Etruscus Releases Ip Results, Doubling Size Of Significant Porphyry Target At Zappa

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2025 - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce results from it's 2024 Induced polarization ("IP") survey at the Company's 100% owned Rock & Roll Property (or "Property") located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. The 6 line-km IP survey was designed to map a large alteration footprint and expand the previously identified anomaly at the Discovery - Zappa Trend. Results returned high chargeability across all 4 survey lines and expanded the Zappa anomaly from 300 m to 700 m as it continues eastward underneath the receding Twin Glacier. These results correlate with QSP alteration mapped at surface and demonstrate a strong untested porphyry target in an extremely well-endowed mineral district.

Fiore Aliperti, Etruscus' CEO, commented, "The results from our 2024 program have been a complete success with the new IP data delivering exactly what we had hoped to see. The Zappa anomaly has more than doubled in size, elevating it to a significant drill-ready target in what is considered, one of the most prolific mineral districts in the world. The 3D profile with clear correlation to surface alteration mirrors many exploration discoveries in the region and will provide a very exciting year for Etruscus. " He went on to add, "Recent new discoveries by Seabridge Gold, only 3 km from our property border, and Skeena Resources in nearby Bronson Creek, have revealed a new trend of highly prospective porphyry systems with the Zappa target directly on that trendline. With drill planning for 2025 already underway, we're eager to uncover the full potential of this exceptional property."

Highlights

The IP data demonstrates a large, chargeable body that now measures 300 m in width by 700 m in length, starting from surface and projecting down 400 m to the extent of the survey;

The chargeability anomaly is likely responsible for all the alteration seen along the 1.3 km Discovery-Zappa trend, and it remains open to the east (see figure 1 below);

IP results provide focused targets to be drilled in 2025 as drill planning and engagement with contractors is underway;

Two new porphyry discoveries have been made in the region and add merit to the underexplored porphyry trend that projects across the Rock & Roll property; and

Recent announcements by the BC government have committed to fast-tracking 4 mineral resource projects, including 2 in the Golden Triangle to boost economic growth and reduce reliance on trade with the United States.

Discovery - Zappa Geology

During the 2024 exploration program, Etruscus focused on alteration mapping to better constrain the strongest zones of fluid flow and high-temperature across the Discovery - Zappa trend. Extensive silica flooding and pervasive disseminated pyrite from 2% to 10% is common with quartz, sericite and pyrite stockwork occurring across the area. The large QSP alteration zone now measures a total of 1.3 km after an additional 100 m was mapped due to receding glaciers over the last two years. New terraspec data has identified high temperature sericite minerals that suggest they formed in close proximity to an intrusion. Moderate molybdenum enrichment of up to 222 ppm suggests the Zappa target sits at a prime location within the porphyry model. It is also encouraging that the target is located adjacent to the "Red Line" Triassic-Jurassic unconformity suggesting that the anomaly is of the favourable early Jurassic age intrusions that have driven most of the mineralization in the Golden Triangle.

2024 IP results

Inversions and 3D modelling of the IP chargeability and resistivity data has confirmed a large anomaly below the mapped QSP alteration discordant with the local stratigraphy. The 700 m long Zappa chargeability anomaly comes to surface directly below the recently mapped QSP alteration zone and likely represents a hydrothermal system that created the surface alteration at Zappa and the historic Discovery showing (See figure 2 below). Chargeability values up to 17 mV/V provide a distinct contrast to the background stratigraphy. Resistivity data demonstrates a fringing resistivity low that partially overlaps with the chargeability center, possibly representing interconnected sulphides. It also separates two domains of high and low resistivity which likely represent the break between the felsic volcanics of the Hazelton and the less resistive sediments of the Upper Stuhini.

Regional Discoveries

Two major discoveries have been announced in the last 3 months with Skeena Resources Ltd. (NYSE:SKE) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) both announcing significant porphyry intercepts in the region. These discoveries lay within an important northwesterly geological trend that projects directly towards the Zappa Target. Seabridge's discovery on their directly neighbouring Iskut Property was highlighted by 303 m of 0.75 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu and is only 3 km away from the Rock & Roll property boundary. Skeena announced similar results from their KSP Property with 381 m of 0.71 g/t Au further validating this important geological structure (See figure 3 below). These results support the existence of an underexplored mineralized trend in the Golden Triangle and add to the team's confidence for the inaugural drill program at the Zappa target, located in a region that continues to produce major copper-gold porphyry discoveries.

Next Steps

The Zappa anomaly provides large-scale potential for a discovery in a jurisdiction with many major porphyry Cu-Au-Mo deposits nearby including Newmont's Saddle North deposit, Teck/Newmont's Galore Creek deposit and Seabridge's massive KSM deposit. With this new 3D modelling, the team can target the strongest part of the system with the goal of making a discovery and encountering a well-mineralized potassic core. A drill program is currently being planned for the Zappa target. Further information will be announced in upcoming news releases.

QP statement

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Stephen Wetherup, BSc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property comprising 29,344 ha near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 53,370,361 common shares issued and outstanding.

