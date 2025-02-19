Pluto Ventures Inc. Announces Termination of Letter of Intent to Acquire Mineral Option

Vancouver, February 19, 2025 - Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) ("PLTO" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated December 19, 2024, the non-binding letter of intent dated effective December 19, 2024, to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1508260 B.C. Ltd. ("BC1508260"), has been terminated in accordance with its terms.

The Company continues to pursue other business opportunities and wishes BC1508260 success in their future operations and business objectives.

About the Company

Pluto Ventures Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company's current principal project is the Dardanelle Project, which covers an area of 1,434 hectares located 23 kilometers east of Terrace, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Lawrence Tsang"

Lawrence Tsang, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements related to the Company's future plans. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241562