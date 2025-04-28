Dividend - Currency Election and Payment Currency Update

Vancouver, April 28, 2025 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") provides an update to the dividend timetable announced on 8 April 2024. The currency election date will now be 14 May. All other dates remain as previously announced. In addition, the Company will pay the dividend in Canadian Dollars, British Pounds or United States Dollars.
Maiden Dividend Payment Timetable
1 May 2025: Ex-Dividend date
2 May 2025: Record date
14 May 2025: Last day of currency election
15 May 2025: Announcement of exchange rate in Foreign Designated currencies
16 May 2025: Payment date
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
For further information please contact:
Thor Explorations Ltd Email: info@thorexpl.com
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Hannam & Partners (Broker) Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500
BlytheRay (Financial PR) Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3203
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Zara McKinlay
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249929
