First Tellurium Reports on China's Tellurium and Critical Metal Export Restrictions

Vancouver - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) reports that China has recently announced immediate new export restrictions on tellurium in response to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. China dominates global tellurium refining and supply, and the country's restrictions are likely to push both the U.S. and Canada to develop new domestic sources of the rare metal. China's restrictions also include the other critical metals tungsten, bismuth, molybdenum and indium.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports that in 2024, China produced approximately 750 metric tons of tellurium, accounting for 76% of the estimated 980 tons produced worldwide. The USGS notes that China's output has increased significantly in the past ten years.

"The search for domestic sources of tellurium could be impactful for us," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Our Deer Horn and Klondike properties represent two of the leading tellurium exploration projects in North America, if not the world. Looking towards our 2025 exploration season, we expect to focus on upgrading and expanding tellurium resources at both projects."

First Tellurium's Deer Horn property, located in west central British Columbia, contains four of the five critical metals restricted by China (tellurium, tungsten, bismuth and molybdenum), as well as a copper porphyry and precious metals. Exploration in 2023 also identified a possible molybdenum porphyry.

Docherty noted that tellurium prices have increased by more than 50% in the past five years. "The price topped US$100,000 per metric ton in July of last year," said Docherty, "and it has since settled above $90,000."

Until exploration seasons begin later this year, First Tellurium remains focused on developing the thermoelectric radiator/generator for automobiles (announced September 14, 2025) through its majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy. The device is designed to replace alternators in combustion engines and offer significant savings in fuel consumption. PyroDelta expects to present its working prototype in April 2025.

