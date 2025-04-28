Americas Gold & Silver to Be Included in Solactive Global Silver Miners Index (SIL)

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (TSX: USA, NYSE American: USAS) ("Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been included in the Solactive Global Silver Miners Index ("Silver Index") effective May 1, 2025.

Paul Huet, Chairman & CEO of Americas, commented: "The Americas team is very pleased to have met the criteria for inclusion in the Solactive Global Silver Miners Index, which includes having significant silver mining activities, significant revenue from silver mining, and meeting the market capitalization threshold. Our inclusion in the Silver Index represents further validation of our success in building a strong foundation for the Company as a growing silver miner. Inclusion on this major silver index has the potential to attract additional institutional investment into the company and increase liquidity, as the Silver Index is an important benchmark requirement for many large investment funds."

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas is a growing precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico. In December 2024, the Company acquired 100% ownership in the Galena Complex (located in Idaho, USA) in a transaction with affiliates of Mr. Eric Sprott and a Paul Huet-led management team, further strengthening its position as a leading silver producer. Sprott is now the Company's largest shareholder, holding a ~20% interest. With these strategically positioned assets, Americas is focused on becoming one of the top North American silver-focused producers with an objective of over 80% of its revenue generated from silver by the end of 2025.

