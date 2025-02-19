Seabridge Gold Closes US$100 Million in Financings

Includes US$20 Million from Strategic Investor

Toronto, February 19, 2025 - Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) ("Seabridge" or the "Company") announced today it has successfully closed its previously announced bought deal offering, co-led by RBC Capital Markets and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, consisting of 6,540,000 common shares at the price of US$12.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$80 million.

Seabridge has also successfully closed its previously announced private placement with a strategic investor consisting of 1,640,000 common shares on substantially the same terms as the bought deal offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$20 million. The common shares issued under the private placement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period under applicable securities laws.

Net proceeds will be used by the Company to make the payments to BC Hydro contracted for completion of the KSM switching station; complete a program to collect all remaining anticipated field data for, and undertake early value engineering to support, a KSM bankable feasibility study; fund other costs associated with ongoing activities at the Company's 100%-owned KSM gold-copper project in northeast British Columbia, Canada; and for general corporate purposes.

Seabridge Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk said "the financing ensures continued forward momentum at KSM while we engage with our short list of prospective joint-venture partners. This year's program will provide the remaining field data that we anticipate will be required for the bankable feasibility study which we expect to undertake with our joint-venture partner. It will also enable us to hold our priority status with BC Hydro for the low-cost green energy which makes KSM such a robust project economically. We will also be evaluating some of the engineering alternatives our prospective joint-venture partners have proposed for advancing KSM."

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut project, are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project is located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is set in Yukon. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All reserve and resource estimates reported by Seabridge or in respect of the Snowfield Property were calculated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Classification system. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

