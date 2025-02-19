Nutrien Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Full-year results demonstrate significant progress towards strategic priorities and 2026 performance targets.

2025 guidance reflects expectation for continued growth in upstream fertilizer volumes, higher downstream Retail earnings and lower capital expenditures.

All amounts are in US dollars, except as otherwise noted

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its fourth quarter 2024 results, with net earnings of $118 million ($0.23 diluted net earnings per share). Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.1 billion and adjusted net earnings per share1 was $0.31.

"Nutrien delivered higher upstream fertilizer sales volumes, accelerated operational efficiency and cost savings initiatives and increased downstream Retail earnings in 2024, demonstrating significant progress towards our 2026 performance targets. We took a disciplined and intentional approach to our capital allocation decisions, further optimizing capital expenditures and returning $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.

"The outlook for our business in 2025 is supported by expectations for strong crop input demand and firming potash fundamentals. Nutrien has a world-class asset base, and we remain focused on strategic priorities that strengthen our core business and deliver structural improvements to our earnings and free cash flow," added Mr. Seitz.

Highlights2:

Generated net earnings of $700 million ($1.36 diluted net earnings per share) and adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 billion ($3.47 adjusted net earnings per share) for the full year of 2024.

Retail adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.7 billion in 2024 supported by higher product margins and lower expenses, as we continue to simplify our business and accelerate downstream network optimization initiatives.

Potash adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1.8 billion in 2024 as lower net selling prices more than offset increased sales volumes. We mined 35 percent of our potash ore tonnes using automation in 2024, providing efficiency, flexibility and safety benefits, while supporting our highest annual production levels on record and a reduction in controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne.

Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion in 2024 was relatively flat as lower net selling prices offset higher sales volumes and lower natural gas costs. Total ammonia production increased in 2024, driven by less maintenance downtime and improved natural gas utilization and reliability at our operations in Trinidad.

Divested non-core assets and equity investments totaling approximately $60 million in 2024, providing incremental cash flow to allocate to high conviction priorities that are core to our long-term strategy.

Repurchased 3.9 million shares for a total of $190 million in the second half of 2024 and an additional 1.9 million shares in 2025 for $96 million as of February 18, 2025. Nutrien's Board of Directors approved the purchase of up to 5 percent of Nutrien's outstanding common shares over a twelve-month period through the renewal of our normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), which is subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Nutrien's Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.545 per share. Nutrien continues to target a stable and growing dividend, having now increased the dividend per share by 36 percent since the beginning of 2018.

1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. 2. Our discussion of highlights set out on this page is a comparison of the results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to the results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Market Outlook and Guidance

Agriculture and Retail Markets

Global grain stocks-to-use ratios remain historically low and demand remains strong, providing a supportive environment for ag commodity prices in 2025. We expect US corn plantings to range between 91 and 93 million acres and soybean plantings to range from 84 to 86 million acres in 2025. The projected increase in corn acreage, combined with a shortened fall application season in 2024, supports our outlook for strong North American fertilizer demand in the first half of the year.

In Brazil, generally favorable soil moisture conditions and stronger crop prices are expected to lead to an increase in safrinha corn planted acreage of approximately five percent, supporting crop input demand in the first half of 2025.

A weaker Australian dollar and strong grain and oilseed export demand is supporting grower economics, and conditions remain positive for 2025 crop input demand.

Crop Nutrient Markets

Global potash shipments rebounded to approximately 72.5 million tonnes in 2024, driven by improved supply and supportive application economics that contributed to increased demand in key markets such as China, Brazil and Southeast Asia.

We forecast global potash shipments between 71 and 75 million tonnes in 2025. The high end of the range captures the potential for stronger underlying global consumption and the lower end captures the potential for reduced supply availability. We anticipate the potential for supply tightness with limited global capacity additions in 2025 and reported operational challenges and maintenance work in key producing regions.

Global urea and UAN prices have increased in the first quarter of 2025, driven by strengthening demand in key import markets and restricted supply, including continued Chinese urea export restrictions. Global ammonia prices have trended lower to start the year due to seasonal demand weakness and the anticipation of incremental supply in the US and export capacity from Russia. We expect North American natural gas prices to remain highly competitive compared to Europe and Asia, with Henry Hub natural gas prices projected to average between $3.25 and $3.50 per MMBtu for the year.

The US nitrogen supply and demand balance is expected to be tight ahead of the spring application season, as nitrogen fertilizer net imports in the first half of the 2024/2025 fertilizer year were down approximately 60 percent compared to the five-year average. Additionally, nitrogen demand for the spring season is expected to be strong due to the limited fall ammonia application season and higher projected corn acreage.

Phosphate fertilizer markets remain firm, particularly in North America where inventories were estimated to be historically low entering 2025. We expect Chinese phosphate exports similar to 2024 levels, with total DAP/MAP exports ranging between 6 and 7 million tonnes, and tight stocks in India to support demand ahead of their key planting season.

Financial and Operational Guidance

Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.65 to $1.85 billion assumes higher crop nutrient sales volumes, continued growth of our proprietary products and further margin recovery in Brazil. We anticipate foreign exchange headwinds in our international retail operations and the absence of asset sales and other income items realized in 2024, which combined are estimated at approximately $75 million.

Potash sales volume guidance of 13.6 to 14.4 million tonnes is consistent with our global shipments outlook and accounts for some uncertainty regarding the possible imposition and related impact of US tariffs, as well as global supply availability.

Nitrogen sales volume guidance of 10.7 to 11.2 million tonnes assumes continued reliability improvements and higher operating rates at our North American plants.

Phosphate sales volume guidance of 2.35 to 2.55 million tonnes assumes lower production at our White Springs facility in the first half of 2025 and improved operating rates in the second half compared to the prior year.

Total capital expenditures of $2.0 to $2.1 billion are expected to be lower than the prior year. Our capital expenditure program has been further optimized to sustain safe and reliable operations and to progress a set of targeted growth investments. This total includes approximately $400 to $500 million in investing capital expenditures focused on proprietary products, network optimization and digital capabilities in Retail, low-cost brownfield expansions in Nitrogen and mine automation projects in Potash.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above, are outlined in the table below. In addition, set forth below are anticipated fertilizer pricing and natural gas price sensitivities relating to adjusted EBITDA (consolidated) and adjusted net earnings per share.

2025 Guidance Ranges 1 as of February 19, 2025 (billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Low High 2024 Actual Retail adjusted EBITDA 1.65 1.85 1.7 Potash sales volumes (million tonnes) 2 13.6 14.4 13.9 Nitrogen sales volumes (million tonnes) 2 10.7 11.2 10.7 Phosphate sales volumes (million tonnes) 2 2.35 2.55 2.4 Depreciation and amortization 2.35 2.45 2.3 Finance costs 0.65 0.75 0.7 Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings (%) 3 22.0 25.0 24.1 Capital expenditures 4 2.0 2.1 2.2 1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section. 2 Manufactured product only. 3 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. 4 Comprised of sustaining capital expenditures, investing capital expenditures and mine development and pre-stripping capital expenditures, which are supplementary financial measures. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

2025 Annual Sensitivities 1 Effect on (millions of US dollars, except EPS amounts) Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EPS 4 $25 per tonne change in potash net selling prices ± 280 ± 0.45 $25 per tonne change in ammonia net selling prices 2 ± 35 ± 0.05 $25 per tonne change in urea and ESN® net selling prices ± 85 ± 0.15 $25 per tonne change in solutions, nitrates and sulfates net selling prices ± 130 ± 0.20 $1 per MMBtu change in NYMEX natural gas price 3 ± 190 ± 0.30 1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section. 2 Includes related impact on natural gas costs in Trinidad, which is linked to benchmark ammonia pricing. 3 Nitrogen related impact. 4 Assumes 486 million shares outstanding for all earnings per share ("EPS") sensitivities.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Sales 5,079 5,664 (10) 25,972 29,056 (11) Gross margin 1,581 1,768 (11) 7,530 8,474 (11) Expenses 1,184 1,475 (20) 5,674 5,729 (1) Net earnings 118 176 (33) 700 1,282 (45) Adjusted EBITDA 1 1,055 1,075 (2) 5,355 6,058 (12) Diluted net earnings per share (US dollars) 0.23 0.35 (34) 1.36 2.53 (46) Adjusted net earnings per share (US dollars) 1 0.31 0.37 (16) 3.47 4.44 (22) 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to lower Potash net selling prices and sales volumes, partially offset by higher Retail earnings and lower expenses. For the full year of 2024, net earnings and adjusted EBITDA decreased compared to 2023 due to lower Potash and Nitrogen net selling prices, partially offset by increased Retail earnings and record Potash sales volumes. Net earnings were also impacted by a previously disclosed loss on foreign currency derivatives in the second quarter of 2024.



