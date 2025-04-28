Arizona Gold & Silver Stakes 300 Acres of Land Forpossible Leach Pad on the Philadelphia Project - Exercise of Warrants & Options Brings Treasury to $3.24 Million

Vancouver, April 28, 2025 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to report that it has acquired approximately 300 acres of possible leach pad or tailings disposal area for future development of the Philadelphia Project in northwestern Arizona. The acreage was acquired by claim staking and has no underlying obligations other than payment of the annual claim maintenance fees to the US government.

PAD Claim Characteristics

The PAD claims are located less that 1.5 kilometers to the southwest of the Philadelphia mineralized area, accessed by several existing gravel roads from both Arizona Highway 68 and the Philadelphia project. The area is underlain by gently dipping and rolling hills characterized by mostly unconsolidated alluvial gravels. These gravels will be easy to contour and shape to accommodate any leach pad or tailings impoundment design and configuration for any possible future development of the Philadelphia project. There is sufficient room for the accommodation of tens of millions of tonnes of processed material and a plant site.

Mr. Mike Stark CEO, comments; "In my view we must look ahead to the potential production requirements of the Philadelphia project. This land acquisition fits in extremely well as it is nearby and was acquired at negligible cost. In the meantime, our drilling program is progressing well with results showing a high success rate. We are looking forward to announcing further results as they come available."

Corporate Update

We are also pleased to share that recent exercises of warrants and options by warrant holders and insiders have strengthened our treasury to over $3.24 million as of April 18, 2025, resulting in the Company being fully funded for the current drilling program and beyond year-end.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our shareholders for their continued support. We are currently drilling one of the most exciting deposits in Arizona, and our commitment remains clear: to deploy capital efficiently and deliver maximum value to our shareholders.



Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2025 exploration program; the potential for development of mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2025 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2025 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

