Solis Announces New Copper-Gold Porphyry and IOCG Targets Confirmed at Chocolate Project, Peru
Sample grades of 4.92% copper and 2.47g/t gold
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Rock geochemical assays from magnetic drone survey data1 reveal two copper porphyry and two vein-hosted iron oxide copper gold ("IOCG") targets at Chocolate2.
-
Highlight geochemical assays from rock samples include:
-
Porphyry Target 1: 0.71% Cu and 0.60g/t Au (sample 17423)
-
IOCG Target 1: 4.92% Cu and 2.47 g/t Au (sample 17397)
-
Porphyry Target 2: 1.92% Cu and 0.03 g/t Au (sample 17402)
-
IOCG Target 2: 2.78% Cu and 0.21 g/t Au (sample17410)
-
-
All rock samples taken and assayed by ALS Global laboratories in Lima, Peru.
-
Further geophysics and geochemistry surveys will be undertaken to refine and prioritise drill targets.
-
Priority projects, Ilo Este and Chancho al Palo, have advanced, with a drilling permit already granted by Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MINEM") for Chancho al Palo. The remaining approvals required to commence drilling are expected imminently.
Perth, February 19, 2025 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) ("Solis" or the "Company"), a Latin American-focused copper-gold explorer, is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Chocolate Project in southern Peru (Figure 1).
Executive Director, Mike Parker, commented:
"As our exploration teams continue investigating the extensive land package at Chocolate, we are discovering increasing evidence of mineralisation exposed at surface, with geophysical data indicating the potential for large mineral systems.
Surface copper and gold grades, including IOCG sample 17397 (4.92% Cu and 2.47 g/t Au), highlight the exciting exploration potential as we refine our plans for further work at Chocolate.
Even at this early exploration stage, we believe that Chocolate's position between Ilo Este and Chancho Al Palo, along the same geological trend, is already enhancing the prospectivity of our Coastal Belt target zone.
We will continue systematic exploration to identify drill targets and expand our highly prospective pipeline of drilling opportunities in the area."
Figure 1: Porphyry Coastal Belt of Peru in the Ilo region of Moquegua showing Solis' exploration project areas including Chocolate, Ilo Este, and Chancho Al Palo. Values for Tia Maria and Cuajone sourced from Southern Copper (https://southerncoppercorp.com/).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/241561_c4edb21064616817_001full.jpg
Summary
Geochemical assays from reconnaissance rock sampling and processing of a 2024 magnetometer drone geophysical survey have revealed four exploration targets to date - two with copper porphyry style signatures, and two with vein-hosted IOCG style signatures (Figure 3). Only 10% of the project area has been investigated to date and mapping and systematic sampling is continuing, guided by the magnetometry anomalies.
The geology at Chocolate is similar to the geology at Solis' neighbouring projects of Ilo Este and Chancho Al Palo which, with Chocolate, form a "mega-target" zone of 20km length which is predominately controlled by Solis (Figure 2). A western granodiorite coastal batholith is in contact with the Chocolate Formation, which forms a prospective belt for porphyry and IOCG mineralisation (see Figure 1). Additionally, and similar to Ilo Este, another granodiorite batholith is in the east of the area and is prospective, being the area of Porphyry Target 2 described in this release. Prominent cross faults, recognised as favourable loci for copper and gold mineralisation, also traverse the area aiding targeting and exploration strategy. Interpretation of magnetometry data has revealed significant zones of magnetic anomalies with associated interpreted alteration haloes. Results to date show a relationship between rock geochemistry and magnetic anomalies for the two porphyry targets identified (Figure 5). The whole Central Magnetic anomaly, parts of the Eastern Magnetic anomaly, and a large part of the alteration zones are highly prospective and have yet to be tested. Associated copper and gold values in the porphyry areas are similar to Ilo Este, 7km south-east along strike, which supports the characteristics of the mega-target zone.
As mapping and geochemistry advance, the more prospective anomalies are being evaluated for follow up with Induced Polarisation ("IP") geophysical surveys leading to drill testing in late 2025.