Segment Results

Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to the results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail")

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Sales 3,179 3,502 (9) 17,832 19,542 (9) Cost of goods sold 2,193 2,513 (13) 13,211 15,112 (13) Gross margin 986 989 ? 4,621 4,430 4 Adjusted EBITDA 1 340 229 48 1,696 1,459 16 1 See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 ("interim financial statements").

Retail adjusted EBITDA increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower expenses and higher crop protection and seed margins, including increased proprietary products gross margins and improved margins and selling expenses in Brazil. During the fourth quarter, we recognized a $25 million gain on the sale of land in Argentina as we continue to simplify our business. Adjusted EBITDA increased for the full year, supported by higher product margins in all geographies and lower expenses.

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 Sales Gross Margin Sales Gross Margin (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Crop nutrients 1,528 1,808 294 346 7,211 8,379 1,444 1,378 Crop protection products 948 960 351 333 6,313 6,750 1,622 1,553 Seed 184 202 52 36 2,235 2,295 431 427 Services and other 228 236 188 188 918 927 716 710 Merchandise 230 251 40 41 897 1,001 150 172 Nutrien Financial 77 70 77 70 361 322 361 322 Nutrien Financial elimination 1 (16) (25) (16) (25) (103) (132) (103) (132) Total 3,179 3,502 986 989 17,832 19,542 4,621 4,430 1 Represents elimination of the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.

Crop nutrients sales decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower sales volumes, which were impacted by wet weather in North America and strategic actions related to our margin improvement plan in Brazil. Full-year 2024 sales were impacted by lower selling prices and sales volumes. Gross margin decreased in the fourth quarter as higher per-tonne margins in North America were more than offset by lower sales volumes. For the full year, gross margin increased due to higher per-tonne margins in North America, including growth in our proprietary crop nutritional and biostimulant product lines.

Crop protection products sales were lower in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 mainly due to lower selling prices. Gross margin improvements for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 were supported by proprietary products, strong operational execution and the selling through of lower cost inventory in South America compared to the same periods in 2023.

Seed sales decreased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 mainly due to the impact of competitive pricing pressure in South America. Gross margin for the fourth quarter increased, supported by higher proprietary gross margin, including improved margins in South America due to strategic actions related to our margin improvement plan in Brazil. Full-year 2024 gross margin increased as improved margins in North America more than offset the impact of dry weather and competitive market pressures in Brazil.

Merchandise sales and gross margin decreased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 due to reductions in Australia primarily related to weather-related impacts on water equipment sales and animal health products.

Nutrien Financial sales and gross margin increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 due to higher financing rates offered.

Supplemental Data Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 Gross Margin % of Product Line 1 Gross Margin % of Product Line 1 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Proprietary products Crop nutrients 60 44 19 12 421 391 29 28 Crop protection products 41 27 11 10 470 461 29 30 Seed 6 (3) 16 (9) 154 168 36 39 Merchandise 4 3 9 6 15 11 10 6 Total 111 71 11 8 1,060 1,031 23 23 1 Represents percentage of proprietary product margins over total product line gross margin.

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 Sales Volumes (tonnes - thousands) Gross Margin / Tonne (US dollars) Sales Volumes (tonnes - thousands) Gross Margin / Tonne (US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Crop nutrients North America 1,854 2,073 125 118 8,547 8,985 142 127 International 716 790 87 127 3,715 3,647 62 65 Total 2,570 2,863 114 120 12,262 12,632 118 109

(percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Financial performance measures 1, 2 Cash operating coverage ratio 63 68 Adjusted average working capital to sales 20 19 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial ? 1 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin 5.3 5.2 1 Rolling four quarters. 2 These are non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Potash

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales 536 776 (31) 2,989 3,759 (20) Cost of goods sold 309 349 (11) 1,448 1,396 4 Gross margin 227 427 (47) 1,541 2,363 (35) Adjusted EBITDA 1 291 463 (37) 1,848 2,404 (23) 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Potash adjusted EBITDA decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower net selling prices and sales volumes. Full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA was lower mainly due to lower net selling prices, partially offset by record sales volumes. Higher potash production supported by the continued advancement of mine automation contributed to our lower controllable cash cost of product manufactured for the full year of 2024.

Manufactured Product Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 ($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) North America 718 1,089 4,672 4,843 Offshore 2,040 2,214 9,214 8,373 Total sales volumes 2,758 3,303 13,886 13,216 Net selling price North America 270 342 285 348 Offshore 168 182 180 248 Average net selling price 194 235 215 284 Cost of goods sold 112 106 104 105 Gross margin 82 129 111 179 Depreciation and amortization 49 36 44 35 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1 131 165 155 214 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Sales volumes decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the record volumes delivered in the same period in the prior year due to a more restricted fall application window in North America and lower volumes to China and Other Asian markets. Full-year 2024 sales volumes were the highest on record, supported by low channel inventories and strong potash affordability in North America and key offshore markets.

Net selling price per tonne decreased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 primarily due to a decline in benchmark prices compared to the same periods in 2023.

Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 as higher depreciation and the impact of more planned turnaround activity more than offset lower royalties. For the full year, cost of goods sold per tonne decreased primarily due to higher production volumes and lower royalties, partially offset by higher depreciation.

Supplemental Data Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Production volumes (tonnes - thousands) 3,369 3,386 14,205 12,998 Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne 1 59 56 54 58 Canpotex sales by market (percentage of sales volumes) Latin America 35 32 40 47 Other Asian markets 2 24 28 28 28 China 16 19 13 9 India 11 11 7 5 Other markets 14 10 12 11 Total 100 100 100 100 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. 2 All Asian markets except China and India.

Nitrogen

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales 1,013 956 6 3,745 4,207 (11) Cost of goods sold 700 671 4 2,535 2,828 (10) Gross margin 313 285 10 1,210 1,379 (12) Adjusted EBITDA 1 471 391 20 1,884 1,930 (2) 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher sales volumes and ammonia net selling prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was relatively flat as lower net selling prices offset higher sales volumes and lower natural gas costs. Our total ammonia production increased in the fourth quarter and full year supported by less maintenance downtime and improved natural gas utilization and reliability at our operations in Trinidad.

Manufactured Product Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 ($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Ammonia 701 651 2,483 2,436 Urea and ESN® 888 739 3,188 3,125 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 1,325 1,344 5,023 4,862 Total sales volumes 2,914 2,734 10,694 10,423 Net selling price Ammonia 448 416 410 469 Urea and ESN® 403 428 421 480 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 213 215 221 244 Average net selling price 327 321 324 367 Cost of goods sold 221 218 213 233 Gross margin 106 103 111 134 Depreciation and amortization 58 53 55 55 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1 164 156 166 189 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Sales volumes increased in the fourth quarter due to higher urea production and strong regional demand for ammonia. Full-year 2024 sales volumes increased due to higher production at our operations in Trinidad and reliability improvements across our network in North America increasing the availability of upgraded products.

