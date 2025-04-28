Dividend - Currency Election and Payment Currency Update

Vancouver, April 28, 2025 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") provides an update to the dividend timetable announced on 8 April 2024. The currency election date will now be 14 May. All other dates remain as previously announced. In addition, the Company will pay the dividend in Canadian Dollars, British Pounds or United States Dollars.

Maiden Dividend Payment Timetable

1 May 2025: Ex-Dividend date

2 May 2025: Record date

14 May 2025: Last day of currency election

15 May 2025: Announcement of exchange rate in Foreign Designated currencies

16 May 2025: Payment date

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