Figure 2: 20km mega-target zone showing Chocolate bracketed between drill-ready targets at Chancho Al Palo and Ilo Este. Similar structures across the project areas, including arc-oblique structures (cross faults).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/241561_c4edb21064616817_002full.jpg
Figure 3: Chocolate Project exploration licences showing Cu rock geochemistry, magnetic susceptibility anomaly high from MVI, and district geology of the granodiorites. Two copper-gold porphyry target zones (white circles) and two IOCG target zones (yellow circles) have been identified by rock geochemistry to date.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/241561_c4edb21064616817_003full.jpg
Figure 4: Sample 17397, easting 264520, northing 8065874, quartz vein zone with specularite, CuOx - malachite and chalcopyrite. Cu 4.92%, Au 2,47 g/t
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/241561_c4edb21064616817_004full.jpg
Chocolate Project
The Chocolate Project consists of seven exploration concessions totalling 6,100Ha (six concessions granted of 5,700Ha and one concession in application of 400Ha) situated on the prospective Coastal Belt of southern Peru between drill targets of Ilo Este and Chancho Al Palo (Figure 3). The ground was staked in May 2024, and Solis' exploration teams rapidly initiated reconnaissance mapping and geochemistry surveys.
A magnetometer drone geophysical survey was carried out in August 2024, and data collected was processed using Magnetic Vector Inversion ("MVI") techniques. This is a method used to directly model the vector of magnetization based on anomalous Total Field Magnetic Intensity data. The method allows the modelling optimization process to orient the direction of magnetization to best fit the observed data. It is now a primary tool in exploration targeting and is particularly useful where cover rocks exist. In porphyry exploration, the development of the magnetic mineral magnetite associated with potassic alteration is a useful vector to identify prospective areas. Conversely, the absence of magnetite can be due to alteration processes associated with porphyry systems and magnetic lows are useful targeting areas. Remanent magnetism is produced by magnetic minerals locked in rocks by alteration processes and in certain instances is a useful tool to assess alteration haloes around, in this case, intrusive rocks.
To date, 151 rock samples have been taken and assayed at ALS Global laboratories in Lima, Peru. Four results from these samples have been previously released3. Full results are presented in Table 1 of Appendix 1. The rock geochemistry exploration program has covered an area of approximately 600Ha, or 10% of the Chocolate Project (Figure 3). It is estimated that approximately 4,500Ha or 75% of the Project area is free of blanket cover by recent (Quaternary) sediments and is suitable for geochemistry surveys4.
Rock Geochemistry Anomalies
Four target areas have been identified (Figure 3).
-
Porphyry Target 1
-
IOCG Target 1
-
Porphyry Target 2
-
IOCG Target 2
The assay results for each target area are displayed in the tables below, along with a summary of the geology.
In Tables 1-4 following, CuOx refers to copper oxide minerals, usually malachite and azurite. Specularite is a form of iron oxide commonly found in IOCG environments. Volcaniclastic unit descriptor refers to a package of undifferentiated units associated with extrusive rocks. Where units are clearer they are identified, ie, tuff.
Porphyry Target 1
This area consists of locally outcropping volcaniclastic rocks of the Chocolate Formation with zones of tourmaline breccias and hornfels developed in structures. The breccias have been observed with Cu oxides and associated Au enrichment and are considered to be emanating from a deeper or more lateral mineralisation (to north). 112 samples were taken of which nine have values >500ppm Cu (Table 1). Structures with associated geochemical anomalies occur sporadically over a circular area of approximately 750m diameter (Figure 3). North and east of the area is covered by Quaternary sediments. Much of the area is blanketed by a barren tuff unit. The area is interpreted as indicative of the margin of porphyry-style mineralisation, with the main zone of interest being to the northeast, under cover and away from the granodiorite batholith in the south and west.
Table 1: Geochemical sample assays reporting >500ppm Cu in Porphyry Target 1, Chocolate Project.
|Zone
|Sample No.