Net selling price per tonne was higher in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to stronger ammonia net selling prices and a favorable geographic mix. For the full year, net selling price per tonne was lower for all major nitrogen products due to weaker benchmark prices.

Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 mainly due to higher natural gas costs in Trinidad, partially offset by lower natural gas costs in North America. For the full year, cost of goods sold per tonne decreased primarily due to lower natural gas costs in North America and the impact of higher production volumes.

Supplemental Data Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Fertilizer 1,801 1,648 6,259 6,067 Industrial and feed 1,113 1,086 4,435 4,356 Production volumes (tonnes - thousands) Ammonia production - total 1 1,451 1,362 5,608 5,357 Ammonia production - adjusted 1, 2 1,041 1,022 3,953 3,902 Ammonia operating rate (%) 2 92 91 88 88 Natural gas costs (US dollars per MMBtu) Overall natural gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 3.61 3.35 3.15 3.51 Realized derivative impact 3 0.10 (0.05) 0.09 (0.02) Overall natural gas cost 3.71 3.30 3.24 3.49 1 All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes. 2 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre. 3 Includes realized derivative impacts recorded as part of cost of goods sold or other income and expenses. Refer to Note 4 to the interim financial statements.

Phosphate

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales 414 533 (22) 1,657 1,993 (17) Cost of goods sold 394 463 (15) 1,510 1,760 (14) Gross margin 20 70 (71) 147 233 (37) Adjusted EBITDA 1 86 130 (34) 384 470 (18) 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Phosphate adjusted EBITDA was lower in the fourth quarter of 2024 as higher net selling prices were more than offset by the impact of lower production volumes and higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year decreased due to weaker industrial and feed net selling prices and the impact of lower production, partially offset by lower sulfur and ammonia input costs.

Manufactured Product Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 ($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Fertilizer 435 579 1,751 1,912 Industrial and feed 173 174 683 639 Total sales volumes 608 753 2,434 2,551 Net selling price Fertilizer 615 557 612 568 Industrial and feed 812 860 822 1,010 Average net selling price 671 627 671 678 Cost of goods sold 631 535 603 583 Gross margin 40 92 68 95 Depreciation and amortization 127 108 119 115 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1 167 200 187 210 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Sales volumes were lower in the fourth quarter and full year primarily due to weather-related events and plant outages that impacted production volumes.

Net selling price per tonne increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to the strength of fertilizer benchmark prices. For the full year of 2024, net selling price per tonne decreased due to lower industrial and feed net selling prices which reflect the typical lag in price realizations relative to benchmark prices.

Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower production volumes, higher depreciation, and higher input costs, including sulfur. Full-year cost of goods sold per tonne increased due to lower production volumes and higher water treatment costs related to weather-related events, partially offset by lower sulfur and ammonia input costs.

Supplemental Data Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Production volumes (P 2 O 5 tonnes - thousands) 319 380 1,327 1,406 P 2 O 5 operating rate (%) 75 89 78 83

Corporate and Others and Eliminations

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Corporate and Others Gross margin 1 13 ? n/m 13 ? n/m Selling expenses 7 7 ? ? ? ? General and administrative expenses 126 104 21 403 364 11 Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 20 (7) n/m 37 (14) n/m Foreign exchange loss (income), net of related derivatives 1 (14) n/m 360 91 296 Other expenses 105 175 (40) 379 257 47 Adjusted EBITDA 1 (160) (117) 37 (456) (267) 71 Eliminations Gross margin 22 (3) n/m (2) 69 n/m Adjusted EBITDA 1 27 (21) n/m (1) 62 n/m 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Share-based compensation was an expense in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 due to an increase in the fair value of our share-based awards. We had a recovery in the same periods in 2023 as the fair value of our share-based awards decreased. The fair value of our share-based awards takes into consideration several factors such as our share price movement, our performance relative to our peer group and our return on invested capital.

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives was higher in the full year of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 as it included a previously disclosed $220 million loss on foreign currency derivatives in Brazil.

Other expenses were lower in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 mainly due to a lower expense for asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs related to our non-operating sites partially offset by higher restructuring costs. Other expenses in the full year of 2024 were higher compared to the same period in 2023 due to an $80 million gain in the full year of 2023 from our other post-retirement benefit plan amendments. These were partially offset by lower losses related to our financial instruments in Argentina. Refer to Note 4 of the interim financial statements for additional information.

Eliminations of gross margin in the full year of 2024 resulted from higher intersegment inventory held by our Retail segment compared to a recovery of gross margin in the full year of 2023, which reflected the sell-through of higher cost inventory.





Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Finance costs 195 213 (8) 720 793 (9) Income taxes Income tax expense (recovery) 84 (96) n/m 436 670 (35) Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%) 42 (120) n/m 38 34 12 Other comprehensive (loss) income (298) 97 n/m (234) 81 n/m

Finance costs were lower in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 primarily due to lower average short-term debt balance from lower working capital requirements, partially offset by the increase in average long-term debt balance throughout 2024.

Income tax was an expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a recovery in the same period in 2023 mainly due to higher earnings and lower discrete tax adjustments. In the fourth quarter of 2023, our discrete tax items included a $134 million income tax recovery due to changes in our tax declarations in Switzerland ("Swiss Tax Reform"). These factors resulted in a positive effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a negative effective tax rate in the same period in 2023.



The lower income tax expense in the full year of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was due to lower earnings and lower discrete tax adjustments. The discrete tax adjustments in the same period in 2023 were related to a change in recognition of deferred tax assets in South America as they no longer met the asset recognition criteria, the impact of the Swiss Tax Reform, and Canadian audit assessments.

Other comprehensive loss in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 was mainly due to the depreciation of the Australian, Brazilian and Canadian currencies, relative to the US dollar, compared to gains for the same periods in 2023.





Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this document, including within the "Market Outlook and Guidance" section, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "project", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this document, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to:

Nutrien's business strategies, plans, prospects and opportunities; Nutrien's 2025 full-year guidance, including expectations regarding Retail adjusted EBITDA, Potash sales volumes, Nitrogen sales volumes, Phosphate sales volumes, depreciation and amortization, finance costs, effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings and capital expenditures, including the assumptions and expectations stated therein; our 2026 performance targets; expectations regarding our capital allocation intentions and strategies, including our target of providing a stable and growing dividend; our ability to advance strategic priorities that strengthen our core business and deliver structural improvements to our earnings and free cash flow; capital spending expectations for 2025 and beyond, including the expectation that related investments will sustain safe and reliable operations and drive growth; expectations regarding performance of our operating segments in 2025 and beyond; our operating segment market outlooks and our expectations for market conditions and fundamentals, and the anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market, industry and growing conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, farmer crop investment, crop mix, including the need to replenish soil nutrient levels, production volumes and expenses, shipments, natural gas costs and availability, consumption, prices, operating rates and the impact of seasonality, import and export volumes, tariffs, trade or export restrictions, economic sanctions and restrictions, operating rates, inventories, crop development and natural gas curtailments; the negotiation of sales contracts; acquisitions and divestitures and the anticipated benefits thereof; and expectations in connection with our ability to deliver long-term returns to shareholders.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty.

