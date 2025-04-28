Steadright Signs Agreement for Purchase of Additional RAM Claims

April 28, 2025 - Muskoka Ont. - Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an Agreement for the prospective purchase of 24 mineral claims contiguous to the RAM claim group near Port Cartier, Quebec through a purchase agreement with 1001150247 ONTARIO INC. for consideration of 1,500,000 common shares of Steadright Critical Minerals. The shares will be subject to restrictions under the CSE policies.

The RAM South claim group has exploration potential for copper-cobalt-nickel and is contiguous to the RAM option claims. The RAM mineral claim group is located in an excellent area for exploration with an easily accessible site 30km from the Town of Port Cartier, Quebec that has a significant deepwater port available for Worldwide distribution.

ABOUT STREADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Copper, Cobalt, Nickel and precious metals.

