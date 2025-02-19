Northern Graphite Now Supplying Battery Anode Material Samples from LDI Graphite

Ottawa, February 19, 2025 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that a year after forming its battery division, the Company is providing three standard Battery Anode Material ("BAM") products, as well as its patented Porocarb® material, to makers of Lithium-Ion as well as All Solid State battery chemistries.

"This marks a major milestone toward our vertical integration into the battery supply chain as a truly mine-to-market company that is able to cater to specific battery makers' needs," said Chief Executive Officer, Hugues Jacquemin. "Our hard work is paying off and we are advancing in our mission to provide high-performance, sustainable, and locally sourced carbon solutions for the battery industry. Potential customers can now receive our battery anode material products according to the specific requirements of their battery chemistries."

Northern's Battery Materials Group ("NGCBM") was formed a year ago through the acquisition of the assets and R&D team of the battery division of Germany's Heraeus Group. The acquisition included licensing the IP to develop, produce, and sell Porocarb®, a high-performance porous hard carbon material developed over the last 10 years and patented by Heraeus to enhance the efficiency and speed of energy storage mechanisms. Armed with a fully operational, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt, NGCBM is spearheading Northern's mine-to-battery strategy and specializes in high-performance battery materials tailored to the evolving needs of EV battery makers and original equipment manufacturers to satisfy their unique battery requirements.





Northern's three BAM demonstrator grades align with industry standards for particle size, tap density and surface area, each with its own unique properties to enhance battery performance and efficiency.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4186/241359_01df27430475c97e_001full.jpg

Graphite-based Battery Anode Material is the largest component of the Lithium-Ion batteries powering electric vehicles. Northern's BAM demonstrator grades, produced using graphite from the Company's cornerstone, Lac des Iles mine in Quebec, are engineered to drive battery performance and align with industry standards for particle size, tap density and surface area.

"We are now offering samples for testing and pre-qualification for three different BAM products, each with its own unique properties to enhance battery performance and efficiency," said VP Innovation and Product Management Dr. Moritz Hantel. "This is a great step forward for Northern and its technology partners and our work to power the future of batteries and energy storage."

Watch our BOOM2BAM video





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ve0TlrOq0ZU

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is the only flake graphite producing company in North America. Northern is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern's graphite assets include the producing Lac des Iles mine in Quebec where the Company is boosting output to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale Bissett Creek project in Ontario and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia, which is currently on care and maintenance, and represents an opportunity to substantially increase graphite production at a lower cost and with a shorter time to market than most competing projects. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's plans to produce and sell BAM and Porocarb®, increase output at LDI and development plans with respect to the Okanjande mine in Namibia, the Bissett Creek project in Ontario and its planned Baie-Comeau Battery Anode Material plant. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations and the inability to raise required financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