The additional key assumptions that have been made in relation to the operation of our business as currently planned and our ability to achieve our business objectives include, among other things, assumptions with respect to: our ability to successfully implement our business strategies, growth and capital allocation investments and initiatives that we will conduct our operations and achieve results of operations as anticipated; our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions and divestitures, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies in respect of any acquired businesses and to realize the expected synergies on the anticipated timeline or at all; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, expenses, margins, demand, supply, product availability, shipments, consumption, weather conditions, supplier agreements, product distribution agreements, inventory levels, exports, tariffs, including general or retaliatory tariffs, trade restrictions, international trade arrangements, crop development and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; potash demand growth in offshore markets and normalization of Canpotex port operations; global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2025 and in the future; assumptions related to our assessment of recoverable amount estimates of our assets, including in relation to our Retail - Brazil business asset impairments; our intention to complete share repurchases under our normal course issuer bid programs, the funding of such share repurchases, existing and future market conditions, including with respect to the price of our common shares, capital allocation priorities and compliance with respect to applicable limitations under securities laws and regulations and stock exchange policies and assumptions related to our ability to fund our dividends at the current level; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of certain geopolitical conflicts, including the war in Eastern Europe and the conflict in the Middle East on, among other things, global supply and demand, including for crop nutrients, energy and commodity prices, global interest rates, supply chains and the global macroeconomic environment, including inflation; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; availability of investment opportunities that align with our strategic priorities and growth strategy; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; and our ability to successfully negotiate sales and other contracts and our ability to successfully implement new initiatives and programs.

Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to achieve expected results of our business strategy, capital allocation initiatives, results of operations or targets, such as our targeted $200 million in annual consolidated cost savings, expected capital expenditures in 2025, delivering upstream fertilizer sales volume growth and advancing high-return downstream Retail growth opportunities; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; seasonality; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including general or retaliatory tariffs, trade restrictions, including the imposition of any tariffs, or other changes to international trade arrangements; the effects of current and future multinational trade agreements or other developments affecting the level of trade or export restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax, antitrust and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political or military risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism and industrial espionage; our ability to access sufficient, cost-effective and timely transportation, distribution and storage of products (including potential rail transportation and port disruptions due to labor strikes and/or work stoppages or other similar actions); the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident or becoming subject to legal or regulatory proceedings; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities or challenges related to our major facilities that are out of our control; interruptions of or constraints in availability of key inputs, including natural gas and sulfur; any significant impairment of the carrying amount of certain assets; the risk that rising interest rates and/or deteriorated business operating results may result in the further impairment of assets or goodwill attributed to certain of our cash generating units; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; geopolitical conflicts, including the war in Eastern Europe and the conflict in the Middle East, and their potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, including for crop nutrients, energy and commodity prices, interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social and governance matters, and achieve related expectations, targets and commitments, including risks associated with disclosure thereof; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC.

The purpose of our revised Retail adjusted EBITDA and our depreciation and amortization, finance costs, effective tax rate and capital expenditures guidance ranges are to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws.





Terms and Definitions

For the definitions of certain financial and non-financial terms used in this document, as well as a list of abbreviated company names and sources, see the "Terms and definitions" section of our 2023 Annual Report. All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share, "n/m" indicates information that is not meaningful, and all financial amounts are stated in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted.





About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of farmers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

More information about Nutrien can be found at www.nutrien.com.

Selected financial data for download can be found in our data tool at www.nutrien.com/investors/interactive-datatool

Such data is not incorporated by reference herein.

Nutrien will host a Conference Call on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Telephone conference dial-in numbers:

From Canada and the US: 1 (800) 206-4400

International: 1 (289) 514-5005

No access code required. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to ensure you are placed on the call in a timely manner.

Live Audio Webcast: Visit https://www.nutrien.com/news/events/2024-q4-earnings-conference-call





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use both IFRS measures and certain non-GAAP financial measures to assess performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures disclosed by the Company that: (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of the Company; (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the Company; (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the Company; and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-GAAP ratios are financial measures disclosed by the Company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following section outlines our non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios, their compositions, and why management uses each measure. It also includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As additional non-recurring or unusual items arise in the future, we generally exclude these items in our calculations.

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss).

Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives). We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, asset retirement obligations ("ARO") and accrued environmental costs ("ERL") related to our non-operating sites, and loss related to financial instruments in Argentina.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations and as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings 118 176 700 1,282 Finance costs 195 213 720 793 Income tax expense (recovery) 84 (96) 436 670 Depreciation and amortization 590 565 2,339 2,169 EBITDA 1 987 858 4,195 4,914 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 20 (7) 37 (14) Foreign exchange loss (gain), net of related derivatives 1 (14) 360 91 ARO/ERL related (income) expenses for non-operating sites (1) 142 151 152 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina 1 ? 35 92 Restructuring costs 47 20 47 49 Impairment of assets ? 76 530 774 Adjusted EBITDA 1,055 1,075 5,355 6,058 1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and diluted net earnings (loss) per share.

Definition: Adjusted net earnings and related per share information are calculated as net earnings (loss) before share-based compensation and foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), net of tax. We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses (net of tax) that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: certain integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt or on settlement of derivatives due to discontinuance of hedge accounting, asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs related to our non-operating sites, loss related to financial instruments in Argentina, change in recognition of tax losses and deductible temporary differences related to impairments and certain changes to tax declarations. We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to specific adjustments during the year, and at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations and is used as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Per Per (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Increases Diluted Increases Diluted noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 113 0.23 674 1.36 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 20 15 0.03 37 27 0.05 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net of related derivatives 1 (16) (0.03) 360 346 0.70 Restructuring costs 47 38 0.08 47 38 0.08 Impairment of assets ? ? ? 530 492 1.00 ARO/ERL related (income) expenses for non-operating sites (1) (1) ? 151 106 0.21 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina 1 1 ? 35 35 0.07 Sub-total adjustments 68 37 0.08 1,160 1,044 2.11 Adjusted net earnings 150 0.31 1,718 3.47 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Per Per (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Increases Diluted Increases Diluted noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 172 0.35 1,258 2.53 Adjustments: Share-based compensation recovery (7) (5) (0.01) (14) (11) (0.02) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net of related derivatives (14) (16) (0.03) 91 83 0.17 Restructuring costs 20 16 0.03 49 40 0.08 Impairment of assets 76 49 0.10 774 702 1.42 ARO/ERL related expenses for non-operating sites 142 102 0.20 152 110 0.22 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina ? ? ? 92 92 0.18 Swiss Tax Reform adjustment (134) (134) (0.27) (134) (134) (0.27) Change in recognition of deferred tax assets ? ? ? 66 66 0.13 Sub-total adjustments 83 12 0.02 1,076 948 1.91 Adjusted net earnings 184 0.37 2,206 4.44

Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Net Earnings

Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings guidance is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure as it includes adjusted net earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is provided to assist readers in understanding our expected financial results. Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings guidance excludes certain items that management is aware of that permit management to focus on the performance of our operations (see the Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share section for items generally adjusted). We do not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking measure to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS because a meaningful or accurate calculation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort due to unknown variables, including the timing and amount of certain reconciling items, and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine without unreasonable efforts. The probable significance of such unavailable information, which could be material to future results, cannot be addressed.

Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings ratio is calculated as adjusted income tax expense divided by adjusted earnings before income taxes. We use this measure to provide the actual result for a previously disclosed forward-looking effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings guidance.

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 Earnings before income taxes 1,136 Adjustments 1 1,160 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 2,296 Income tax expense 436 Adjustments 2 116 Adjusted income tax expense 552 Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings (%) 24.1 1 Calculated as sum of pre-tax adjustments noted in the Adjusted Net Earnings section. 2 Calculated as difference between the sum of pre-tax and post-tax adjustments noted in the Adjusted Net Earnings section.

Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured Product

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin.

Definition: Gross margin per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne for manufactured products. Reconciliations are provided in the "Segment Results" section.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions.

Potash Controllable Cash Cost of Product Manufactured ("COPM") Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold ("COGS") for the Potash segment.

Definition: Total Potash COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COPM, royalties, natural gas costs and carbon taxes, change in inventory, and other adjustments, divided by potash production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Potash controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and the impacts of our long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations. Potash controllable cash COPM also excludes royalties and natural gas costs and carbon taxes, which management does not consider controllable, as they are primarily driven by regulatory and market conditions.