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation m
|Description
|Au ppm
|Cu %
|Porphyry Target 1
|17423
|262280
|8059995
|1112
|Volcaniclastics with CuOx in fractures
|0.602
|0.71
|173825
|262120
|8060419
|1132
|Hornfels with potassic alteration CuOx
|0.166
|0.37
|173816
|262100
|8060641
|1107
|Tourmaline breccia in hornfels
|0.112
|0.14
|17536
|261638
|8059860
|1119
|Brecciated volcaniclastic CuOx
|0.011
|0.14
|17524
|261281
|8060192
|1103
|CuOx in brecciated volcaniclastics
|0.010
|0.08
|17490
|262692
|8059092
|1057
|Tuff, CuOx in fractures
|0.013
|0.07
|17462
|261970
|8060389
|1116
|Sandstone, CuOx in quartz fractures
|0.005
|0.06
|17549
|260497
|8060606
|1131
|Sandstone, CuOx in quartz fractures
|0.005
|0.06
|17200
|262095
|8060396
|1133
|Volcanisclastics, silicification CuOx
|0.025
|0.06
For the complete sample locations and assay details from Porphyry Target 1, refer to Appendix 1.
IOCG Target 1
This zone is characterised by the presence of patches and veins of specularite-hematite, some associated with Cu and Au, in epidote altered volcaniclastic rocks. 12 samples were taken of which 4 have values >0.1% Cu (Table 2 and Figure 4). The zone, of dimensions 700m N-S and 500m E-W, is only partially exposed and appears to lie just north of a cross-fault. It is considered to be marginal to porphyry-type mineralisation, and largely structurally controlled.
Table 2: Geochemical sample assays reporting >0.1% Cu in IOCG Target 1, Chocolate Project.
|Zone
|Sample No.
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation m
|Description
|Au ppm
|Cu %
|IOCG Target 1
|17397
|264520
|8065874
|1309
|Quartz vein zone, specularite and chalcopyrite
|2.470
|4.92
|17399
|264769
|8065628
|1246
|Quartz vein with CuOx
|0.041
|0.24
|17472
|264674
|8065339
|1259
|Crystal tuf with chalcopyrite disseminations
|0.003
|0.20
|17396
|264518
|8065875
|1310
|Quartz veining
|0.228
|0.11
|17395
|264513
|8065899
|1312
|Crystal tuf with chalcopyrite and CuOx
|0.136
|0.08
|17401
|264926
|8065712
|1279
|Fine-grained tuff CuOx
|0.005
|0.08
|17432
|264858
|8065368
|1208
|Specularite and hematite quartz vein 0.3m
|0.026
|0.07
|17474
|264648
|8065362
|1260
|Hornfels, CuOx in fractures
|0.013
|0.06
|17411
|264728
|8065680
|1267
|Specularite vein, quartz in patches
|0.099
|0.03
|17475
|264841
|8065273
|1198
|Specularite and hematite vein 0.5m
|0.003
|0.01
|17473
|264673
|8065352
|1261
|Specularite and hematite vein 0.5m
|0.006
|0.01
|17398
|264699
|8065709
|1267
|Quartz veining
|0.007
|0.01
For the complete sample locations and assay details from IOCG Target 1, refer to Appendix 1.
Porphyry Target 2
The zone is characterized by porphyry-style alteration and lithologies in an area partially covered by recent sediments. 21 samples were taken of which 9 have values >0.1% Cu (Table 3 and Figure 3). Altered carbonates from the regional volcaniclastic Chocolate Formation are present with anomalous Cu and Au values. Some anomalous intrusives are present within a hornfels halo. The area lies west of, or partially on, the Jurassic granodiorite batholith in a favourable geological position similar to that seen at Ilo Este. Zone dimensions are 1.75 km N-S and 1.0 km E-W based on the anomalies from reconnaissance sampling.
Table 3: Geochemical sample assays reporting >0.1%. Cu in Porphyry Target 2, Chocolate Project.
|Zone
|Sample No.
