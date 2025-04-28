Snow Lake and Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited Successfully Close the Acquisition of the Pine Ridge Uranium Project

Winnipeg, April 28, 2025 - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake"), a uranium exploration and development company, announces that Snow Lake and Global Uranium and Enrichment Ltd. ("GUE") have successfully completed their joint acquisition of the Pine Ridge Uranium Project ("Pine Ridge") in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.

Highlights

Successful completion of the acquisition of the Pine Ridge

Snow Lake and GUE are 50 / 50 joint venture partners in Pine Ridge

Pine Ridge is uranium project of potential significant scale with a large JORC 2012 exploration target1, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, the premier U.S. uranium mining region

Snow Lake is now also a cornerstone 19.9% shareholder in GUE

Frank Wheatley, Snow Lake's CEO, has joined the Board of Directors of GUE

Preparations for the 2025 drilling program at Pine Ridge are well advanced, with further updates on exploration plans and timelines expected in the coming weeks

CEO Remarks

"We are extremely pleased to have completed the acquisition of Pine Ridge in joint venture with Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited," said Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake. "Preparations for the significant 2025 drill program at Pine Ridge are advancing quickly, and we look forward to working with GUE to begin work on Pine Ridge as soon as possible."

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy, is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on (NASDAQ: LITM) with a global portfolio of clean energy mineral projects comprised of two uranium projects and two hard rock lithium projects. The Engo Valley Uranium Project is an exploration stage project located in the Skeleton Coast of Namibia, and the Black Lake Uranium Project is an exploration stage project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Shatford Lake Project is an exploration stage project located adjacent to the Tanco lithium, cesium and tantalum mine in Southern Manitoba, and the Snow Lake Lithium™ Project is an exploration stage project located in the Snow Lake region of Northern Manitoba. Learn more at www.snowlakeenergy.com.

1 The Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("the JORC Code") 2012 edition. https://globaluranium.com.au