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total COGS - Potash 309 349 1,448 1,396 Change in inventory 66 7 36 (40) Other adjustments 1 (7) (7) (21) (26) COPM 368 349 1,463 1,330 Depreciation and amortization in COPM (142) (124) (581) (427) Royalties in COPM (17) (23) (79) (100) Natural gas costs and carbon taxes in COPM (9) (12) (36) (46) Controllable cash COPM 200 190 767 757 Production tonnes (tonnes - thousands) 3,369 3,386 14,205 12,998 Potash controllable cash COPM per tonne 59 56 54 58 1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances.

Nutrien Financial Adjusted Net Interest Margin

Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial net receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and others to evaluate the financial performance of Nutrien Financial.

Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2024 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 66 133 85 77 Deemed interest expense 1 (27) (50) (52) (45) Net interest 39 83 33 32 187 Average Nutrien Financial net receivables 2,489 4,560 4,318 2,877 3,561 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 5.3 Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2023 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 57 122 73 70 Deemed interest expense 1 (20) (39) (41) (36) Net interest 37 83 32 34 186 Average Nutrien Financial net receivables 2,283 4,716 4,353 2,893 3,561 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 5.2 1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.

Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio

Definition: Retail selling, general and administrative, and other expenses (income), excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate cash flow.

Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2024 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Total Selling expenses 790 1,005 815 808 3,418 General and administrative expenses 52 51 51 37 191 Other expenses 22 41 32 (8) 87 Operating expenses 864 1,097 898 837 3,696 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (190) (193) (182) (186) (751) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 674 904 716 651 2,945 Gross margin 747 2,029 859 986 4,621 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 4 3 8 5 20 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 751 2,032 867 991 4,641 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 63 Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2023 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Total Selling expenses 765 971 798 841 3,375 General and administrative expenses 50 55 57 55 217 Other expenses 15 29 37 77 158 Operating expenses 830 1,055 892 973 3,750 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (179) (185) (186) (199) (749) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 651 870 706 774 3,001 Gross margin 615 1,931 895 989 4,430 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 2 3 3 2 10 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 617 1,934 898 991 4,440 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 68

Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien Financial

Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the sales and working capital of certain acquisitions during the first year following the acquisition. We also look at this metric excluding Nutrien Financial revenue and working capital.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio.

Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2024 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Average/Total Current assets 11,821 11,181 10,559 10,360 Current liabilities (8,401) (8,002) (5,263) (8,028) Working capital 3,420 3,179 5,296 2,332 3,557 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted working capital 3,420 3,179 5,296 2,332 3,557 Nutrien Financial working capital (2,489) (4,560) (4,318) (2,877) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial 931 (1,381) 978 (545) (4) Sales 3,308 8,074 3,271 3,179 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted sales 3,308 8,074 3,271 3,179 17,832 Nutrien Financial revenue (66) (133) (85) (77) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 3,242 7,941 3,186 3,102 17,471 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 20 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) - Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2023 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Average/Total Current assets 13,000 11,983 10,398 10,498 Current liabilities (8,980) (8,246) (5,228) (8,210) Working capital 4,020 3,737 5,170 2,288 3,804 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted working capital 4,020 3,737 5,170 2,288 3,804 Nutrien Financial working capital (2,283) (4,716) (4,353) (2,893) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial 1,737 (979) 817 (605) 243 Sales 3,422 9,128 3,490 3,502 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted sales 3,422 9,128 3,490 3,502 19,542 Nutrien Financial revenue (57) (122) (73) (70) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 3,365 9,006 3,417 3,432 19,220 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 19 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1

Other Financial Measures

Selected Additional Financial Data

Nutrien Financial As at December 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 (millions of US dollars) Current <31 Days

Past Due 31-90

Days

Past Due >90 Days

Past Due Gross

Receivables Allowance 1 Net

Receivables Net

Receivables North America 1,671 289 112 156 2,228 (50) 2,178 2,206 International 575 51 19 64 709 (10) 699 687 Nutrien Financial receivables 2,246 340 131 220 2,937 (60) 2,877 2,893 1 Bad debt expense on the above receivables for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $55 million and $35 million, respectively, in the Retail segment.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by the Company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of the Company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the Company, (c) are not non-GAAP financial measures, and (d) are not non-GAAP ratios.

The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures, if not previously provided.

Sustaining capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required to sustain operations at existing levels and include major repairs and maintenance and plant turnarounds.

Investing capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures related to significant expansions of current operations or to create cost savings (synergies). Investing capital expenditures excludes capital outlays for business acquisitions and equity-accounted investees.

Mine development and pre-stripping capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required for activities to open new areas underground and/or develop a mine or ore body to allow for future production mining and activities required to prepare and/or access the ore, i.e., removal of an overburden that allows access to the ore.

Cash used for dividends and share repurchases: Calculated as dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders plus repurchase of common shares as reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. This measure is useful as it represents return of capital to shareholders.





Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Note 2024 2023 2024 2023 SALES 2, 10 5,079 5,664 25,972 29,056 Freight, transportation and distribution 215 260 956 974 Cost of goods sold 3,283 3,636 17,486 19,608 GROSS MARGIN 1,581 1,768 7,530 8,474 Selling expenses 813 849 3,435 3,397 General and administrative expenses 176 173 644 626 Provincial mining taxes 45 79 255 398 Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 20 (7) 37 (14) Impairment of assets 3 ? 76 530 774 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net of related derivatives 6 1 (14) 360 91 Other expenses 4 129 319 413 457 EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES 397 293 1,856 2,745 Finance costs 195 213 720 793 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 202 80 1,136 1,952 Income tax expense (recovery) 5 84 (96) 436 670 NET EARNINGS 118 176 700 1,282 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 113 172 674 1,258 Non-controlling interest 5 4 26 24 NET EARNINGS 118 176 700 1,282 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF NUTRIEN ("EPS") Basic 0.23 0.35 1.36 2.53 Diluted 0.23 0.35 1.36 2.53 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS 492,843,000 494,545,000 494,198,000 496,381,000 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS 492,930,000 494,878,000 494,365,000 496,994,000

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions of US dollars, net of related income taxes) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET EARNINGS 118 176 700 1,282 Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings: Net actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit plans 17 (14) 17 (17) Net fair value gain (loss) on investments 2 (1) 55 4 Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings: (Loss) gain on currency translation of foreign operations (282) 103 (254) 89 Other (35) 9 (52) 5 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (298) 97 (234) 81 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (180) 273 466 1,363 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien (182) 268 443 1,338 Non-controlling interest 2 5 23 25 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (180) 273 466 1,363 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions of US dollars) Note 2024 2023 2024 2023 Note 1 Note 1 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 118 176 700 1,282 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 590 565 2,339 2,169 Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 20 (7) 37 (14) Impairment of assets 3 ? 76 530 774 Provision for (recovery of) deferred income tax 16 (169) 31 7 Net (undistributed) distributed earnings of equity-accounted investees (22) 5 (8) 117 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina 4 1 ? 35 92 Long-term income tax receivables and payables 30 24 47 (65) Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous (16) 153 311 197 Cash from operations before working capital changes 737 823 4,022 4,559 Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Receivables 2,170 2,370 (224) 879 Inventories and prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,205) (1,990) 60 1,376 Payables and accrued charges 2,421 2,947 (323) (1,748) CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,123 4,150 3,535 5,066 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures 1 (767) (760) (2,154) (2,600) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15) (37) (21) (153) Proceeds from (purchase of) investments, held within three months, net 74 22 44 (112) Purchase of investments ? (19) (112) (31) Net changes in non-cash working capital 82 46 27 (22) Other 107 15 83 (40) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (519) (733) (2,133) (2,958) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of debt, maturing within three months, net (1,231) (2,671) (142) (458) Proceeds from debt 8 24 ? 1,022 1,500 Repayment of debt 8 (527) (13) (659) (648) Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (102) (97) (402) (375) Dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders 9 (265) (262) (1,060) (1,032) Repurchase of common shares, inclusive of related tax 9 (134) ? (184) (1,047) Issuance of common shares 2 1 18 33 Other (6) ? (46) (34) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (2,239) (3,042) (1,453) (2,061) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (32) 12 (37) (7) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 333 387 (88) 40 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 520 554 941 901 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 853 941 853 941 Cash and cash equivalents is composed of: Cash 741 909 741 909 Short-term investments 112 32 112 32 853 941 853 941 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid 244 267 740 729 Income taxes paid 61 42 321 1,764 Total cash outflow for leases 140 128 558 501 1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets for the three months ended December 31, 2024 of $735 million and $32 million (2023 - $716 million and $44 million), respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 of $2,025 million and $129 million (2023 - $2,415 million and $185 million), respectively. (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income ("AOCI") (millions of US dollars, inclusive of related tax, except as otherwise noted) Number of