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Description
|Au ppm
|Cu %
|Porphyry Target 2
|17402
|267255
|8063882
|934
|Chloritised tuff, CuOx fractures
|0.030
|1.92
|17436
|267788
|8063113
|761
|Microdiorite with CuOx fractures
|0.060
|1.26
|17486
|267231
|8062023
|533
|Altered carbonate with CuOx diss and fractures
|0.409
|1.03
|17485
|267246
|8062028
|532
|Altered carbonate with CuOx diss and fractures
|0.229
|0.81
|17435
|267125
|8063074
|1033
|Chloritised tuff, CuOx fractures
|0.005
|0.25
|17477
|266622
|8062899
|940
|Hornfels with CuOx fractures
|0.050
|0.18
|17404
|267481
|8063789
|810
|Stockwork CuOx veins in intrusive(?)
|0.038
|0.16
|17403
|267503
|8063784
|809
|Hornfels with CuOx fractures
|0.011
|0.12
|17405
|267586
|8063782
|761
|Hornfels with CuOx structures
|0.068
|0.12
For the complete sample locations and assay details from Porphyry Target 2, refer to Appendix 1
IOCG Target 2
The zone is 350m long and consists of a narrow series of steeply- dipping specularite-quartz veins, 0.4-1.5m wide, cutting volcaniclastic rocks of the Chocolate Formation. Little wallrock or zonal alteration was observed. 6 samples were taken of which 5 have values >0.1% Cu (Table 4). It is located on the southern margin of Porphyry Target 2 (Figure 2).
Table 4: Geochemical sample assays reporting >0.1% Cu in IOCG Target 2, Chocolate Project.
|Zone
|Sample No.
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation m
|Description
|Au ppm
|Cu %
|IOCG Target 2
|17410
|265689
|8060980
|1030
|Quartz vein with specularite, CuOx
|0.211
|2.78
|17406
|265611
|8060852
|1027
|Quartz vein with specularite, CuOx 40cm wide
|0.049
|2.29
|17481
|265718
|8061149
|1016
|Quartz vein with specularite, CuOx
|0.657
|0.29
|17408
|265677
|8060941
|1021
|Quartz vein with specularite, CuOx 150cm wide
|0.205
|0.23
|17407
|265654
|8060931
|1023
|Quartz vein with specularite, CuOx 70cm wide
|0.080
|0.11
|17409
|265677
|8060941
|1021
|Quartz vein with specularite, CuOx
|0.365
|0.05
For the complete sample locations and assay details from IOCG Target 2, refer to Appendix 1
MVI Results and Relationship with Rock Geochemistry
Results of the MVI and geochemistry combined (Figure 5) show a distinct relationship between porphyry targets and magnetic susceptibility highs.
In Porphyry Target 1, the main geochemistry anomalies are north of the magnetic high (Southern Mag anomaly) in an area that has a weak remanent magnetic response. As mapped on the ground, hornfels associated with faulting carries some copper oxide and gold mineralisation and may be reflecting part of the remanent response. Tourmaline breccias are observed that support the presence of intrusives being emplaced in the area. It is known that a magnetic low is formed in this area between the Southern and Central Mag anomalies and this will be a focus of exploration going forward despite the limitations imposed by some barren tuff cover rocks and encroaching recent sediments. Follow-up mapping and sampling will continue at this target to define future IP surveys where feasible (less cover) and drill targets.
Figure 5: Susceptibility magnetic anomalies (Mag Anomalies - yellow) and remanent magnetic anomalies (Alteration Anomalies - blue) in relation to rock geochemistry targets.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/241561_c4edb21064616817_005full.jpg
In Porphyry Target 2, the relationship between the magnetic susceptibility high (Eastern Mag anomaly) and the geochemistry is better represented due to better exposure. Geochemical anomalies generally surround the zone where the mag high surfaces. Some mineralised intrusive rocks and stockwork were observed indicating the porphyry nature of the anomalies. It should be noted that the Eastern Mag anomaly appears to be constrained by faulting on its western margin, and probably on its south-eastern margin with an associated alteration zone. The relationship between faulting and mineralisation is considered important in the area as evidenced at Ilo Este.
Follow-up mapping and sampling will continue at this target to define future IP surveys and drill targets.
IOCG Target 1 is associated with minor magnetic anomalies. In the area, these zones are typically constrained to structures. There is a susceptibility anomaly (Northern Mag anomaly) close to this target, and an alteration zone on strike 1km to the north. Both these areas will be investigated.
IOCG Target 2 is situated in a zone 2km south of Porphyry Target 2 and the Eastern Mag anomaly. It is considered that these mineralised veins may be lateral expressions of associated porphyry mineralisation to the north. They are situated in a zone of deep remanent magnetism that may be reflecting alteration from the intrusives. Given the higher-grade nature of the results, this area will be investigated for vein swarms or other potential increases in size.
