Rottenstone Gold Inc. Launches New Website

Vancouver, February 19, 2025 - Rottenstone Gold Inc. - CSE:SK - ("Rottenstone Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports the launch of its new website, available at: https://www.rottenstonegold.com

"We are excited by ongoing developments in the Rottenstone Domain where Rottenstone Gold holds more mining claims than any other public company. A key aim of our new website is to help shareholders better understand the potential of Rottenstone Gold and our view around the emerging significance of Rottenstone Gold's district-scale asset in Saskatchewan," stated Ryan Kalt, CEO of the Issuer.

Corporate Presentation

Rottenstone Gold has also published a new corporate presentation, which is available at: https://www.rottenstonegold.com/presentation

About Rottenstone Gold Inc. - CSE:SK

Rottenstone Gold is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SK", the Corporation is focused on its district-scale Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan, as well as its Five Point Project in British Columbia. For additional information, please visit www.rottenstonegold.com.

The Issuer is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set out in public filings made by the Corporation, including those public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), as well as through those materials filed at the Corporation's Disclosure Hall on the CSE website (https://thecse.com/listings/rottenstone-gold-inc/).