Common

Shares Share

Capital Contributed

Surplus (Loss) Gain

on Currency

Translation

of Foreign

Operations Other Total

AOCI Retained

Earnings Equity

Holders

of

Nutrien Non-

Controlling

Interest Total

Equity BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2022 507,246,105 14,172 109 (374) (17) (391) 11,928 25,818 45 25,863 Net earnings ? ? ? ? ? ? 1,258 1,258 24 1,282 Other comprehensive income (loss) ? ? ? 88 (8) 80 ? 80 1 81 Shares repurchased (Note 9) (13,378,189) (374) (26) ? ? ? (600) (1,000) ? (1,000) Dividends declared - $2.12/share ? ? ? ? ? ? (1,050) (1,050) ? (1,050) Non-controlling interest transactions ? ? ? ? ? ? (2) (2) (25) (27) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 683,814 40 ? ? ? ? ? 40 ? 40 Transfer of net gain on sale of investment ? ? ? ? (14) (14) 14 ? ? ? Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges ? ? ? ? 12 12 ? 12 ? 12 Transfer of net actuarial loss on defined benefit plans ? ? ? ? 17 17 (17) ? ? ? BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2023 494,551,730 13,838 83 (286) (10) (296) 11,531 25,156 45 25,201 Net earnings ? ? ? ? ? ? 674 674 26 700 Other comprehensive (loss) income ? ? ? (251) 20 (231) ? (231) (3) (234) Shares repurchased (Note 9) (3,944,903) (110) (20) ? ? ? (60) (190) ? (190) Dividends declared - $2.16/share ? ? ? ? ? ? (1,063) (1,063) ? (1,063) Non-controlling interest transactions ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? (33) (33) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 418,619 20 5 ? ? ? ? 25 ? 25 Transfer of net gain on sale of investment ? ? ? ? ? ? 7 7 ? 7 Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges ? ? ? ? 29 29 ? 29 ? 29 Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans ? ? ? ? (17) (17) 17 ? ? ? BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2024 491,025,446 13,748 68 (537) 22 (515) 11,106 24,407 35 24,442 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31 December 31 As at (millions of US dollars) Note 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 853 941 Receivables 6, 7, 10 5,390 5,398 Inventories 6,148 6,336 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,401 1,495 13,792 14,170 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3 22,604 22,461 Goodwill 3 12,043 12,114 Intangible assets 3 1,819 2,217 Investments 698 736 Other assets 884 1,051 TOTAL ASSETS 51,840 52,749 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debt 7 1,534 1,815 Current portion of long-term debt 8 1,037 512 Current portion of lease liabilities 356 327 Payables and accrued charges 6 9,118 9,467 12,045 12,121 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 8 8,881 8,913 Lease liabilities 999 999 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,539 3,574 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities 227 252 Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs 1,543 1,489 Other non-current liabilities 164 200 TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,398 27,548 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 9 13,748 13,838 Contributed surplus 68 83 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (515) (296) Retained earnings 11,106 11,531 Equity holders of Nutrien 24,407 25,156 Non-controlling interest 35 45 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 24,442 25,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 51,840 52,749 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)





Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

As at and for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Note 1 Basis of presentation

Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, "Nutrien", "we", "us", "our" or "the Company") is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of farmers.

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these interim financial statements are materially consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements, as well as any amended standards adopted in 2024 that we previously disclosed. These interim financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual audited consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements.

Certain immaterial 2023 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings, condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and Note 4 Other expenses.

In management's opinion, the interim financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for any other interim period or the fiscal year.

These interim financial statements were authorized by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for issue on February 19, 2025.

Note 2 Segment information

We have four reportable operating segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail"), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. Our downstream Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise, and provides agronomic application services and solutions, including the services offered through Nutrien Financial. Retail also manufactures and distributes proprietary products and provides services directly to farmers through a network of retail locations in North America, South America and Australia. Our upstream Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each segment produces and are supported by midstream activities, which include the global sales, freight, transportation and distribution of our products, which are reported within these segments, respectively. Potash freight, transportation and distribution costs only apply to our North American potash sales volumes. Sales reported under our Corporate and Others segment relates to our non-core business. EBITDA presented in the succeeding tables is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Downstream Upstream and Midstream Corporate (millions of US dollars) Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Assets - as at December 31, 2024 22,149 13,792 11,603 2,453 2,571 (728) 51,840 Assets - as at December 31, 2023 23,056 13,571 11,466 2,438 2,818 (600) 52,749

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Downstream Upstream and Midstream Corporate (millions of US dollars) Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 3,179 522 953 403 22 ? 5,079 - intersegment ? 65 223 68 ? (356) ? Sales - total 3,179 587 1,176 471 22 (356) 5,079 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 51 163 57 ? (56) 215 Net sales 3,179 536 1,013 414 22 (300) 4,864 Cost of goods sold 2,193 309 700 394 9 (322) 3,283 Gross margin 986 227 313 20 13 22 1,581 Selling expenses (recovery) 808 1 3 1 7 (7) 813 General and administrative expenses 37 2 8 3 126 ? 176 Provincial mining taxes ? 45 ? ? ? ? 45 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 20 ? 20 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 1 ? 1 Other (income) expenses (8) 22 1 7 105 2 129 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 149 157 301 9 (246) 27 397 Depreciation and amortization 191 134 170 77 18 ? 590 EBITDA 340 291 471 86 (228) 27 987 Restructuring costs ? ? ? ? 47 ? 47 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 20 ? 20 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina ? ? ? ? 1 ? 1 ARO/ERL related expense for non-operating sites ? ? ? ? (1) ? (1) Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 1 ? 1 Adjusted EBITDA 340 291 471 86 (160) 27 1,055

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Downstream Upstream and Midstream Corporate (millions of US dollars) Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 3,504 734 895 531 ? ? 5,664 - intersegment (2) 129 223 84 ? (434) ? Sales - total 3,502 863 1,118 615 ? (434) 5,664 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 87 162 82 ? (71) 260 Net sales 3,502 776 956 533 ? (363) 5,404 Cost of goods sold 2,513 349 671 463 ? (360) 3,636 Gross margin 989 427 285 70 ? (3) 1,768 Selling expenses (recovery) 841 3 4 1 7 (7) 849 General and administrative expenses 55 3 10 1 104 ? 173 Provincial mining taxes ? 79 ? ? ? ? 79 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (7) ? (7) Impairment of assets ? ? 76 ? ? ? 76 Foreign exchange gain, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? (14) ? (14) Other expenses (income) 77 (3) 26 19 175 25 319 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 16 345 169 49 (265) (21) 293 Depreciation and amortization 201 118 146 81 19 ? 565 EBITDA 217 463 315 130 (246) (21) 858 Restructuring costs 12 ? ? ? 8 ? 20 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (7) ? (7) Impairment of assets ? ? 76 ? ? ? 76 ARO/ERL related expense for non-operating sites ? ? ? ? 142 ? 142 Foreign exchange gain, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? (14) ? (14) Adjusted EBITDA 229 463 391 130 (117) (21) 1,075