It is important to note that the Central Mag anomaly, the largest anomaly of dimensions 5km x 1km, and its associated remanent mag zone to the south remain un-investigated, as does the western margin of the Eastern Mag anomaly. These areas will be investigated as a priority to establish the amount of outcrop and sampling possible.
ENDS
This announcement is authorised by Mike Parker, Executive Director of Solis Minerals Ltd.
APPENDIX 1
Table 5: Geochemical sample assays from Chocolate Project.
|SAMPLE ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Point Rl
|Au
ppm
|Cu
ppm
|Cu
%
|17199
|262118
|8060621
|1107
|0.03
|458
|0.05
|17200
|262095
|8060396
|1133
|0.03
|624
|0.06
|17379
|263436
|8061496
|1114
|0.03
|13
|0.00
|17380
|263437
|8061523
|1116
|0.03
|9
|0.00
|173817
|262100
|8060641
|1107
|0.11
|1435
|0.14
|173828
|262120
|8060419
|1132
|0.17
|3700
|0.37
|17383
|264087
|8059013
|1073
|TBC
|187
|0.02
|17389
|265116
|8059171
|1003
|0.01
|22
|0.00
|17395
|264513
|8065899
|1312
|0.14
|839
|0.08
|17396
|264518
|8065875
|1310
|0.23
|1065
|0.11
|17397
|264520
|8065874
|1309
|2.47
|49200
|4.92
|17398
|264699
|8065709
|1267
|0.01
|64
|0.01
|17399
|264769
|8065628
|1246
|0.04
|2430
|0.24
|17401
|264926
|8065712
|1279
|0.01
|806
|0.08
|17402
|267255
|8063882
|934
|0.03
|19200
|1.92
|17403
|267503
|8063784
|809
|0.01
|1175
|0.12
|17404
|267481
|8063789
|810
|0.04
|1565
|0.16
|17405
|267586
|8063782
|761
|0.07
|1170
|0.12
|17406
|265611
|8060852
|1027
|0.05
|22900
|2.29
|17407
|265654
|8060931
|1023
|0.08
|1140
|0.11
|17408
|265677
|8060941
|1021
|0.21
|2270
|0.23
|17409
|265677
|8060941
|1021
|0.37
|464
|0.05
|17410
|265689
|8060980
|1030
|0.21
|27800
|2.78
|17411
|264728
|8065680
|1267
|0.10
|294
|0.03
|17418
|261117
|8059489
|1041
|0.01
|5
|0.00
|17419
|262110
|8060341
|1120
|0.00
|222
|0.02
|17420
|262185
|8060169
|1102
|0.00
|193
|0.02
|17422
|262208
|8060116
|1097
|0.01
|240
|0.02
|17423
|262280
|8059995
|1112
|0.60
|7060
|0.71
|17424
|262368
|8059805
|1092
|0.00
|23
|0.00
|17425
|262288
|8059784
|1076
|0.00
|35
|0.00
|17426
|262211
|8059701
|1071
|0.01
|152
|0.02
|17427
|262655
|8059723
|1108
|0.00
|8
|0.00
|17428
|262155
|8059873
|1127
|0.04
|17
|0.00
|17429
|262160
|8059898
|1116
|0.00
|9
|0.00
|17430
|262156
|8059895
|1119
|0.01
|3
|0.00
|17431
|262151
|8059895
|1116
|0.01
|6
|0.00
|17432
|264858
|8065368
|1208
|0.03
|699
|0.07
|17433
|267403
|8063619
|850
|0.01
|229
|0.02
|17434
|265726
|8064417
|1153
|0.00
|4
|0.00
|17435
|267125
|8063074
|1033
|0.01
|2500
|0.25
|17436
|267788
|8063113
|761
|0.06
|12550
|1.26
|17437
|262395
|8060201
|1102
|0.00
|133
|0.01
|17438
|262096
|8059429
|1081
|0.00
|122
|0.01
|17439
|262060
|8059557
|1067
|0.01
|38
|0.00
|17441
|262037
|8059587
|1077
|0.12
|7
|0.00
|17442
|262014
|8059639
|1069
|0.02
|333
|0.03
|17443
