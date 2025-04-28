Carolina Rush Identifies Compelling Porphyry Drill Targets from Deep-Sensing MT-IP Geophysical Survey at Brewer Gold-Copper Project

Toronto, April 28, 2025 - Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Carolina Rush," "Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results and analysis from its recently completed magnetotelluric (MT) and induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveys conducted at its Brewer Gold-Copper Project in South Carolina, USA. The survey has revealed compelling subsurface features that suggest the presence of a buried porphyry system.

Highlights

A large columnar zone of low resistivity has been identified below and west of the former mine, extending to depths greater than 1,500 meters.

A broad halo of high chargeability surrounds this zone, extending more than 500 meters deep.

Magnitudes and geometries of the low-resistivity and high-chargeability bodies are consistent with an inferred intrusion and sulfide shell, and may represent the underlying porphyry source for Brewer's high sulfidation Au-Cu mineralization.

The geophysical models, in conjunction with geological models, present compelling drill targets to test for the presence of a buried Cu-Au porphyry system.

"We are extremely encouraged by these results, which confirm our long-standing belief in Brewer's deeper porphyry potential," said Layton Croft, Carolina Rush President and CEO. "The clear data-driven correlation between our geological model and geophysical signatures provides a powerful case for a buried porphyry system. These are exactly the kind of high-quality deep drill targets we had hoped the MT-IP survey would reveal. Now we are designing a drill program to determine the mineralization potential of the Brewer porphyry target."

Survey Parameters and Design

The Brewer MT-IP survey was conducted by Zonge International Geophysical Services (Zonge) over a four-week period beginning February 24, 2025. The survey consisted of 5 lines approximately 3.8 km in length spaced 200 meters apart across the Brewer property (see Figure 1). The survey was designed to cover the extent of advanced argillic alteration exposed on the surface, and to map the geology down to depths of approximately 1,500 meters. The tensor MT survey was conducted with 100-meter stations along each line. The dipole-dipole IP survey was conducted with 400-meter transmitter dipoles and 100-meter receiver dipoles, with 100-meter array moves up to N=32.5.







Figure 1. Index Map Showing Location of Deep-Sensing MT-IP Survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/249841_8d2b34dc9438c901_003full.jpg







Figure 2. Cutaway Section View Through 3D MT Resistivity Volume Showing Low-Resistivity Columnar Body Inferred to Represent a Deep Porphyry System

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/249841_8d2b34dc9438c901_004full.jpg

Discussion and Analysis

2D section models were generated from both the MT and IP data. These 2D models were gridded in 3D volumes to facilitate multi-dimensional analyses as shown in Figure 2 above and Figure 3 below. The 3D MT resistivity and IP chargeability volumes are instrumental in characterizing the inferred deep porphyry system.

The MT-IP surveys were designed to test the concept that a deep porphyry Cu-Au system is the source for Brewer's high sulfidation Au-Cu mineralization at and near surface (see Figure 4). Analyses of the 3D MT resistivity volume confirm the presence of a low-resistivity columnar body extending from below the former Brewer mine to depths > 1,500 meters, an excellent representation of a typical porphyry system (Figure 4). The conceptual porphyry model shown in Figure 4, and the geophysical models and RAB geochemistry shown in Figure 3, are in excellent agreement. The deep-sensing MT-IP survey has proven successful at furthering the understanding of Brewer's porphyry Cu-Au potential.

The Brewer Exploration Team is now integrating all geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets to design a focused drill program aimed at testing the inferred porphyry system interpreted from the recent MT-IP surveys.







Figure 3. Cutaway Section View Through 3D IP Chargeability Volume Showing Spatial Relationship Between Low-Resistivity Columnar Body and High-Chargeability Body Wrapping Around, Together With Polygon Showing RAB Drill Assays > 0.1 g/t Au

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/249841_8d2b34dc9438c901_005full.jpg







Figure 4. Brewer Surface Geology and Conceptual Porphyry Cu-Au System

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/249841_8d2b34dc9438c901_006full.jpg

Finally, as a follow up to its February 18, 2025 news release, the Company now confirms that it has dropped its Sawyer and New Sawyer exploration projects in North Carolina. This is due to the priority of focusing on exploring Brewer's deeper porphyry copper-gold potential.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, the Company's Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH/ OTCQB: PUCCF) is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine (https://oceanagold.com/operation/haile/).

The proximity of the Brewer Gold-Copper Project to the Haile Gold Mine does not imply that mineralization or results from Haile are indicative of mineralization at Brewer.

For additional information please visit our new website at http://www.TheCarolinaRush.com/ and our X feed: https://twitter.com/TheCarolinaRush.