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Downstream Upstream and Midstream Corporate (millions of US dollars) Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 17,832 3,008 3,500 1,610 22 ? 25,972 - intersegment ? 370 807 278 ? (1,455) ? Sales - total 17,832 3,378 4,307 1,888 22 (1,455) 25,972 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 389 562 231 ? (226) 956 Net sales 17,832 2,989 3,745 1,657 22 (1,229) 25,016 Cost of goods sold 13,211 1,448 2,535 1,510 9 (1,227) 17,486 Gross margin 4,621 1,541 1,210 147 13 (2) 7,530 Selling expenses (recovery) 3,418 10 26 6 ? (25) 3,435 General and administrative expenses 191 12 24 14 403 ? 644 Provincial mining taxes ? 255 ? ? ? ? 255 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 37 ? 37 Impairment of assets 335 ? 195 ? ? ? 530 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 360 ? 360 Other expenses (income) 87 25 (135) 33 379 24 413 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 590 1,239 1,100 94 (1,166) (1) 1,856 Depreciation and amortization 771 609 589 290 80 ? 2,339 EBITDA 1,361 1,848 1,689 384 (1,086) (1) 4,195 Restructuring costs ? ? ? ? 47 ? 47 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 37 ? 37 Impairment of assets 335 ? 195 ? ? ? 530 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina ? ? ? ? 35 ? 35 ARO/ERL related expense for non-operating sites ? ? ? ? 151 ? 151 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 360 ? 360 Adjusted EBITDA 1,696 1,848 1,884 384 (456) (1) 5,355

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Downstream Upstream and Midstream Corporate (millions of US dollars) Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 19,542 3,735 3,804 1,975 ? ? 29,056 - intersegment ? 431 931 288 ? (1,650) ? Sales - total 19,542 4,166 4,735 2,263 ? (1,650) 29,056 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 407 528 270 ? (231) 974 Net sales 19,542 3,759 4,207 1,993 ? (1,419) 28,082 Cost of goods sold 15,112 1,396 2,828 1,760 ? (1,488) 19,608 Gross margin 4,430 2,363 1,379 233 ? 69 8,474 Selling expenses (recovery) 3,375 12 27 6 ? (23) 3,397 General and administrative expenses 217 13 21 11 364 ? 626 Provincial mining taxes ? 398 ? ? ? ? 398 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (14) ? (14) Impairment of assets 465 ? 76 233 ? ? 774 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 91 ? 91 Other expenses (income) 158 (1) (27) 40 257 30 457 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 215 1,941 1,282 (57) (698) 62 2,745 Depreciation and amortization 759 463 572 294 81 ? 2,169 EBITDA 974 2,404 1,854 237 (617) 62 4,914 Restructuring costs 20 ? ? ? 29 ? 49 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (14) ? (14) Impairment of assets 465 ? 76 233 ? ? 774 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina ? ? ? ? 92 ? 92 ARO/ERL related expense for non-operating sites ? ? ? ? 152 ? 152 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 91 ? 91 Adjusted EBITDA 1,459 2,404 1,930 470 (267) 62 6,058

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Retail sales by product line Crop nutrients 1,528 1,808 7,211 8,379 Crop protection products 948 960 6,313 6,750 Seed 184 202 2,235 2,295 Services and other 228 236 918 927 Merchandise 230 251 897 1,001 Nutrien Financial 77 70 361 322 Nutrien Financial elimination 1 (16) (25) (103) (132) 3,179 3,502 17,832 19,542 Potash sales by geography Manufactured product North America 245 459 1,719 2,090 Offshore 2 342 404 1,658 2,076 Other potash and purchased products ? ? 1 ? 587 863 3,378 4,166 Nitrogen sales by product line Manufactured product Ammonia 376 339 1,232 1,337 Urea and ESN® 395 346 1,480 1,624 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 339 345 1,300 1,367 Other nitrogen and purchased products 66 88 295 407 1,176 1,118 4,307 4,735 Phosphate sales by product line Manufactured product Fertilizer 309 378 1,237 1,264 Industrial and feed 157 168 627 703 Other phosphate and purchased products 5 69 24 296 471 615 1,888 2,263 1 Represents elimination of the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches. 2 Relates to Canpotex Limited ("Canpotex") (see Note 10) and includes provisional pricing adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 of $(3) million (2023 - $(40) million) and the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 of $4 million (2023 - $(394) million).

Note 3 Impairment of assets

We recorded the following non-cash impairment of assets in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment Category Retail Intangible assets ? ? 200 43 Property, plant and equipment ? ? 120 ? Other ? ? 15 ? Goodwill ? ? ? 422 Nitrogen Property, plant and equipment ? 76 195 76 Phosphate Property, plant and equipment ? ? ? 233 Impairment of assets ? 76 530 774

Retail - Brazil

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to the ongoing market instability and more moderate margin expectations, we lowered our forecasted EBITDA for the Retail - Brazil cash generating unit ("CGU"). This triggered an impairment analysis.

We used the fair value less cost to dispose ("FVLCD") methodology (Level 3) based on a market approach using the sales comparison method to assess the recoverable value of the Retail - Brazil CGU at June 30, 2024. This is a change from the methodology used in our 2023 analysis, as the market approach resulted in a more representative fair value of the CGU as restructuring initiatives in Brazil are currently being developed. In 2023, we used the FVLCD methodology based on after-tax discounted cash flows (10-year projections plus a terminal value) and an after-tax discount rate (14.4 percent). In 2024, we incorporated assumptions that an independent market participant would apply.

Retail - Brazil (millions of US dollars) June 30, 2024 Recoverable amount comprised of: Working capital and other 324 Property, plant and equipment 92 Intangible assets ?

The key assumptions with the greatest influence on the calculation of the impairment are the estimated recoverable value of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Any change to these estimates could directly impact the impairment amount.

Nitrogen

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we decided that we are no longer pursuing our Geismar Clean Ammonia project. As a result, we recorded an impairment loss of $195 million to fully write off the amount of property, plant and equipment related to this project. As the project was cancelled before it generated revenue, the recoverable amount, which was based on its value in use was $nil.

Goodwill Impairment Testing

As at December 31 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 Goodwill by CGU or Group of CGUs Retail - North America 6,961 6,981 Retail - Australia 539 590 Potash 154 154 Nitrogen 4,389 4,389 12,043 12,114

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we performed our annual impairment test on goodwill and did not identify any impairment.

In testing for impairment of goodwill, we calculate the recoverable amount for a CGU or groups of CGUs containing goodwill. We used the FVLCD methodology based on after-tax discounted cash flows (five-year projections plus a terminal value) and incorporated assumptions an independent market participant would apply. We adjusted discount rates for each CGU or group of CGUs for the risk associated with achieving our forecasts and for the country risk premium in which we expect to generate cash flows. FVLCD is a Level 3 measurement. We use our market capitalization (where applicable) and comparative market multiples to ensure discounted cash flow results are reasonable.

The key assumptions with the greatest influence on the calculation of the recoverable amounts are the discount rates, terminal growth rates and forecasted EBITDA. The key forecast assumptions were based on historical data and our estimates of future results from internal sources considering industry and market information.

During our performance of our annual impairment test, the Retail - North America group of CGUs recoverable amount exceeded its carrying amount by $2.8 billion. Goodwill is more susceptible to impairment risk if there is an increase in the discount rate or a deterioration in business operating results or economic conditions and actual results do not meet our forecasts. A reduction in the terminal growth rate, an increase in the discount rate or a decrease in forecasted EBITDA could cause impairment in the future as shown in the table below.