|261980
|8059710
|1088
|0.02
|51
|0.01
|17444
|261940
|8059806
|1099
|0.01
|17
|0.00
|17445
|261881
|8059902
|1099
|0.00
|19
|0.00
|17446
|261832
|8059978
|1113
|0.01
|37
|0.00
|17447
|261806
|8060082
|1114
|0.00
|19
|0.00
|17448
|261745
|8060175
|1112
|0.00
|414
|0.04
|17449
|261707
|8060251
|1119
|0.01
|4
|0.00
|17450
|261063
|8059952
|1084
|0.01
|35
|0.00
|17451
|262036
|8059847
|1092
|0.01
|15
|0.00
|17452
|262073
|8059759
|1082
|0.01
|15
|0.00
|17453
|262100
|8059685
|1090
|0.01
|77
|0.01
|17454
|262145
|8059569
|1090
|0.00
|46
|0.00
|17455
|262283
|8059574
|1072
|0.06
|15
|0.00
|17456
|262238
|8059648
|1074
|0.12
|6
|0.00
|17457
|262150
|8059810
|1085
|0.01
|104
|0.01
|17458
|262112
|8059900
|1088
|0.03
|5
|0.00
|17459
|262061
|8059995
|1092
|0.00
|60
|0.01
|17460
|262012
|8060301
|1106
|0.01
|179
|0.02
|17462
|261970
|8060389
|1116
|0.01
|642
|0.06
|17463
|262105
|8060146
|1110
|0.00
|10
|0.00
|17464
|262136
|8060031
|1112
|0.00
|38
|0.00
|17465
|262202
|8059947
|1113
|0.01
|27
|0.00
|17466
|262243
|8059864
|1083
|0.05
|4
|0.00
|17467
|262301
|8059762
|1081
|0.01
|28
|0.00
|17468
|262326
|8059711
|1084
|0.15
|13
|0.00
|17469
|262339
|8059670
|1085
|0.00
|5
|0.00
|17470
|262366
|8059598
|1085
|0.02
|2
|0.00
|17471
|262451
|8059639
|1092
|0.00
|6
|0.00
|17472
|264674
|8065339
|1259
|0.00
|2040
|0.20
|17473
|264673
|8065352
|1261
|0.01
|86
|0.01
|17474
|264648
|8065362
|1260
|0.01
|618
|0.06
|17475
|264841
|8065273
|1198
|0.00
|128
|0.01
|17476
|266772
|8063225
|1101
|0.00
|462
|0.05
|17477
|266622
|8062899
|940
|0.05
|1825
|0.18
|17478
|266732
|8062363
|725
|0.04
|771
|0.08
|17479
|267840
|8062167
|635
|0.03
|362
|0.04
|17481
|265718
|8061149
|1016
|0.66
|2930
|0.29
|17482
|265533
|8061719
|829
|0.00
|71
|0.01
|17483
|266345
|8062137
|668
|0.01
|285
|0.03
|17484
|267131
|8062020
|521
|0.00
|172
|0.02
|17485
|267246
|8062028
|532
|0.23
|8120
|0.81
|17486
|267231
|8062023
|533
|0.41
|10300
|1.03
|17487
|267226
|8062222
|619
|0.02
|579
|0.06
|17488
|267225
|8062236
|626
|0.00
|286
|0.03
|17489
|262218
|8059405
|1077
|0.01
|7
|0.00
|17490
|262692
|8059092
|1057
|0.01
|676
|0.07
|17491
|262411
|8059731
|1101
|0.01
|16
|0.00
|17492
|262349
|8059900
|1098
|0.01
|9
|0.00
|17493
|262253
|8060079
|1099
|0.00
|55
|0.01
|17494
|262162
|8060265
|1128
|0.01
|68
|0.01
|17495
|262058
|8060434
|1087
|0.01
|22
|0.00
|17496
|262079
|8060670
|1107
|0.34
|354
|0.04
|17497
|262149
|8060462
|1097
|0.01
|3
|0.00
|17498
|262190
|8060397
|1115
|0.01
|35
|0.00
|17499
|262253
|8060293
|1107
|0.01
|114
|0.01
|17500
|262302
|8060198
|1098
|0.01
|14
|0.00
|17502
|262341
|8060129
|1099
|0.01
|17
|0.00
|17503
|262372
|8060040
|1105
|0.01
|8
|0.00
|17504
|262429
|8059946
|1109
|0.04
|12
|0.00
|17505
|262468
|8059851
|1114
|0.00
|95
|0.01
|17506
|262501
|8059773
|1106
|0.00
