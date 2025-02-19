Silver Scott Retains Next Realm AI to Build Comprehensive Blockchain Governance Framework for RWA Tokenization

FRANKLIN, February 19, 2025 - Silver Scott Mines Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), a company focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) for the blockchain, has retained Next Realm AI to advise on building the company's blockchain marketing and compliance framework.

Next Realm AI has begun advising Silver Scott on best practices and business strategy for our private blockchain for the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA) in commodities, real estate, and private capital.

The following frameworks are currently being explored for Silver Scott's tokenization blockchain:

Governance Committee

The company will establish an independent Governance Committee of financial executives, regulatory experts, and risk management professionals to oversee and enforce compliance standards.

Regulatory Advisory Board: A panel of former regulatory officials and compliance officers providing ongoing guidance on evolving digital asset regulations and jurisdictional requirements.

Institutional Node Validation: A permissioned network of regulated financial institutions operating validator nodes with transparent voting mechanisms.

Cross-Border Governance Framework: Structured policies addressing multi-jurisdictional requirements and international regulatory standards.

Compliance Infrastructure

Silver Scott will also look to implement a multi-layered compliance infrastructure designed to meet institutional investors' and regulatory bodies' requirements.

Advanced KYC/AML Integration: Identity verification system integrated with major global compliance databases and screening tools.

Real-Time Transaction Monitoring: AI-powered surveillance system detecting suspicious patterns and enforcing regulatory thresholds.

Auditable Smart Contract Framework: Standardized smart contracts with built-in audit trails, compliant with ISDA digital asset standards.

Comprehensive Risk Management: Real-time risk assessment system monitoring market exposure, counterparty risk, and compliance metrics.

Smart Contracts

The company will also explore security at the smart contract level through the ERC-3643 protocol, an open-source smart contract enabling the issuance, management, and transfer of permissioned tokens. Its built-in decentralized identity framework ensures only users meeting pre-defined conditions can become token holders, even on permissionless blockchains.

The transfer of ERC3643 tokens requires both investor rules and offering rules to be fulfilled, ensuring compliance at the smart contract level.

Tom Bustamante, Founder & CEO of Next Realm AI, commented, "As the SEC continues to develop a more positive outlook on digital assets, we believe building compliant frameworks is still essential for attracting institutional investors. Our philosophy is simple: if you're going to do it, then do it right."

"We will advise Silver Scott on establishing an independent oversight committee and implement standard compliance measures, including anti-money laundering controls and transparent smart contracts. Having these elements in place will make it easier to partner with regulated financial institutions, ultimately improving liquidity throughout Silver Scott's blockchain network."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company accelerating blockchain integration across traditional asset classes. Specializing in private blockchain solutions for institutional-grade tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and cryptographic validation of assets through TrustNFT technology. The company acquisition pipeline will target blockchain-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms. www.silverscottdigital.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain/

X: https://x.com/silverscottmine

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