Key Assumption Change Required for Carrying Amount 2024 Annual Impairment Testing Used in Impairment Model to Equal Recoverable Amount Terminal growth rate (%) 2.5 1.4 Percentage point decrease Discount rate 1 (%) 7.3 1.1 Percentage point increase Forecasted EBITDA over forecast period ($ millions) 8,300 11.1 Percent decrease 1 The discount rate used in the previous measurement at October 1, 2023 was 8.6 percent. At December 31, 2024, the discount rate was 8.0 percent.

The following table indicates the key assumptions used in testing the remaining groups of CGUs:

Terminal Growth Rate (%) Discount Rate (%) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Retail - Australia 2.6 2.1 7.9 9.0 Potash 2.5 2.5 6.3 7.6 Nitrogen 2.3 2.3 7.6 8.3

Note 4 Other expenses (income)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Restructuring costs 47 20 47 49 Earnings of equity-accounted investees (23) (1) (130) (101) Bad debt expense 23 4 117 55 Project feasibility costs 26 39 92 92 Customer prepayment costs 12 12 58 55 Legal expenses 15 16 47 34 Consulting expenses 3 3 10 21 Insurance recoveries (3) ? (65) ? Loss on natural gas derivatives not designated as hedge 1 ? 8 ? Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina 1 ? 35 92 ARO/ERL related (income) expenses for non-operating sites 1 (1) 142 151 152 Gain on amendments to other post-retirement pension plans ? ? ? (80) Other expenses 28 84 43 88 129 319 413 457 1 ARO/ERL refers to asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs.

Argentina has certain currency controls in place that limit our ability to settle our foreign currency-denominated obligations or remit cash out of Argentina. We utilize various financial instruments such as Blue Chip Swaps or Bonds for the Reconstruction of a Free Argentina ("BOPREAL") that effectively allow companies to transact in US dollars. We incurred losses on these transactions due to the significant divergence between the market exchange rate used for these financial instruments and the official Central Bank of Argentina rate. These losses are recorded as part of loss related to financial instruments in Argentina.

Note 5 Income taxes

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Actual effective tax rate on earnings (%) 33 39 40 33 Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%) 42 (120) 38 34 Discrete tax adjustments that impacted the tax rate 18 (127) (13) 28

Note 6 Financial instruments

Foreign Currency Derivatives

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (13) (22) 14 (10) Hyperinflationary loss 12 36 97 114 Loss (gain) on foreign currency derivatives at fair value through profit or loss 2 (28) 249 (13) Foreign exchange loss (gain), net of related derivatives 1 (14) 360 91

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the losses on our foreign currency derivatives were primarily related to Brazil which matured in July 2024. As of December 31, 2024, outstanding derivative contracts were related to our ongoing risk management strategy. The fair value of our net foreign exchange currency derivative (liabilities) assets as at December 31, 2024 was $(13) million (December 31, 2023 - $11 million).

Natural Gas Derivatives

In 2024, we increased our use of natural gas derivatives to lock-in commodity prices. Our risk management strategies and accounting policies for derivatives that are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges are consistent with those disclosed in Note 10 and Note 30 of our 2023 annual consolidated financial statements, respectively. For derivatives that do not qualify as cash flow hedges, any gains or losses are recorded in net earnings in the current period.

We assess whether our derivative hedging transactions are expected to be or were highly effective, both at the hedge's inception and on an ongoing basis, in offsetting changes in fair values of hedged items.

Hedging Transaction Measurement of Ineffectiveness Potential Sources of Ineffectiveness New York Mercantile Exchange ("NYMEX") natural gas hedges Assessed on a prospective and retrospective basis using regression analyses Changes in: • timing of forecast transactions • volume delivered • our credit risk or the credit risk of a counterparty

The fair value of our natural gas derivative assets (liabilities) as at December 31, 2024 was $1 million (December 31, 2023 - $(5) million).

Our financial instruments carrying amount are a reasonable approximation of their fair values, except for our long-term debt, including current portion, that has a carrying value of $9,918 million and fair value of $9,317 million as at December 31, 2024. There were no transfers between levels for financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis.

Note 7 Short-term debt

In 2024, we entered into an uncommitted $500 million accounts receivable repurchase facility (the "repurchase facility"), where we may sell certain receivables from customers to a financial institution and agree to repurchase those receivables at a future date. When we draw under this repurchase facility, the receivables from customers remain on our condensed consolidated balance sheet as we control and retain substantially all of the risks and rewards associated with the receivables. As at December 31, 2024, there were no borrowings outstanding under this facility.

In 2024, we extended the term of our unsecured revolving term credit facility to September 3, 2025 and reduced the facility limit from $1,500 million to $750 million. We also extended the maturity of our $4,500 million unsecured revolving term facility to September 4, 2029.

Note 8 Long-term debt

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Rate of interest (%) Maturity Amount Senior notes repaid in 2024 5.9 November 7, 2024 500 Senior notes issued in 2024 5.2 June 21, 2027 400 Senior notes issued in 2024 5.4 June 21, 2034 600 1,000

The notes issued in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, are unsecured, rank equally with our existing unsecured debt, and have no sinking fund requirements prior to maturity. Each series is redeemable and has various provisions for redemption prior to maturity, at our option, at specified prices.

In March 2024, we filed a base shelf prospectus in Canada and the US qualifying the issuance of common shares, debt securities and other securities during a period of 25 months from March 22, 2024.

Note 9 Share capital

Share Repurchase Programs

The following table summarizes our share repurchase activities during the periods indicated below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Number of common shares repurchased for cancellation 2,905,718 ? 3,944,903 13,378,189 Average price per share (US dollars) 47.02 ? 47.31 74.73 Total cost, inclusive of tax 139 ? 190 1,000

As of February 18, 2025, an additional 1,887,537 common shares were repurchased for cancellation at a cost of $96 million and an average price per share of $50.82.

On February 19, 2025, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program for up to five percent of our outstanding common shares. The 2025 normal course issuer bid, which is subject to the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange, will expire after a one-year period, if we acquire the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decide not to make any further repurchases.

Dividends Declared

We declared a dividend per share of $0.54 (2023 - $0.53) during the three months ended December 31, 2024, payable on January 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024.

On February 19, 2025, our Board of Directors declared and increased our quarterly dividend to $0.545 per share payable on April 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025. The total estimated dividend to be paid is $265 million.

Note 10 Related party transactions

We sell potash outside Canada and the US exclusively through Canpotex. Our total revenue is recognized at the amount received from Canpotex representing proceeds from their sale of potash, less net costs of Canpotex. The receivable outstanding from Canpotex arose from sale transactions described above. It is unsecured and bears no interest. Any credit losses held against this receivable are expected to be negligible. Canpotex sells potash to buyers, including Nutrien, in export markets pursuant to term and spot contracts at agreed-upon prices. Purchases from Canpotex for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $34 million (2023 - $32 million) and the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $146 million (2023 - $92 million).

As at (millions of US dollars) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Receivables from Canpotex 122 162 Payables to Canpotex 66 64

Note 11 Accounting policies, estimates and judgments

IFRS 18, "Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements" ("IFRS 18"), which was issued on April 9, 2024, would supersede IAS 1, "Presentation of Financial Statements" and increase the comparability of financial statements by enhancing principles on aggregation and disaggregation. IFRS 18 will be effective January 1, 2027, and will also apply to comparative information. We are reviewing the standard to determine the potential impact.

Amendments for IFRS 9 and IFRS 7, "Amendments to the Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments", which was issued on May 30, 2024, will address diversity in practice by making the requirements more understandable and consistently applied. These amendments will be effective January 1, 2026, and will not apply to comparative information. We are reviewing the standard to determine the potential impact.

