Retains CLC For Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2025 - MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 15, 2025, with Chad Levesque Consulting ("CLC"), an arm's length party to the Company.

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: "Chad is very familiar with the MAX Power story, having been part of our journey as an investor since Day 1. Based in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, he is in the heart of a province where we are at the forefront of the Natural Hydrogen sector in Canada, aided by the most advanced government policy framework for Natural Hydrogen in the country, allowing for full exploration, drill permits, and development of this critical element."

Mr. Levesque added, "The recent appointment of Neil McMillan, former Chairman of the Board of Cameco, to the MAX Power Board has resonated strongly in Saskatchewan and elsewhere. The fact that much of the province is prospective for Natural Hydrogen deposits has put first-mover MAX Power and its shareholders in a position to win big."

Pursuant to the Agreement, CLC has agreed to provide corporate and communications services to the Company, in consideration for an aggregate amount of $5,000 per month in cash, the reimbursement of reasonable and standard travel and other expenses incurred by CLC in connection with the services performed thereunder. CLC will also be granted stock options to be mutually determined within the next 30 days. The term of the Agreement is for a period of one year (the "Initial Term"). Following completion of the Initial Term either MAX Power or CLC may terminate the Agreement with 30 days' notice.

CLC's business address: 27 Gillingham Cres., Prince Albert, SK, S6X 0A5. Email: ChadLevesqueConsulting@gmail.com. Cell: (306) 981-4753 / Office: (306) 763-3068. CLC currently owns 400,000 shares of MAX Power.

MAX Power Updated Corporate Presentations & Videos

MAX Power directs investors to its website (www.MaxPowerMining.com) for new corporate videos as well as updated presentations for its Natural Hydrogen and Critical Minerals' projects.

Links for the above are as follows:

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Presentations/Maxpower_NaturalHydrogen_Feb18_2025.pdf

New MAX Power Corporate Video

Learn more about MAX Power by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/1050826855/79a9b5c0cc

Neil McMillan Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoXfr5uki5A

MAX Power Critical Minerals Presentation

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Presentations/MAXPower_CriticalMinerals_Feb18_2025.pdf

About MAX Power



MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through strategic alliances with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and European-based Larin Engineering HHC. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

Email: ChadLevesqueConsulting@gmail.com