|4
|0.00
|17507
|262568
|8059686
|1120
|0.00
|9
|0.00
|17508
|262605
|8059824
|1116
|0.01
|7
|0.00
|17509
|262555
|8059902
|1121
|0.00
|15
|0.00
|17510
|262504
|8060006
|1118
|0.01
|10
|0.00
|17511
|262468
|8060078
|1117
|0.01
|22
|0.00
|17512
|262453
|8060304
|1097
|0.01
|21
|0.00
|17513
|262497
|8060221
|1103
|0.01
|36
|0.00
|17514
|262610
|8060041
|1111
|0.01
|11
|0.00
|17515
|262620
|8059948
|1121
|0.00
|7
|0.00
|17516
|262702
|8059854
|1117
|0.00
|9
|0.00
|17517
|262744
|8059773
|1123
|0.00
|19
|0.00
|17518
|262831
|8059817
|1129
|0.00
|10
|0.00
|17519
|261658
|8059446
|1072
|0.00
|6
|0.00
|17521
|261577
|8059616
|1074
|0.00
|6
|0.00
|17522
|261484
|8059812
|1105
|0.01
|14
|0.00
|17523
|261412
|8059979
|1084
|0.01
|10
|0.00
|17524
|261281
|8060192
|1103
|0.01
|759
|0.08
|17525
|261263
|8060206
|1110
|0.00
|155
|0.02
|17526
|261109
|8060054
|1097
|0.01
|21
|0.00
|17527
|261208
|8059858
|1074
|0.01
|77
|0.01
|17528
|261433
|8059784
|1098
|0.02
|3
|0.00
|17529
|261369
|8059697
|1089
|0.01
|73
|0.01
|17530
|261373
|8059543
|1074
|0.01
|22
|0.00
|17531
|261496
|8059345
|1056
|0.01
|16
|0.00
|17532
|261558
|8059162
|1044
|0.01
|5
|0.00
|17533
|261948
|8059366
|1095
|0.00
|4
|0.00
|17534
|261572
|8060087
|1108
|0.00
|32
|0.00
|17535
|261638
|8059860
|1119
|0.03
|137
|0.01
|17536
|261638
|8059860
|1119
|0.01
|1365
|0.14
|17537
|261743
|8059739
|1109
|0.01
|590
|0.06
|17538
|261824
|8059554
|1073
|0.01
|17
|0.00
|17539
|260916
|8060015
|1110
|0.01
|72
|0.01
|17540
|261159
|8059604
|1066
|0.01
|6
|0.00
|17542
|261236
|8059441
|1063
|0.01
|35
|0.00
|17543
|261377
|8059122
|1043
|0.00
|19
|0.00
|17544
|260989
|8059540
|1066
|0.01
|2
|0.00
|17545
|260959
|8059558
|1968
|0.01
|2
|0.00
|17546
|261129
|8059179
|1067
|0.01
|73
|0.01
|17547
|260490
|8060671
|1136
|0.00
|448
|0.04
|17548
|260476
|8060665
|1138
|0.01
|25
|0.00
|17549
|260497
|8060606
|1131
|0.01
|626
|0.06
|17550
|260860
|8059715
|1095
|0.01
|167
|0.02
|17551
|261233
|8059018
|1066
|0.01
|7
|0.00
APPENDIX 2
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|
|Drilling techniques
|
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|
|Logging
|
|
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|All rock chips and grab samples were assayed by ALS in Lima. Methods used were total assay of sample:
|Verification of
Sampling and assaying
|
|
|Location of data points
|
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|Sample security
|
|
|Audits or
reviews
|
|
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|Geology
|
|
|Drill hole
Information
|
|
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Data aggregation methods
|
|
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|Diagrams
|
|
|Balanced reporting
|
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|Further work
|
|
